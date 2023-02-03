ECB Hikes Rates - One More To Come?

Summary

  • The ECB has hiked rates by 50 basis points and they are saying they will hike another 50 in March. I think this is the right thing to do.
  • They need to continue to focus on getting inflation down. But that will probably be the end. They’ll probably do 25 or 50 in March because inflation was coming down quite quickly in Europe.
  • I think that the ECB will probably be looking at next year thinking about have they hiked too much, should they actually be thinking about cutting rates? But that’ll probably be later in the year more towards the end.

European Central Bank - Frankfurt, Germany

ollo

By David Zahn, CFA, FRM, Head of European Fixed Income, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income

The European Central Bank hiked rates 50 basis points. Curious about what that means for investors? David Zahn, Head of European Fixed Income shares his thoughts.

This article was written by

