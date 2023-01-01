Why Bitcoin Is Rallying

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility plunged below that of the S&P 500 Index’s in early January, as both buyers and sellers looked elsewhere amidst declining liquidity.
  • The lack of a Bitcoin spot ETF serves as a powerful symbol from U.S. regulators that the asset is not fit for traditional fiduciaries.
  • As a call option on an alternative financial future in which U.S. dollar hegemony is decidedly less pronounced, Bitcoin retains attractive properties due to its max decentralization and (currently) fixed supply.

Abstract Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia

Here we highlight macro and technical bull and bear arguments for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), focusing specifically on the latter in order to test our conviction for 2023.

Two Macro Bull Arguments for Bitcoin:

  • The U.S. government has amassed an amazing
Bitcoin Price vs. Global Money Supply Growth

Data as of 1/25/2023. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities referenced herein. (Source: Bloomberg.)

Global Money Supply Growth Has Re-Accelerated - Just Not in the US

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. (Source: Bloomberg, VanEck Research.)

Bitcoin’s Market-Cap to Realized-Market Cap

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities referenced herein. (Sources: CryptoQuant, CryptoFees, Bloomberg, Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, Castle Island Ventures, Obi Nwosu (CEO, Fedi Inc), Michel Khazzaka (Valuechain), VanEck Research.)

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.14K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.