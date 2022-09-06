JoeLena

We were recently featured in a Seeking Alpha article that outlined its "editors’ picks for some of the best contributor work predicting ARKK’s 2022 tumble". Although we have been wrong in some instances, our net short positions have paid off.

Our Historical Ratings on ARKK (Seeking Alpha)

Today's article discusses our approach toward determining ARK Innovation's (NYSEARCA:ARKK) expected returns and why we believe the ETF will skyrocket in 2023. We are fully aware that we might receive a degree of flack for our bullish call on ARK Innovation; however, we ask readers to consider our argument as it highlights a few pivotal points.

Let's get into the analysis.

The Reason For The Madness

ARK Innovation Is A Smart Beta Play

A prerequisite to successful investment decision-making is determining what makes an asset tick. Although this might sound obvious, many market participants often forget the fact that the stock market's influencing variables are non-stationary.

However, the question beckons: How do we know what makes an asset tick?

Well, the short answer is that we don't know completely. At best, we can assign a probability by studying a security's past returns in relation to various influencing variables. This process is formally known as factor analysis or smart beta and is widely applied in portfolio management.

In our opinion, and probably many other analysts', ARK Innovation is a pure growth stock play. Therefore, its constituents are most likely to outperform whenever expansionary monetary policies are en route. Moreover, growth stocks often sustain their performance into late-stage bull markets due to investor herding.

Based on our theoretical underpinnings, growth assets could soon surge amid moderating inflation, higher-than-anticipated GDP growth in the U.S., reopenings in China, and an abated recession in the Eurozone. Therefore, we firmly believe ARK Innovation will present alluring gains in 2023; nonetheless, let's commence to a more detailed discussion of ARK Innovation.

ARK Innovation's Beta Sensitivity

After testing ARK Innovation's returns since inception, we discovered that the ETF performs positively whenever the broader market and small-cap stocks ("size" in the diagram below), in particular, surge – which both segments have done since the turn of the year. Additionally, our regression analysis indicates that ARK Innovation usually exhibits long-term mean reversion, providing further encouragement after its losses in 2022.

Lastly, notice the accuracy of our regression analysis. Monthly samples were tested, and an r-squared of 78.9% was generated, implying that 78.9% of the ETF's past returns can be explained by our model, while 21.1% was noise-inflicted.

Author in Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Outlook

ARK Innovation operates a lean portfolio, meaning representative sampling is possible by assessing a few of the fund's key holdings. We sampled seven of ARK's holdings that provide an interesting juxtaposition.

As conveyed in the table below, numerous of ARK Innovation's holdings are significantly undervalued versus their cyclical price-to-sales midpoints. Additionally, the same assets possess exponential top-line revenue growth, placing them in a "secular growth" bracket.

However, ARK Innovation's constituents generally exhibit negative return-on-equity metrics, displaying a lack of residual shareholder value. Thus, the inevitable question persists, will the typical stock that ARK Innovation invests in deliver shareholder value within the next few years? In our opinion, it is highly likely.

Stock 3-Y CAGR ROE Price/Sales Discount Zoom (ZM) 100.38% 12.85% 82.41% Roku (ROKU) 46.52% -8.68% 75.39% Block (SQ) 57.60% -5.18% 61.03% Shopify (SHOP) 54.69% -31.98% 56.55% Coinbase (COIN) -14.90% (Y/Y) -22.08% N/A Teladoc (TDOC) 64.75% -89.48% 79.27% Twilio (TWLO) 53.51% -5.69% 79.84% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

Technical Support

The momentum anomaly suggests ARK Innovation's investors could profit if financial markets resume their year-to-date upward trajectory. Anomalous yet effective, the momentum abnormality states that securities experiencing cross-sectional or time series momentum will likely outperform the broader market during the same timeframe as their momentum has been realized.

ARK Innovation is experiencing some serious momentum; therefore, we anticipate the ETF to resume its surge for the foreseeable future.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Starting with the obvious, ARK Innovation might suffer from a severe drawdown if the broader financial markets slump once again. Thus, investors should consider the excess risk attached to ARK Innovation before considering the asset.

Furthermore, the ETF has a negative information ratio, implying that managerial prowess is lacking. Moreover, ARK's negative active return suggests that its actively managed strategy has yet to present active value. As such, ARK's investors are paying a premium for questionable management.

Author in Portfolio Visualizer

A Final Word

Although we remain coy about the management responsible for ARK Innovation's fund, our outlook on the ETF has improved amid the realignment of the financial markets' beta appetite.

As illustrated by financial literature, growth stocks could surge in the expectation of an interest rate pivot. Moreover, a regression analysis of ARK Innovation suggests the asset could surge in the coming quarters.

Lastly, ARK Innovation hosts various undervalued securities exhibiting phenomenal annual growth rates, which could deliver residual value in due course.