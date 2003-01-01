AbbVie: The Dreaded Humira Cliff Is Here: Time To Sell?

Feb. 05, 2023 5:00 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)AMGN6 Comments
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
6.35K Followers

Summary

  • The day has arrived: Biosimilars for the blockbuster drug Humira are now being sold in the US.
  • AbbVie investors are rightfully apprehensive, although the company has prepared for this day for years.
  • Has AbbVie's management done enough to keep investors rolling in dough?

Man jumps from cliff to cliff over a precipice at sunset, a creative idea. Success and Risk Concept

Ales_Utovko

The End Of An Era

When Humira was introduced back in 2003, few could have pegged it as the future best-selling prescription drug of all time. Now 20 years and more than $200 billion in sales later, AbbVie (

Chart
Data by YCharts

AbbVie Stock

Data source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

AbbVie stock

Data source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
6.35K Followers
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.