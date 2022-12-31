Multi-Asset 2023 Outlook: Inching Back To Normalization

Summary

  • A truly exceptional year, 2022 was dominated by historically high inflation, sharply rising interest rates and a surge in bond yields.
  • With inflation now peaking and labor markets cooling, the environment enables central banks to slow and potentially pause interest-rate hikes.
  • The labor market remains tight, and policymakers and investors worry about higher-for-longer inflation from rising wages.

By Caglasu Altunkopru and Aditya Monappa, CFA

2022 was a historically volatile year for global markets, as rapid monetary policy tightening led to steep losses across equities and bonds. In the second half of the year, inflation started to decelerate

For the First Time in 34 Years, Stocks and Bonds Reeled Together

As Tighter Policy Takes Effect, Inflation Dynamics Are Evolving

Commodity Prices Have Cooled in Recent Months

Services and Housing Now the Focus in Inflation Fight

Global Inflation Peaking, Pace of Rate Hikes Slowing

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

