A bit less than 1 month ago, I published a bullish article on Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM), which is a recent investment of mine. Since then (price at publication: $4.4), much has transpired and the stock price has risen by over 30%. So far this year, Cosmos has outperformed the growth of major indices, which have also had a strong start to the year:

I anticipate this significant outperformance to continue and accelerate as investors process the abundance of recent information, until Cosmos attains a more reasonable valuation in relation to its financial stability, balance sheet strength, revenue growth potential, and various value-adding initiatives including acquisitions.

For those seeking a comprehensive overview of Cosmos Health, I encourage them to refer to my previous article. This piece aims to highlight the numerous positive developments that investors should be aware of, as they have made me even more bullish on the company. Cosmos has made significant advancements on multiple fronts and management appears to be aware that the market has yet to fully recognize the company's worth and is exploring various ways to enhance shareholder value, which we will delve into later.

6 major announcements made between January 17 and February 4

My previous article was published on January 11, 2023, but things started to heat up after January 17, when the company unleashed a flurry of positive news, with a total of 6 major announcements made between January 17 and February 4:

The announcements have been positively received by investors, and paying off, with the stock price soaring by 60% since January 17th (the day the first announcement was made):

The good news is that the company is still significantly undervalued for many reasons. In a sense, we are just getting started. Before we delve into each press release after January 17th, let's take a step back and examine the history of my interest in Cosmos Health.

Legacy headwinds in the rear view mirror

I first took notice of Cosmos in December 2022, following a transformative capital raise that significantly reduced the company's balance sheet risk. Additionally, the company successfully cured its deficiency in the minimum bid price required by Nasdaq. Cosmos regained compliance with Nasdaq's requirements by maintaining a closing bid price above $1 per share for 10 consecutive business days, thanks to a 1 for 25 reverse stock split of its common stock on December 16, 2022. While the reverse split may not have been the best look for the company from an optics standpoint (not that it changes anything fundamentally), it was a necessary measure (let's call it a necessary evil) to put an end to this issue and allow the focus to shift to more important matters.

De-risked Balance Sheet

The recent financing round in December, which raised a total of approximately $32.5 million, was a game-changer and bodes well for the future. It's important to note that the funding was secured at a share price of $11.5, nearly double the current share price. The CEO, Greg Siokas, personally invested $3 million of the total $32.5 million raised. This brings his total personal investments in Cosmos Health to approximately $6 million for the year 2022 and $13 million since 2019. Notably, Mr. Siokas has never sold any shares and has stated that he has no plans to do so. Having the CEO invest substantial amounts of his own funds is a key factor and demonstrates his unwavering commitment and belief in the company's potential for growth and profitability. It adds credibility to his actions and decisions, further strengthening the case for investment in Cosmos.

Lower interest payments

Following the successful fundraising initiatives and improved operating performance in 2022, which saw the company delivering positive adjusted EBITDA (with Q4 2022 results still pending), Cosmos is now in a financially strong position. Cosmos ended 2022 with long-term debt of approximately $4.6 million, a decrease of 78% compared to the previous year. As a result of the reduced debt balance, Cosmos expects its interest expense in 2023 to be reduced by 72%, roughly at $0.6M, a decrease of about $1.6M versus the $2.2M interest expense expected in 2022. The impressive accomplishment of debt reduction was announced in a press release on January 17th, with the CEO stating:

We are happy to have achieved our goal of strengthening our balance sheet, by substantially reducing our debt. Our new capital structure not only decreases our risk profile, but also lowers our interest expense. Furthermore, our recently strengthened balance sheet allows us the ability to execute on our multi layered growth strategy which is now underway. We continue to enter into strategic agreements with partners which we expect to lead to revenue growth for many years to come.

How wrong can it go when a company is virtually debt-free? However, just knowing the debt and not the cash balance only presents a partial picture, albeit an important one. However, Cosmos addressed this a few days later.

Share repurchase program & cash-rich

On January 24th, Cosmos pleasantly surprised the market with the announcement of a share repurchase program. The Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $3 million of its common stock. The company revealed that the repurchase program will be funded using the Company's working capital, but also disclosed another significant piece of information, namely that Cosmos ended 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $21 million. So, we now know that the long-term debt as of December 31, 2022 was approximately $4.6 million, and the cash position was over $21 million. As such, Cosmos finds itself in a unique position compared to other micro and small-cap companies as it has a negative long-term debt balance, meaning its cash position surpasses its long-term liabilities.

Regarding the share buybacks, the company stated that the market is not fully acknowledging all the positive developments at Cosmos, which are not reflected in its current market valuation. In the words of the CEO:

This investment reflects our confidence in the Company's operating fundamentals and growth prospects. We believe that this stock repurchase program demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value. This plan is a reflection of the confidence we have in our market opportunity and our strategy to invest for long-term growth, which we believe is not reflected in the current market valuation, while creating sustainable value for our stockholders. Cosmos Health is a premier global distributor of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, as well as producer of its own propriety line of nutraceuticals. Our recently strengthened balance sheet allows us the ability to execute on our multi layered growth strategy which is now underway. We continue to enter into strategic agreements with partners which we expect to lead to revenue growth for many years to come

Lower expenses, organic revenue growth and M&A to improve operating cash flow performance

As mentioned above, the reduced debt balance has resulted in a significant decrease in interest expenses for Cosmos. Additionally, the company has implemented cost-cutting measures, resulting in an approximately 40% decrease in operating expenses in 2022, and has a commitment to continue disciplined expense management. These factors, along with positive adjusted EBITA in 2022 and expected revenue growth from both organic and M&A initiatives, point towards a bright future for Cosmos' operating cash flow performance. The company is driving organic growth through its proprietary product lines, "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation", which have high margins and will boost profits. Furthermore, in terms of acquisitions, on January 20th, Cosmos successfully renegotiated the acquisition prices of U.S. Telehealth company ZipDoctor, Inc., to achieve much improved payment terms. In similar fashion, Cosmos also achieved improved payment terms for the acquisition of Cana Laboratories, a European Pharmaceutical Company, as announced on January 10th.

Hired Shareholder Intelligence Services to review trading patterns

The good news doesn't stop here. In December 2022, Cosmos Health announced that it had retained ShareIntel (Shareholder Intelligence Services LLC) to review the trading patterns of the company's common stock for the past two years and into the future. The company stated that it:

values its shareholders and wants to have all available data at its disposal to act in its fiduciary capacity

Why did Cosmos do this? In simple words: suspected market manipulation which was artificially depressing Cosmos's share price. On January 20th, in the press release updating the market about the ZipDoctor acquisition, Cosmos also mentioned the following at the end:

Update on the ongoing review of COSM trading patterns: Cosmos would like to inform investors that it has recently received trading activity data from Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC. Management is carefully reviewing the data in order to develop its next course of action.

This was well received by investors, resulting in a significant increase in the share price of more than 70%:

Hired premiere law firms with a strong focus in the field of naked short selling and stock manipulation

A few days later, Cosmos followed up with an even more dynamic update on this topic. Specifically, on January 26, Cosmos announced that in response to the data obtained through ShareIntel, and based on preliminary findings, management has concluded that there is merit to pursue this matter further. To this end, Cosmos retained the services of Wes Christian of Christian Levine Law Group and Alan Pollack of Warshaw Burstein, LLP, premiere law firms with a strong focus in the field of naked short selling and stock manipulation, to help the company develop its next course of action. In other words, Cosmos means business to ensure that shareholders are treated fairly and that any instances of market manipulation are thoroughly investigated and addressed. As the CEO stated in a comprehensive manner:

The Company places great value on its shareholders and is committed to fulfilling its fiduciary duty to ensure their protection to the fullest extent possible. Considering the review of COSM trading patterns, as well as recent developments concerning other companies facing similar issues of alleged market manipulation, the Company is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary actions to safeguard the interest of its shareholders. As such, the Company is pleased to announce the retention of the Firms, a leading expert in naked short selling and stock manipulation, to assist in the development of a strategy to address these issues. As previously communicated, we are excited about Cosmos' long-term prospects and our recently strengthened balance sheet allows us the ability to execute on our multi layered growth strategy which is now underway. We continue to enter into strategic agreements with partners which we expect to lead to revenue growth for many years to come. At the same time, we are taking advantage of our current market valuation as per the previously announced share buyback program with the aim of maximizing shareholder value.

Set up dedicated Chief Communications Officer role to enhance shareholder communication

The good news continues. Cosmos appears to be making additional investments in its communication with shareholders by establishing a dedicated role. Current COO Pavlos Ignatiades will transition to Chief Communications Officer, a role dedicated to enhancing shareholder communication. He will be replaced by Nikos Bardakis, an seasoned executive in the pharmaceutical industry, who comes with over 20 years of international branded pharmaceutical sector experience. Mr Bardakis will bring new capabilities and processes into the organization for optimizing operational excellence towards global commercial expansion of Cosmos' premium products as well as focus on life science research ideas and transforming them into product innovations that will be designed, engineered, and marketed by Cosmos. In other words, Cosmos is doubling down on investor communication with the appointment of Pavlos Ignatiades as Chief Communications Officer and is also doubling down on operational excellence, innovation and its own branded products, including "Sky Premium Life" & "Mediterranation" with the appointment of Nikos Bardakis.

Dual listing on Upstream

The good news continues with an another important piece of groundbreaking information. On February 2, Cosmos announced that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited. The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Cosmos with access to a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, increasing liquidity and enhancing price discovery. This is yet another avenue the company is pursuing to support stakeholders. As the CEO stated:

Given the global and innovative nature of our brands and products, it is important that we reach out to a global audience of investors who are not bound by geography or currency parameters, and Upstream is an important medium in that endeavor

This paves the way for a digital NFT coupon and for investors to participate in Upstream’s blockchain-powered stock exchange, where shares can be individually verified.

At this point, it's important to note that some other companies, like Genius Group Limited (GNS), have also pursued a dual listing on Upstream and have also engaged ShareIntel and similar law firms to assess potential naked short selling and stock manipulation. These companies, including Helbiz (HLBZ), have been more vocal than Cosmos (their CEOs have generated buzz on social media, particularly Twitter) and have attracted the spotlight, with GNS being the most prominent, using strong language. For example, GNS recently approved an action plan to address "alleged illegal short selling of its stock" at a board meeting held on January 18, 2023. GNS stated in its press release:

This action plan includes creating a Board-led ‘Illegal Trading Task Force’ to actively pursue all possible actions together with the regulators in their discovery and prosecution of persons engaging in market manipulation involving the ordinary shares of Genius Group. This Task Force will be led by Timothy Murphy, a Genius Group Director and former Deputy Director of the F.B.I., Richard Berman, also a Genius Group Director and chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, and Roger Hamilton, the CEO of Genius Group. The Company has been in communication with government regulatory authorities and is sharing information with these authorities to assist them.

You can see this language is quite strong and dynamic, catching the attention of many investors. The CEOs of both GNS and HLBZ are using Twitter to regularly post updates on the "naked short war" and other similar announcements. In contrast, Cosmos has adopted a more low-key approach, focusing on taking action rather than making loud announcements. However, as seen in the share prices of GNS and HLBZ compared to Cosmos, so far this year, words have had a bigger impact than actions:

GNS has seen an insane increase of almost 2000% and HLBZ has seen an increase of over 85%, whereas Cosmos has only seen a growth of 27%. Despite this, Cosmos is arguably in a better position than the other companies for various reasons, for the reasons discussed above (e.g Cosmos is cash-rich and virtually debt-free, has a secured acquisition pipeline with target companies including Cana Laboratories and ZipDoctor, and is also poised to grow its revenue organically). The market at present is placing more emphasis on the hype and not on fundamentals. To be clear, I am not saying that GNS and HLBZ won't perform well, but I believe that Cosmos's market cap should be much closer to its true value, which in my opinion is several times greater than its current share price. Don't forget that the CEO has participated in multiple funding rounds, investing his hard-earned money at an average price above $100 per share. Currently, the market is not appreciating Cosmos's assets or its growth potential supported by a solid financial position. And the recent game-changing equity raise was conducted at a much higher share price of $11.5. Even I avoid setting price target, this, in my view, should be the floor for the share price. To reach that level, the share price needs to double (and we will still be undervalued).

There are always risks, but the benefits outweigh the risks

Now, regarding the risks, these were outlined in my previous article, which I urge readers to review in more detail. These included the typical risks associated with micro or small-cap stocks, such as higher volatility, dependence on a few key players (e.g. small-cap companies may be more reliant on a few key employees) and greater susceptibility to market conditions (small-cap stocks may be more sensitive to changes in economic trends, which can make them more vulnerable to market downturns). Regarding Cosmos specific risks, the vast majority of revenue is derived in EUR, so the exchange rate risk relative to the USD is worth noting. That said, the dollar is strong right now, so most likely this will be a tailwind going forward. Another risk is that Cosmos, even though it is generating positive EBITA, has had negative operating cash flow in recent years. However, Cosmos is now debt-free and is poised to increase its revenue substantially this year through organic growth and M&A initiatives. I believe 2023 will be the turning point for the company to achieve positive operating cash flow. Additionally, small-cap companies often dilute their shareholders, but Cosmos has already undergone that process and now has a strong balance sheet. The company has committed to not issuing any new equity for several months following its December 2022 offering, and more importantly, Cosmos is actively buying back shares, which is the exact opposite of dilution!

Conclusion

In conclusion, this article has emphasized the shareholder-friendly actions and initiatives undertaken by Cosmos' management team. From share buybacks to successfully renegotiating the purchase price of Cana Laboratories and ZipDoctor, to hiring ShareIntel and leading law firms to address potential market manipulation, to dual listing on Upstream, to the CEO investing his own funds and stating he has no plans to sell, Cosmos is well-positioned for success. The market will eventually recognize the company's undervaluation, and it is my hope that it happens sooner rather than later.

