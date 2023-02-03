Itochu: Not Caught Up Yet

Feb. 05, 2023 8:57 AM ETITOCHU Corporation (ITOCF), ITOCY
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Itochu did not raise its annual profit or dividend forecast in the last earnings report, unlike most of its trading company peers.
  • The stock continues to underperform. This could finally reverse if commodity prices weaken but the company is still more expensive than peers based on earnings and book value.
  • Competitors have improved their debt levels, return on equity, and dividend growth, removing some justification for Itochu's premium valuation.
  • I wouldn't sell here but other trading companies look like better buys at this time.

Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

Core Growth Is Slowing

ITOCHU Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCY) (OTCPK:ITOCF) just issued a disappointing fiscal 3Q 2023 earnings release. Overall profit for the 9 months to date totaled ¥682.2 billion, barely changed from ¥678.9 billion in fiscal 2022. The company

Itochu Profit Growth 2022-23

ITOCHU Corp.

Japan Trading Company Stock Performance

Seeking Alpha

Itochu price sensitivities

ITOCHU Corp.

Itochu price sensitivity estimate 2024

ITOCHU Corp.

Japan trading company comparison

Author Spreadsheet

Japan trading company relative quarterly changes

Author Spreadsheet

Itochu cash flows

ITOCHU Corp.

I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ITOCY, MITSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

