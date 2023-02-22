Permian Basin In West Texas. Joe Raedle

In late August we wrote about Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and how we thought that investors needed to recognize the potential downside for their portfolios if oil prices were to decline. Our point was that Pioneer paid, and still does, a healthy dividend that is composed of a base dividend ($1.10/share per quarter) and a variable dividend, which can (and usually does) change from quarter-to-quarter based upon movements in oil prices, Pioneer's realized pricing and of course their overall production. At the time, many articles covering Pioneer seemed to ignore the fact that the dividend could fall, and ignored the probability of this risk materializing.

Our Thoughts On Pioneer

We continue to believe that Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the blue chip names in the industry. The company has a great management team, is run well from both a financial and operational perspective, has a strong balance sheet and world-class assets. With the company's focus on the Permian, and over 20 years' worth of inventory of high-quality locations the company should be able to not only maintain production in the years ahead but also gradually increase production (either through additional technological advancements such as their longer laterals or marginally adding locations).

Pioneer is really well run, and is usually either leading the pack, or near the front of it, when it comes to the industry and its peers making moves. Being blessed with great acreage helps, but the company has also kept the balance sheet strong and focused on shareholder returns. The key over the last two years has been the company's ability to operate without hedges (starting in 2022) like many of their peers; and the ability to take this path is due to the company's strong balance sheet and lack of a large debt pile.

We argued in our last article that we thought that Pioneer should look to hedge some of their production as prices were historically high and it could protect potential downside if oil prices retreated back to pre-2022 levels. Hedges would have been at prices lower than spot at the time by a decent amount, and would have hurt returns once they went into effect, but a small portion of production being hedged would not be, in our opinion, horrible.

The Dividend

As someone who cut their teeth in the commodity space, we do like the idea of turning the company's stock into more of a pure-play on commodity prices where there is true exposure to changes in energy prices. In our experience it is frustrating to have exposure to a commodity or industry and not be able to participate in the cash flows generated when a bull market arrives (Note: There are many instances of all that cash piling up on balance sheets and management teams making really horrible moves, which is why we do not like the cash building up on balance sheets during up cycles). So, the only option is generally to sell one's shares to take money off the table, but with Pioneer investors are able to hold their position and participate via the variable rate portion of the dividend.

This brings us to Pioneer's upcoming quarter, which they announced will be reported on February 22, 2023. While we expect more of the same from the company and had projected, before the winter storm that hit Texas in December, that they would come in at the higher end of the range for production we now know that the company was impacted and production will come in lower than we were anticipating.

Pioneer missed its oil production guidance due to the winter storm and came in on the low end of overall production. (Q3 Pioneer Natural Resources Investor Presentation)

Pioneer provided Q4 guidance back in October for up to 680k BOEPD and oil production up to 361.5k BOPD, which looked very doable. However, the winter storm impacted operations and Pioneer stated as much in an 8-K filed on January 26, 2023. The impact from the storm was a loss of 4,500 BOPD and 8,500 BOEPD against the previous guidance. The company further estimated that Q4 2022 average daily production would be 351k BOPD and 662k BOEPD.

Why is this important? Well it would indicate that the variable dividend for Q1 2023 will likely be lower than some were estimating as both the price realized from production as well as actual production are going to lag. The NYMEX Calendar Month Average price for oil fell almost 10% for Q4, natural gas prices were down as well - although much of the recent sell-off occurred quickly and at the end of Q4, so the real issue there will be the sell-off that continued into 2023 and how long prices remain at current levels in order to quantify the impact moving forward.

The trend for energy prices, and oil prices specifically, have been lower. In the 4th quarter, that trend equated to over a $9/bbl drop in pricing. (Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONRR) website)

Even if Pioneer's production was not impacted by the winter storm, the expected 355k BOPD and 670k BOEPD in production would not have had enough growth to have production offset lower prices in any meaningful way. So to be clear, the lower dividend will be due to lower prices.

Note: Starting in Q3 the company began to realize interest income (in a material way) on its cash balances. We suspect that with interest rates having moved higher that depending on the company's average daily cash balance available for investment, as well as the rate and term invested for, that the company could realize around $30 million in interest income (depending on the timing and maturity of their investments) - which would be double the roughly $15 million reported in Q3.

Dividend Looking Forward

Back when we last wrote about Pioneer we discussed how investors should always be on the lookout for the sustainability of a dividend and what the market is telling you about a company's current dividend. Back then, when the stock was trading at a level indicating that the yield was about 13% (assuming that the dividend level would hold) we had our doubts. Since then, energy prices have in fact retreated, something we were worried about at the time, and that is flowing through to the FCF figure which is used to calculate the variable component of the dividend each quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Q3 Investor Presentation

We think that we have seen a peak for now in the overall dividend rate, and think that the shares will adjust as the dividend works its way towards a normalized area. We have included the chart above to highlight the company's expected dividend rate at certain oil prices, but want to point out that the yield calculations were based off of the company's share price in late October 2022 (when the shares traded at roughly $254/share). If one believes that oil prices trade at roughly $80/bbl and that Pioneer can pay out $19/share in dividends, then the yield today would be 8.6% - and that is still quite respectable if prices hold.

Final Thoughts

Investors who do not necessarily need to have a stable, predictable cash flow from Pioneer's dividend are probably best suited to be holders these days. Since Pioneer removed their hedges back in early 2022 for $300 million+, the company has become a great way to play the energy market. Rising energy prices will reward shareholders with a higher stock price and larger dividends (due to the variable component) but that sword can cut both ways. While we think that oil prices will remain above $50/barrel over the next 3 years, we do think that investors need to recognize the potential downside.

Data by YCharts

The good news with Pioneer is that there are very few bonds coming due after 2023, and with their ultra-low coupons on their remaining outstanding issuances, the company actually gets paid to carry cash balances. There are two issuances that carry high enough coupons to where the company might want to address them, but we think that management will have a few years where they decide to either keep cash on the balance sheet or repurchase more shares (and if the shares are yielding anywhere close to 10% and the Fed ends their rate hikes, then buybacks would become even more attractive).

If someone is looking for oil/energy exposure to their portfolios, we think Pioneer is one of the best ways to get that exposure and profit. However, we do think that with our belief that the total dividend is headed lower in the interim, and energy prices continue to cool, that investors should wait to purchase shares around the $200/share level instead. This would deliver a 5% yield should oil prices fall to the $60/bbl level and drop the company's expected annual dividend down to around $10/share. That, seems reasonable to us based off of where some of the 'Big Oil' names are trading at on a yield basis that does not have the variability risk on the dividend side.