Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is refinancing its notes and pushing back its note maturities by several years. This takes care of a significant concern for Martin, although at the cost of around $5 million per year in increased interest costs plus an estimated $25 million in additional net debt.

Martin also extended its credit facility maturity until 2027, although its borrowing capacity for that credit facility is being reduced. Martin appears unlikely to increase its quarterly distribution from $0.005 per unit in 2023, although a distribution increase could become an option in 2024 (depending on how much it wants to allocate towards debt paydown).

Martin's butane optimization business contributed positively to its 2021 results, but was a negative for 2022. It is looking to exit that business in Q2 2023 and focus on butane storage (rather than buying and selling butane).

I believe that Martin can still be worth $5 to $6 per unit in 2024, after its electronic level sulfuric acid facility starts generating cash flow. Martin's upside has been reduced by the transaction costs associated with its debt refinancing and its weak 2H 2022 business performance. It has pushed its looming debt maturities out by several years though.

Debt Transactions

Martin is taking care of its near-term note maturities by issuing $400 million in 11.5% second-lien notes due February 2028. The offering is being priced at 97% of face value (resulting in $388 million in proceeds before issuance costs) and is expected to close on February 8. Martin is using the funds to repurchase the $53.7 million in outstanding 10.0% secured 1.5 lien notes due February 2024 and the $291.4 million secured 11.5% second-lien notes due February 2025.

Martin also announced a cash tender offer to purchase its 2024 and 2025 notes at a slight premium to par. The 2024 notes are receiving total cash consideration of 101.55% of par, while the 2025 notes are receiving total cash consideration of 100.69% of par.

After redeeming its 2024 and 2025 notes (through the cash tender offer or optional redemption provisions), Martin is projected to have around $30 million in remaining cash from its 2028 note offering to repay some of its credit facility borrowings.

The effect of all these transactions will be to increase Martin's annual interest costs by approximately $5 million per year, while pushing its note maturities back by several years. Martin's net debt also increases by approximately $25 million due to the discount on the new 2028 notes, an estimated $10 million in issuance costs and the slight premium it is paying for its cash tender offer.

Credit Facility Amendment

Martin also entered into an amendment to its credit facility. The credit facility maturity is being extended from August 2023 to February 2027, while the commitments will be reduced over time. The credit facility commitments are immediately being reduced from $275 million to $200 million. A further reduction to $175 million is scheduled for June 30, 2023, followed by another reduction to $150 million on June 30, 2024. There is a provision for the credit facility limit to be increased by up to $50 million upon Martin's written request and the consent of the lenders.

Martin's quarterly distribution is restricted to $0.005 per unit unless its total leverage is below 4.5x, its first-lien leverage is less than 1.0x, and its pro forma liquidity is at least equal to 35% of the credit facility commitments.

Q4 2022 Results

Martin reported adjusted EBITDA of between $17 million to $19 million in Q4 2022, which would give it around $114 million to $116 million in adjusted EBITDA for the full year. This would be at the low-end or slightly below its revised guidance from Q3 2022. Martin's business performance in 2H 2022 was relatively weak, and it attributed its Q4 2022 underperformance to the impact of Winter Storm Elliott and softening butane prices.

Martin now intends to exit the butane optimization business after the butane selling season in Q2 2023. This is expected to reduce its commodity risk exposure and working capital requirements. Martin's butane optimization business was a significant positive contributor in 2021, but generated negative adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

At current prices, Martin has around $42 million in butane in underground storage. It intends to become a fee-based provider of butane storage capacity going forward.

Debt And Distributions

Martin had $171 million drawn under its revolving credit facility at the end of 2022. The debt transactions should reduce this to around $141 million using the $30 million in cash left over after issuing its new 2028 notes and repaying its 2024 and 2025 notes.

Martin's first-lien leverage is approximately 1.2x currently and its total leverage is around 4.7x currently, so it is not allowed to increase its quarterly distribution above $0.005 per unit yet. Increasing its quarterly distribution may become an option once it sells off its stored butane in Q2 2023. The proceeds from that should reduce its debt enough to get its first-lien leverage below 1.0x and its total leverage below 4.5x.

However, I think the timing of an increased distribution would be no earlier than Q1 2024, after its electronic level sulfuric acid facility starts up. This would be a time when its adjusted EBITDA would be increased a bit, while its growth capex spending on that facility would be done. Martin may also decide to continue reducing its debt further before increasing its distribution.

Notes On Valuation

I now estimate that Martin's common units could be worth around $5 to $6 per unit in 2024 in an upside scenario. Martin's near-term debt maturities are no longer an issue, so the upside scenario involves it getting its electronic level sulfuric acid facility into operation and finding customers for its butane storage capacity once it exits its butane optimization business.

Martin's upside is reduced from the close to $7 per unit that I estimated before. The reasons are that Martin's net debt at the end of 2023 is now expected to be around $490 million as its financing transaction costs and weak recent business results increase its projected net debt. As well, Martin's free cash flow is reduced by around $5 million per year due to the increased interest costs.

Conclusion

Martin Midstream is dealing with its near-term note maturities by refinancing with $400 million in second-lien notes due 2028. This moves its note maturities out several years, while it also got its credit facility maturity extended by 3.5 years.

Martin's debt transactions increase its net debt by approximately $25 million (due to estimated offering costs and the 3% discount to par on the notes). Martin's interest costs also increase by around $5 million per year.

With its debt maturities addressed, Martin will need to focus on improving its business results. It is planning on exiting the butane optimization business (which should help it achieve more consistent results) while its electronic level sulfuric acid facility should provide a boost as well. In an upside scenario, I estimate Martin to be worth $5 to $6 per unit.