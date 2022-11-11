Chart Industries: Big Difference

  • Chart management made a financing error that dropped the stock price.
  • The business of the company still appears unaffected.
  • Elon Musk very much affected the business of Tesla with his public comments.
  • The Chart Industries stock price has a good chance to be 50% of the offering price in the secondary offering within 18 months.
  • Convertible securities outstanding will limit the upside potential of the common in the short term until they convert.
Stationary engineer at work

nimis69

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) made a financing error that cost shareholders dearly.

Chart Industries Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Chart Industries Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website February 4, 2023)

The above slide obviously shows where the financing error occurred. Management realized too

Chart Industries Financial Structure Guidance For Post-Merger

Chart Industries Financial Structure Guidance For Post-Merger (Chart Industries Investor Presentation January 6, 2023)

Chart Industries Howden Acquisition Presentation Leverage Strategy November 2022

Chart Industries Howden Acquisition Presentation Leverage Strategy November 2022 (Chart Industries Howden Acquisition Presentation November 2022)

Chart Industries Financing Of Howden Acquisition

Chart Industries Financing Of Howden Acquisition (Chart Industries Presentation Of Howden Acquisition November 2022)

Chart Industries Post Acquisition Outlook Including Howden

Chart Industries Post Acquisition Outlook Including Howden (Chart Industries Howden Acquisition Presentation November 2022)

Chart Industry Presentation Of Howden Acquisition Sales Benefits

Chart Industry Presentation Of Howden Acquisition Sales Benefits (Chart Industry Howden Acquisition Presentation November 2022)

