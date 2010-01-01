Leon Neal

BP (NYSE:BP) has not been one of the better-performing oil companies in recent memory. Starting with the Deepwater Horizon accident, BP stock has materially underperformed many of its energy peers. Even as it has closed that chapter of its history, BP has remained a laggard in its industry. Shares are currently trading lower than they were prior to the start of the pandemic, which is fairly surprising given the surge in oil prices and industry profits we've seen since then.

This leads to the question: Is BP's stock out of favor for good reason, or is the market fundamentally mispricing the stock down here? I'd argue it's a little of both. BP has some self-inflicted issues, but there's enough value here -- both relative and absolute -- to support a bullish case for the next few years.

The Clearest Argument For BP: Relative Valuation

Over the past five years, the shares of major American oil companies have performed quite well. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is now up 72% including dividends and Chevron (CVX) has gained 78%. By comparison, BP has delivered a mere 14% total return over the same stretch:

Data by YCharts

Some of this is due to company-specific factors. Exxon Mobil, for example, bet big on its new Guyana offshore drilling program in the late 2010s even as most other oil peers lost the will to invest in more risky oil projects during that extended price downturn. Exxon is now being richly rewarded for that shrewd Guyana venture. BP, by contrast, has seen less spectacular returns from its recent investments in alternative energy.

Even so, the performance gap has gotten rather wide. Through the end of 2021, the stock prices hadn't diverged too much. In 2022, however, Exxon and Chevron shares soared while BP stock hardly went anywhere.

This can't be blamed solely on earnings. BP produced tremendous operational results in 2022. It is now generating far more free cash flow than it did at any point in the prior decade:

Data by YCharts

Rather, I'd guess the valuation discrepancy was driven more by investors paying a premium for American stocks as opposed to European ones, especially as the European economy was hit with a number of large negative headline events in 2022.

Now that the U.S. Dollar has started to slide from its recent highs and capital is flowing into international stocks again, however, we could see a significant closing of this valuation discrepancy between American and international oil stocks. This is hardly just a BP phenomenon either.

We've seen oil majors in Canada and South America, among other markets, perform poorly in recent months even as Exxon Mobil stock just notched new all-time highs in January. On a relative basis, I would look for the American oil firms to underperform those foreign peers in 2023, creating an opportunity for the likes of BP to enjoy market-beating performance.

Absolute Valuation Is Compelling As Well

It's not just that BP shares are cheap compared to the likes of Exxon or Chevron, they are also attractive on an outright basis as well.

Look at the company's valuation based on its current and forward earnings outlook:

BP Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts have the company making $8.87 a share for full-year 2022, which puts the stock at 4x current earnings. Analysts see earnings sliding to $6.60 in 2023 and $6.04 in 2024, which would result in a P/E ratio of 5.3 and 5.8 for those years respectively. Regardless, those estimates may be too low. I'd point out that all 11 recent earnings revisions have been to the upside as analysts are adjusting their models to reflect the more favorable intermediate-term energy landscape.

Just between 2022 and 2024, BP is projected to earn roughly $21 per share in profit. Despite that fact, the stock is going for just $35 today.

Regardless of how negative a view you may have on either BP's renewable energy investments or the long-term outlook for oil and gas, it's hard to lose too much money paying $35 for a company that is earning around $7/share per year on average.

More Buybacks, Less Renewables Would Be Preferred

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Bram de Haas recently published a thought-provoking analysis of BP highlighting his potential concerns with the company. While the company's valuation is no doubt appealing, he rightfully points out there are question marks around how BP is deploying its capital.

BP has had some of the most aggressive targets for deploying renewable energy generating capacity among its peer group.

In the late 2010s, this may have seemed competitive with or even superior to making further oil and gas investments given the depressed energy price landscape during that period.

In 2023, it's harder to get excited about the modest returns on renewable energy, however, given the sharp upturn we've seen in the prices of oil and refined products. Energy peers that have stuck to their knitting are being rewarded by the market today compared to firms that bet more heavily on low-carbon energy sources.

In addition to its heavy investments in alternative energy, BP is returning lots of capital to shareholders. It increased the dividend by 10% last year. And the company is planning to return 60% of remaining free cash flow to shareholders via share repurchase, with the other 40% going to strengthening the balance sheet.

However, BP already has an "A" credit rating, meaning that the balance sheet is in great shape as is. Meanwhile, the stock is trading around 4-5x earnings. That means that the company has an earnings yield of 20-25% annually today.

It seems unlikely that BP's investments in renewables will generate an internal rate of return greater than 20% to 25% over the long haul. As such, it seems more advantageous for BP to slow down its low-carbon investments and buy back additional shares until the market starts pricing BP stock at a more reasonable valuation.

Now, to be fair, we should give BP some credit. The company has already reduced its share count from 3.4 billion to 3.15 billion since mid-2021:

Data by YCharts

And BP has been able to buy back these shares while the stock price has lingered below pre-pandemic levels. This has been a significant buyback program and one executed at a tremendous valuation. That said, given just how much money BP is making right now and how dirt cheap shares are today, it'd be nice to see BP lean even more into the share buyback program.

That said, there is hope on this front. A recent Wall Street Journal article revealed that BP CEO Bernard Looney is not satisfied with the company's returns on renewable investments to date.

Reportedly, BP will narrow its focus within green energy projects and try to reassure investors who are concerned that the company has spread itself too thin. BP's earnings report this week may shed some light on a potential strategic shift. Any hint at a greater focus on the dividend or repurchase program could jumpstart shares going forward.

BP Stock Verdict

BP shares are in an interesting position relative to the energy industry here. In my opinion, they are not the single cheapest or most actionable of the large energy firms today. And many investors are understandably unsure of BP's more aggressive transition toward clean energy as opposed to most of its industry peers.

However, there is plenty of relative value in BP stock compared to other names in the industry like an Exxon Mobil where shares are already near fresh all-time highs.

As such, I see BP stock as a buy today. While it's not my absolute favorite name in energy, I expect shares will outperform the S&P 500 significantly over the next couple of years. Like much of the energy sector, BP is well-positioned to deliver significant capital gains, a large buyback program, and a substantial dividend going forward. That should be plenty to satisfy most investors.