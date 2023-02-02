John Howard/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

I assess Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) as a hold at present. Despite their consistent revenue growth and improved margins, the decline in gaming revenues and the rise in related expenses are concerning. Furthermore, the reverse DCF model projects a significantly optimistic outlook to support the current price. In the following sections, we will take a closer look at these points and then reach a conclusion at the end.

Short Introduction

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a premier American gaming and hospitality company located in the vibrant city of Paradise, Nevada. With a portfolio of 28 diverse and fully-owned gaming properties across 10 states, including Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Boyd Gaming has a strategic 5% equity stake in the FanDuel Group (DUEL), which allows them to offer exciting FanDuel-branded sportsbooks within their properties. The company also boasts a thriving travel agency and a reputable captive insurance company in Hawaii. With the recent acquisition of Pala Interactive, Boyd Gaming is poised to make a significant impact in the regional online casino space and provide even more exciting gaming opportunities to its customers.

Analysis

On the 2nd of February 2023, the highly anticipated results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the entire year were unveiled. We are eager to delve deeper and examine them in detail. Upon first observation, it is evident that the total revenues and operating income have seen a rise compared to the previous year of 2021.

A more thorough inspection reveals that the revenue generated from gaming has declined and, unfortunately, the related expenses have concurrently risen. Similar to most organizations within the gaming sector, the Food & Beverage and Room revenue has witnessed growth. This can be attributed to the necessary adjustments made to prices due to inflation, and also the fact that the year 2022 wasn't as greatly impacted by the ramifications of COVID compared to previous years. On the contrary, the "other" category demonstrated remarkable growth, encompassing online gaming ventures, frequent visits to the supplementary facilities at their properties, and the management fee for the Sky River Casino. It would be wise to monitor the gaming revenues and costs over the next few months to assess whether this trend of increasing costs and decreasing revenues continues.

In the Las Vegas segment, they cater to the appealing local market in conjunction with Red Rock Resorts (RRR), and in downtown Las Vegas, they concentrate on serving a unique clientele - those from Hawaii. To better serve this particular demographic, they have established a dedicated travel agency located in Hawaii. In my analysis of Red Rock Resorts, I emphasized the advantageous demographic factors of the Las Vegas location once more and in more detail.

Upon inspection of the Gross Profit and Operating Income Margins, a marked improvement can be observed over the past decade. The acquisition of Pala Interactive could result in additional improvement in margins. Online casino businesses generally exhibit higher margins compared to traditional brick-and-mortar casino businesses. Furthermore, the online casino and sports betting markets present compelling growth prospects in the near future. A noteworthy aspect is the 5% equity stake in FanDuel Group, which equates to a value of 1 billion USD at the current valuation, or roughly 15% of the present market capitalization of Boyd Gaming. Should FanDuel Group consider an IPO, this investment could present interesting opportunities. However, even otherwise, this stake holds attractive prospects for future offerings.

The company demonstrated a strong commitment to its shareholders in 2022, as evidenced by its quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and $600 million which were returned to shareholders. Throughout the year, they repurchased 9.4 million shares at a price of $57.48, totaling $542 million. This represents approximately 8% of the current market capitalization. Under the current share repurchase authorization, there is still $239 million available. During their Q4 conference call, the company announced its plan to allocate $100 million for share repurchases on a quarterly basis in 2023. William S Boyd holds roughly 26% of the outstanding shares of common stock in the company. This aligns his interests with those of the shareholders.

The decrease in shares outstanding at the end of the year demonstrates the successful implementation of the stock buyback program.

Total leverage lease adjusted: 2,8x

ROE 5y average: ~15%

ROC 5y average: ~19%

This performance aligns with those of other players in the industry. The ROC and ROE saw a steep decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, which would usually result in slightly improved numbers. But across all three areas, there are competitors who are outpacing the company in terms of performance. Additionally, the competitors have more projects in their pipeline that have been made public. While the company mentioned in the latest conference call that they would announce new projects in the future, nothing specific has been announced as of yet. The only projects currently known are the expansion of the Treasure Chest Casino, with a planned completion in early 2024, and the Fremont & Casino project in downtown Las Vegas

The foundation of the Reverse DCF model lies in the present EPS of $6.07 and a terminal multiple of 11x. To ensure a prudent assessment, we have adopted a discount rate of 10%, serving as the benchmark for our investments. Through the reverse DCF, we aim to determine the assumptions underlying the future growth rate reflected in the current price. Therefore, we can see that the current price reflects an expected growth rate of over 11% in the next 10 years. For most companies, this is an ambitious goal. However, given the growth opportunities in the gambling industry, it could be within the realm of possibility. Consequently, in the subsequent section, we will conduct a thorough analysis of potential risks to acquire a comprehensive perspective and arrive at a well-informed verdict.

Risks

The main risk, of course, is the possibility that we will enter a recession and the revenues of gambling providers will collapse. However, whether this happens or not is very difficult to predict as I personally don't possess a crystal ball to gaze into the future. One disadvantage that Boyd Gaming has compared to other competitors is that they lease a significant portion of their real estate from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI). Rising lease rates could impact the free cash flow and profits. Combined with a total debt of $3.09 billion, this certainly provides a risk factor. Additionally, the gambling market will face increased competition from online providers. The key challenge will be how to differentiate from the competition in the online offerings. It should be noted that they have a strong partner in FanDuel. However, with only a 5% stake and Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY) being the majority owner, they are dependent on their decisions.

Conclusion

If we only consider the balance sheet, debt levels, and return on capital/equity, there are currently more enticing investment options in the gaming sector. Additionally, we don't yet know how the online market will evolve and which players will come out on top in the competition, and what impact this will have on brick-and-mortar casinos. But the equity stake in FanDuel could potentially prove to be valuable in the future. Additionally, Boyd Gaming is a very shareholder-friendly company and they plan to maintain this in the future. I could imagine that they will attain market-beating returns in the future. But for me personally, there are currently companies with a better risk/reward ratio and if we look at historical data, very few companies are in a better position 5 to 10 years later than they are today.