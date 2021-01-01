Hub Group Faces Challenges In 2023 Amid Cooling Retail Freight Demand

Feb. 05, 2023
Summary

  • HUBG saw 2% YoY top-line growth and 130bps decline in margins in Q4.
  • Potential decline in overall freight volume due to decreased retail freight demand.
  • Fair value estimate at $82 per share, potential to increase to $120 per share if US avoids deep recession.
  • As the risk of a recession in 2023 is high and the risk-reward profile is unfavorable, I advise avoiding the stock at this time.

HUBG's Q4 Results and Outlook: Top-Line Growth but Operating Margin Decline

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) delivered year-over-year top-line growth of 2% in the fourth quarter, though sales came in slightly below expectations due to a greater-than-expected falloff in truck brokerage

HUBG 2022 and Q4 performance

Company presentation

HUBG 2023 outlook

Company presentation

HUBG Long term targets

Company presentation

HUBG historical and financial forecasts

Author estimates & Company 10-k filings

This article was written by

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not recommending shorting the shares, but I recommend selling shares that you might have in your portfolio.

