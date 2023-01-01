pandemin

Introduction

BP (NYSE:BP) is a strong player in the oil industry that can still be considered a value company. It is a company worth investigating into for the long term as it can potentially evolve to be beyond oil. However, there are a few points of caution that keep me from investing into BP, while there are other points that make me like where the company is going.

Company Description

To start, BP isn't just about oil. Originally, I would have thought that BP is one of the big oil companies that provide the gasoline consumed in the USA, but having looked more in-depth into their filings, it seems that they are pivoting to a more green-proof portfolio.

By green-proof, I mean they're adapting to a possible future where renewables and electric vehicles will be the day in, day out of life. I genuinely think that with the animosity the government has shown towards big oil, preferring to fund renewable energy production through laws such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which has provisions to provide tax credits to renewable energy companies (although in some cases tied to oil and gas companies, somewhat providing a balance), there is some concern about the very long term viability of oil unless people were to fight in favor or a smoother and less aggressive transition where oil and renewables co-exist with much reduced carbon emissions.

And I believe that some parts of their business strategy align with making a transition to cleaner fuels, allowing BP to be more resistant to future changes than what I've seen in companies like Sunoco (NYSE: SUN), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Coterra (NYSE: CTRA). To be more specific, they have three strategic markets that all align with sustainability: producing hydrocarbons, convenience and mobility, and low carbon energy.

The hydrocarbon part of their strategy consists of what we know BP for, which is oil and gas, but also includes refining hydrocarbons and bioenergy.

The convenience and mobility part of their strategy consists of convenience and retail fuels (likely the gas stations as we know them), EV charging, Castrol, aviation and their Business to Business (B2B) and midstream businesses.

The low carbon energy segment consists of renewables and hydrogen.

Of the three main segments, one of them is more clearly targeted towards a greener future, especially as they are manufacturing hydrogen and solar plants to name a few types. The other two segments have their more traditional businesses intertwined with more greener solutions such as bioenergy and EV charging stations, as well as helping industries such as the aviation industry move to lower carbon energy sources.

Investment Thesis

I can see a few reasons to remain invested in BP for those willing to take a chance with a stock that has barely corrected despite rallying somewhat with oil prices. Here are the things I like about BP:

It has more than just oil and gas. BP is a large company with many capabilities to help the world transition to a cleaner future. I learned about a year ago that the company provided EV Charging stations through partnerships with the likes of Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY). Seeing such progress to provide services the likes of ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) would give me more incentive to prefer BP more over a dedicated EV charging station company as the one mentioned above.

Word on the street says that there's been a lot of talk from BP and they seem to be investing in new plants, such as the aforementioned solar and hydrogen plants. For example, at the tail end of 2021 they announced plans for a new green hydrogen plant in the U.K., which could generate as much as 500MW of hydrogen energy by 2030. Then, early this year, they began construction of their Ohio solar farm, so they aren't just "planning", but acting. That same announcement also includes a deal to sell that power to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Even slightly a week after that announcement, they also studying a potential expansion of a green energy port project in Germany. The key takeaway there is that they will use the facilities to find green ammonia and transport it to Wilhelmshaven to split the molecule into hydrogen and nitrogen. These are just a few examples of what BP is doing to prepare for the future as more than an oil company.

This could be good for BP considering the circumstances. Seems that despite them being a key player in pushing the change from oil to renewables further back by shifting the responsibility from them onto the population, they are now even more actively trying to make themselves a niche inside the potentially lucrative green energy market.

I also like that it is a traditional oil company simultaneously. I've had some interest in oil companies early into my investing journey and I found BP to be one of the more viable companies at the time, especially for the price it was trading at ($23-$26). It had a better balance sheet than other companies at the time and had a sweet dividend that I came to like.

There are also things, however, that deter me from investing into BP:

BP is one of those companies that have benefitted greatly from the rise of oil prices. However, while the move in the company's stock price isn't as severe as Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Exxon Mobil's stock, it is still higher than before oil had gone up. Investing based on the price of oil is a double-edged sword here.

To add to this, there could be a way to rationalize the move. The Wall Street Journal's writer Carol Ryan suggests that share buybacks may be the reason for valuations barely moving along with oil as they once had.

Data by YCharts

I think this lack of movement is what prevents me from calling this a buy. I need to see more that this is a sustainable move and that oil stocks are not in a bubble needing to pop. There are possible tailwinds that can help the companies, but it seems that their stocks haven't had a dose of reality yet. Besides, if we have a widespread crash, oil and oil stocks will be dragged down with it, which is one of the things that keeps me from buying last year's winner.

There's also the fact that BP doesn't seem to have the best track record of safety in the form of oil spills, fires to name some examples. I'd like to think that they are efficient, but it seems that they don't do well in managing several facilities at the same time. They are a multinational but that's what middle and frontline managers are for.

Earnings

Since earnings are set to be released around February 7, it's worth looking at what their past year looks like and what the trailing twelve months (ttm) look like in comparison.

BP's income statement (BP's 20-F Filing)

For their TTM comparison, I'll use Seeking Alpha's Income Statement for BP, which will show some details about what their earnings look like so far. Here's a quick overview:

Revenue $220.87B Net Income ($10.964B) EPS ($0.57) Click to enlarge

The elephant in the room is obviously the gargantuan revenue growth thanks to the increases in oil prices. However, I suspect that BP exiting their stake at Rosneft may have also affected their revenues depending on how they're accounting for that in their next 20-F. Similarly, their (GAAP) net income was severely impaired because of that same exit, primarily due to some charges incurred through the exit. Yet, excluding that, their non-GAAP EPS certainly reflects the overall movement in oil prices.

It'll be interesting to see what comes of next earnings. I don't have high expectations; however, it is insightful to understand where their business was.

Their 2021 20-F combined with their recent results shows a peculiarity when it comes to their business model, as they seem to sell a fixed amount of oil, and so they are highly dependent on oil prices rather than production. This is why I'd be cautious as we don't know what will happen to oil in the next few months, especially as there's both tailwinds affecting the price of oil such as the dollar going down and the rally in equities loosening financial conditions, while there's also the possibility of a black swan event combined with a weakening economy further severed by the Fed's much needed interest rate hikes.

To summarize that headwind: due to lower demand from a slower and more financially conservative economy, oil prices might suffer further pullbacks. This could allow for better entry points, which can help people a lot when planning an exit.

The Future

BP's website shows some interesting estimates as to what they believe the future may look like when it comes to energy through various different scenarios

Projected share of fossil fuels in energy consumption (BP)

Currently the outlook shows that most of the significant, expected changes will happen in 2035 and beyond. This is fair as the world is taking a while to catch up and create the proper technological advances necessary to allow cleaner energies to take share of the global energy consumption.

This means that in the near and medium term, business will look very similar to where it is today, which might not significantly affect BP or its oil competitors very much for now.

Projected Consumption Share of Each Energy Type (BP)

I find it strange that as the world progresses consumption of energy as a whole is materially reduced in the "Accelerated" and "Net Zero" scenarios. Noteworthy, however, is the projected growth of hydrogen and electricity in the next generation. Would be worth to do a deeper look as to what they mean by "electricity", as it could be as much renewable electricity as it is fossil-fuel based electricity.

Meanwhile, fossil fuels are expected to be replaced in every scenario; however, not entirely. Whether it's because it takes a long time to replace fossil fuels entirely or the need to keep the fossil fuel industry alive is up for debate.

However, if BP is successful with their hydrogen and renewable electricity exploits, then BP may be looking green for investors as much as their electricity.

Valuation

To be fair, BP is a value company. Its non-GAAP P/E is not that high standing around 4.2x, although the Rosneft exit caused a lot of damage in their GAAP readings and so it's impossible to provide a GAAP P/E ratio.

While my typical method of fair valuation would put BP at extremely high levels, I think it becomes suitable to consider the industry itself and that oil is a highly mature industry that has a global presence, and so it may be fair to have a more modest valuation below 10x P/E (whichever is available).

But valuation can be taken beyond that, which is what I might do. For this, I'll compare BP with 6 other companies: Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell (NYSE: SHEL), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)

BP CVX XOM SHEL TTE COP PSX Revenue 220.9B 227B 395.6B 365.3B 254.7B 76.9B 162.3B Net Income -11B 34.17B 51.86B 43.36B 23.1B 18B 10.4B EPS 8.37** 17.58 12.25 11.44 8.75 13.91 22.2 P/E* 4.2x 10.3x 9.3x 5x 7.3x 8.5x 4.8x Cash 29.6B 15.4B 30.4B 36B 47.6B 10.4B 3.74B Debt 54.5B 23.6B 45.4B 82B 62.3B 17B 18.9B Equity 73.3B 159.6B 193B 190.2B 120.6B 49B 33.3B Debt-to-Equity 74.3% 14.8% 23.5% 43.1% 51.6% 34.6% 56.7% Levered Free Cash Flow 24.9B 28.6B 43.2B 16.5B 30.2B 16.8B 2.69B Dividend Yield* 4.08% 3.14% 3.19% 3.44% 4.43% 1.71% 3.63% Click to enlarge

*Share dependent metrics are as of the close of January 24th

**non-GAAP measure

Note: Only counting quarterly dividends, not added dividends, into the dividend yield

I understand if this is a lot of info to digest at the same time, I'll just compare BP with its peers.

So, to start, where does BP stand out? BP has the lowest P/E ratio among the polled companies, and so it is valued much lower than the competition. Meanwhile, though, there may be reason to justify such caution in overvaluing as the company is an ADR and has a higher debt-to-equity ratio than their competition.

When it comes to revenue, they're about as big as Chevron and Total Energies. The two respectively have a market cap of $349 billion and $159 billion, and so there is a clear divergence indicating that valuations tend to be more P/E based.

BP is also one of the higher dividend payers when it comes to a dividend yield comparison. BP currently is of the only two polled companies that have a dividend yield above 4%, which I consider high and valuable.

The company is currently the median polled levered free cash flow, which is impressive considering the damage their exit from Rosneft has caused. While ConocoPhilips has the highest margin and levered free cash flow margin, it can be considered an outlier and so shouldn't make BP any less bullish.

They also don't have a very impressive amount of cash compared to their competitors, only ahead of Shell and Phillips 66. Granted, if you compared to other companies, this is regardless a very good amount of cash to be sitting on, and it allows them to do unusual activities such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) up to a certain size without needing to incur in debt. It also means that if BP wanted to, they could cut their debt by almost half and possibly almost eliminate it in a year.

So, what should be a fair valuation with what we've got? If we consider P/E relative to peers, then BP, Shell and Phillips 66 are among the cheaper companies in the oil industry. This would mean that if we were to consider 6x non-GAAP earnings as fair value for an oil stock, BP would be considered rather undervalued and have a fair value of $50.22 per share.

We too could use their cash to debt ratio to move this basic fair value estimate up or down according to our best judgment. Since BP has the highest debt-to-equity ratio and one of the smaller equity positions among oil companies, it is fair to slightly push down the valuation, as $50 a share would imply a market cap of $154 billion against an equity position of $73.3 billion. We can push the market cap slightly down to be 2x equity for the time being. However, it doesn't mean that the valuation of $146.6 billion, or approximately $47.25 per share might not rise any time soon as BP has been paying their debt at breakneck speed as shown below.

Data by YCharts

This is a major positive for those bullish on the stock should BP be able to continue generating the cash they need to eliminate their debt almost entirely. This could provide as much as $45 billion in extra equity just on debt alone if they only used new assets generated after.

However, I am one to live in the present and would only say that $50 per share remains a fair price for BP, if we continue using the same fair P/E ratio. There would be a major problem, however, if this were to materialize, and it's that their dividend yield would shrink as they only pay 36 cents per share every quarter. This would mean their dividend yield could be as low as 2.88% in this scenario.

Considering Chevron and Exxon, the most expensive companies, have a dividend yield above 3% and are at least 1.5 times more expensive on a P/E basis, this would somewhat hurt BP as a dividend play as their dividend yield would falter against their peers. I'd say combining equity and their dividend yield would make me prefer to set a more modest price target of $45 per share.

Additionally, we don't know if these earnings will sustain over time. Investors can't get too greedy and expect too much out of their investment when the company has barely had time to sustain their new degree of earnings. This would apply to the entire oil industry, which would make this an implied risk of investing in oil, especially bigger oil giants.

Because of this uncertainty, my price target would be slightly lowered to $42 per share. This implies a P/E ratio of 5x, however, this would still mean that BP is still deep value, especially if their future of becoming a complete energy company materializes into more sustainable profits the likes we've seen at the moment with the assistance of oil prices.

Conclusion

I believe that caution is the game of the stock market in these uncertain times. While uncertainty is a reality all the time, a looming recession could finish the party that oil has been celebrating since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia war.

BP is, however, a very intriguing company that I'd be bullish on if they prove to sustain the prices they've had. They are a value company and may be a good investment for those willing to brave the uncertainty that oil prices right now offer, as they do heavily depend on oil.

Because of this, I rate BP a hold for now regardless price movements for now. Their current price target is set at $42 per share; a 19% upside against their January 24th closing price of $35.29.