Most readers are probably already familiar with the uranium thesis. Its logic is unassailable. Uranium is a commodity crucial to the world's energy balance, responsible for around 10% of global electricity generation. In the short term, nuclear energy has no substitute as a carbon-free source of baseload power. Uranium, however, has a structural supply and demand imbalance. Primary uranium supply is around 105 million pounds per year. Uranium demand is around 140 million pounds. This means that there is a deficit of around 35 million pounds, which needs to be covered by secondary supply sources (such as stockpiled uranium held by utilities, ex-military weapons-grade uranium, re-enriched depleted uranium tails, recycled uranium from used fuel). All figures are based on 2021 supply and demand data, and they refer to pounds of uranium (rather than uranium oxide concentrate). The gap is expected to widen going forward because primary supply is relatively inelastic (it takes time to restart a mine, or bring a new one into production), and demand is projected to grow (energy security concerns and the green transition are stimulating a revival of nuclear energy). Arithmetic alone therefore implies that, sooner or later, secondary supplies will be exhausted and the uranium price will have to react to the upside to stimulate new primary supply. The crucial point to keep in mind is that, even at the current spot price of around $50 / lbs (which is double its pre-pandemic level), a large part of the global production curve remains below the spot price. The price simply has to rise.

While the preceding argument provides the comfort of mathematical clarity, investors are interested in forecasting not only the price direction but also the timeframe required to reach a target. There is an opportunity cost to having capital locked in a non-yielding asset, and the price of uranium has not budged significantly for almost a year. Predicting when secondary supplies will be close to exhausted is an incredibly hard job, because of the well-known opacity of the uranium market. This has always been the Achilles' heel of the uranium thesis. On the other hand, over the last year, not only have another 12 months' worth of supplies been consumed, but new bullish datapoints have kept on coming. Since the uranium price action has been anemic, such good news is still not priced in.

First of all, it is helpful to reflect on why spot market activity has disappointed (with the caveat that the spot price is not particularly informative, since most contracting is done by means of long-term arrangements). In April 2022, the uranium price jumped to almost $65 /lbs, following the invasion of Ukraine. Like for other strategic commodities, the geopolitical tensions with Russia heightened concerns about security of supply. The price then relaxed significantly, almost to its pre-pandemic level in May, and it has since been trading in the $45-55 / lbs range. Part of the reason is certainly that, while roughly 40% of uranium primary production comes from Kazakhstan, Russia is responsible for only around 14%. After the invasion, there were concerns about transportation risk, since Kazatomprom's main export channel goes through the port of St. Petersburg. However, Kazatomprom has been able to ship its volumes regularly, and is setting up an alternative trans-Caspian export route that does not go through Russia.

Russia remains crucial for the rest of the nuclear fuel cycle, providing around 27% of conversion supply and 39% of enrichment capacity. Here, the geopolitical premium is evident in the spot prices. Since the invasion, the conversion spot price is up around 150%, while the enrichment spot price is up around 100%. The uranium spot price is up only about 15%. Does the uranium price have to follow? Not immediately, but there is a mechanism through which higher enrichment prices can flow through to the uranium price. Such mechanism is the switching from underfeeding to overfeeding. When SWU (separative work unit, the unit of measurement of the effort required by the enrichment process) prices are low, enrichers are incentivized to use less uranium in input, which implies longer times to provide the same amount of enriched uranium in output. When SWU prices are high, assuming that the uranium price does not move in tandem, the incentive switches to overfeeding, i.e. providing more uranium in input, in order to shorten the enrichment times and thus take advantage of the higher prices. Overfeeding basically creates a source of secondary demand from enrichers.

Besides a relaxation of geopolitical concerns, a second factor was at play in the second half of 2022 that helped keep a lid on uranium prices. This factor was waning speculators interest in the sector. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF, TSX:U.UN:CA) is a tool to speculate on the uranium price. Since its inception in July 2021, it has stacked 60 million pounds of uranium oxide concentrate (U 3 O 8 ). These pounds are gone for good from supply: SPUT does not trade or sell them. As such, SPUT acts as a catalyst for the process of uranium supply/demand rebalancing and price discovery. Such a process needs to happen anyway, but SPUT is adding an element of reflexive psychology to it. Because financial speculators are aware of the workings of the SPUT at-the-money mechanism, they know that when the uranium price rises, money will flow into SPUT, which in turn will push the uranium price even higher.

As most readers will be already familiar, SPUT needs to be trading at a premium compared to NAV in order to be able to issue new shares, and thus buy new uranium in the spot market. When SPUT trades at a premium, this can create a self-sustaining loop: SPUT buys more uranium, which pushes up its price, which attracts new speculators, which increases the NAV, and so on. However, if SPUT trades at a discount, the mechanism breaks down. Sure enough, since May, SPUT has almost always traded at a discount. However, it has recently been trading at a premium, while the uranium price has also been trending up. The arrow of causality goes in both directions: higher uranium prices mean more buying from SPUT, which means higher uranium prices.

SPUT premium/discount to NAV (sprott.com)

There is a sort of speculative character to this mechanism, but there is also a solid link back to physical reality. The price has to move at least enough to incentivize new production. Once it has reached the marginal cost of new production, it still has the potential to spike significantly above it, because of investor reflexivity and the fragility of the uranium contracting market. There are different estimates about the marginal price of new uranium production, but a reasonable target is around $70-80 / lbs. Inflation is certainly going to push up the equilibrium price in the next few years. For example, Kazatomprom is confronting significant inflation in Kazakhstan at the moment, but given the global character of the current inflationary phenomenon, similar headwinds are going to be a problem for all uranium producers, and particularly the developers of new mines.

In addition to inflation, miners are also battling logistical difficulties in procuring new material and equipment. Kazatomprom, which is the largest uranium producer in the world, responsible for around 25% of total primary supply, has recently cut its production guidance for 2023. Here is the statement from the company's news release:

Production volume in 2023 is expected to be between 20,500 tU and 21,500 tU on a 100% basis and between 10,600tU and 11,200tU on an attributable basis. Decrease in production guidance for 2023 in comparison to 2022 is mainly due to continued delays and/or limited access to certain key materials, including sulfuric acid, and equipment impacting the wellfield commissioning schedule in 2022.

The original production guidance for the year was between 22,500-23,000 tU of uranium concentrate. Converted to pounds, this is equivalent to a production cut of more than 4 million pounds.

With supply constrained, it is also crucial to remember that demand is quite inelastic: nuclear plants operators simply have no option but to buy at whatever price (nuclear fuel costs are a minor part of overall operating costs). Therefore, unlike any other commodity, increasing uranium prices can lead to increasing demand, rather than the opposite, as supply cannot ramp up quickly enough.

Not only is demand not going to decrease in the face of increasing prices, it is projected to increase in the coming decades, because of three main factors.

The first factor is the green energy transition. There is an increasing awareness that nuclear energy needs to grow as a fraction of the current energy mix in order to reach emissions targets. For instance, in November 2022, the Climate Change Conference (COP 27) agreement called for an increase in "low emission and renewable energy", including nuclear. In July 2022, the European Parliament voted to include nuclear energy within its taxonomy of sustainable energy sources.

The second factor is concern about energy security. Poland has announced plans to build its first nuclear plant. Germany has postponed the planned shutdown of its reactors until at least April 2023. Japan has completely reversed its previous stance towards nuclear energy, by not only postponing shutdowns, but also planning to restart existing reactors and add new capacity.

The third factor is the projected increase in electricity demand. According to the IEA World Energy Outlook, electricity demand from 2020 to 2040 is expected to increase by 52%. This increase will be covered in part also by nuclear energy. According to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), there are 52 reactors currently under construction, with the majority in China and India.

Nuclear reactors under construction (Cameco's website)

There are various estimates about exactly how many new pounds will be needed over the next decades, but a reasonable range is between 20 and 50 million pounds per year (barring a breakthrough in nuclear technology drastically increasing reactor efficiency, or a nuclear accident). In particular, UxC forecasts flat demand through 2024, but significant growth between 2025 and 2040.

Summarizing the preceding discussion, uranium spot prices have increased only 15% over the last year. The uranium spot market is inefficient, which might explain why it is ignoring the recent remarkable series of new bullish datapoints. On the demand side, these datapoints include: enrichers turning to overfeeding, financial speculators returning to the sector, increasing projected nuclear energy demand starting from the middle of the decade. On the supply side: production cuts, geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures pushing up the marginal cost of new production. Is the fact that SPUT is once again trading at a premium a sign that the uranium price is poised to run? Possibly. In any case, I continue to see SPUT as one of the most attractive risk/reward opportunities in the commodity space for the patient investor.

