S&P 500: Perfect Conditions For Bulls - Week Starting Feb 6th (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 05, 2023 8:08 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV2 Comments
Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
10.5K Followers

Summary

  • Last week gave the bulls everything they could have reasonably wanted.
  • An obliging FOMC, strong data, and positive technicals, all contributed to the rally to 4195.
  • The only 'problem' is that with everything going right, something can easily go wrong. Bears will look for a shift in the narrative and must defend the weekly gap.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPY) continued its strong rally to a high of 4195 last week, helped on by a Fed which pretty much gave bulls all they could have hoped for. Technicals are looking better and better, and with the

SPX Monthly

SPX Monthly (TradingView)

SPX Weekly

SPX Weekly (TradingView)

SPX Daily

SPX Daily (TradingView)

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
10.5K Followers
Independent investor and stock analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Trend follower and market timer. Correlations and analogues. All time frames, all instruments.....wherever I see an edge I trade it.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.