The S&P 500 (SPY) continued its strong rally to a high of 4195 last week, helped on by a Fed which pretty much gave bulls all they could have hoped for. Technicals are looking better and better, and with the break of 4101, the chart now has a higher high to go with the higher low at 3764. Combined with the break in the trendline and price trading above all the moving averages in every timeframe, do the bears have any hope?

In an attempt to answer that, a variety of technical analysis techniques will be used to look at probable moves for the S&P 500 in the week ahead. Just like previous weeks, the market will be viewed in probable outcomes using inflection points - if it is going down, where is it likely to go? If it is going up, where is it likely to test?

The S&P 500 chart will be analyzed on monthly, weekly and daily timeframes, then the information collated into an actionable summary at the end.

The Market Narrative

The Fed didn't really put up much of a fight against the stock rally. Indeed, slowing the pace of hikes to 25bps and confirmation they think the "disinflationary process has started" added fuel to the fire. A pause looks likely soon, and many are calling for "one more and done." Moreover, the meeting led to a further 10bps of cuts added to the 50bps already priced in for later this year.

Rising expectations for rate cuts oddly juxtaposed with more strong data as NFP beat significantly and ISM Services came in at 55.2. Earnings were mostly in-line and the heavyweights didn't drag the index down. Also, percentage of companies beating estimates rose from 67.8% the week previous to 69.6%. The question seems not whether there will be a soft landing, but if there will be any landing at all.

All the above is perfect for the bulls and for the S&P500 rally, but doesn't seem to add up. If the economy is too strong, and the labor market too tight, inflation won't fall and the Fed won't cut. Bulls can't really have it all. This will give the bears some hope as cracks are bound to appear at some point and the S&P500 looks priced for perfection.

S&P 500 Monthly

A new monthly bar for February started on Wednesday after the January bar closed with an 'inside bar' i.e., the January range was completely contained within the range of December. This can signal indecision and a reversal, but the strong January close soon followed through with new highs above 4101. The February bar now needs to trade back under 4101 and the 4070 open to start forming a reversal bar.

SPX Monthly (TradingView)

The 4325 at the high of August is the next resistance. Support is at the 4101 break-out level and the February low of 4037.

There are no exhaustion signals in either direction (using Demark methods), although downside exhaustion was very nearly registered in October so we can say this is being reset with the current rally.

S&P 500 Weekly

Last week's rally to 4195 came very close to the next weekly reference at 4203. There is now an active inverse head and shoulders pattern with a target of 4743, but this is only relevant in the medium term i.e., not next week.

SPX Weekly (TradingView)

Resistance comes in at 4203-4228 at the large weekly gap, with 4325 monthly resistance above that. Support is at the 50dma at 4025 and last week's low of 4015.

Again, there are no exhaustion signals in either direction.

S&P 500 Daily

The daily chart held the first support level of 4015 pointed out last week and continued into weekly resistance. Daily upside exhaustion did complete on Thursday so this warns of at least slowing / a pause to come. Friday was weak but didn't damage the trend and there is no real evidence of a reversal.

SPX Daily (TradingView)

Price is now above all moving averages and with only weekly/monthly references as resistance. Immediate support is at 4119, then 4101 and the break-out level. Below that is 4037 at the pre-FOMC low / low of February.

The bar is set pretty high to flip the chart bearish as this would only come with a break below the 200dma and trendline around 3940.

As mentioned earlier, an upside exhaustion count is complete.

Scenarios for Next Week

Bullish

A break of 4203-4228 should lead to a test of 4325. Dips should hold 4101-4119 to maintain the bullish momentum.

Bearish

Bears need to defend 4203-4228 and break back below 4101 to target 4037 and 4015. A large drop would target the key area around 3940.

Conclusion

Bulls have the upper hand, and while a pause looks likely around 4203, as long as 4101 now holds, the technicals are positive. Bears need a catalyst for a reversal. Chair Powell's speech on Tuesday and CPI the following week look likely candidates, but a large drop is needed to flip the view back bearish.

