Continuing my recent look into the cloud sector, today I want to dive into Paycom (NYSE:PAYC). The business was founded in 1998, and is still led by its founder, Chad Richison, in sleepy Oklahoma City. The company's name is emblazoned across the OKC Thunder arena, and has carved itself a small portion of its ~$27B addressable market (5% estimated) over the past 2 and a half decades.

PAYC competes with legacy providers like Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) and Paychex (NYSE:PAYX), in providing payroll solutions to mostly small to medium businesses, with some small penetration into larger companies. The company's major strategy is to push payroll processing down to the employee level. Their new product, Beti, allows employees to access, manage, troubleshoot, and approve their paycheck before payroll is submitted. It's a win-win, as Ernst & Young estimates each data entry costs a company an average of $4.70, and employees have long dealt with the frustrations of incorrect pay. With employees in the driver seat, it aligns incentives for pay to be correct with the people who care the most while saving the company money.

The company sells its products through local sales offices, with 5 new openings in the past year and a half. However, unlike many other cloud companies, PAYC offers effectively no personalization to its product. This is a winning strategy for many others, like ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), where customer-created solutions on the company's architecture builds significant switching costs and entrenches the customer base into the cloud-providers ecosystem.

However, the company advertises a 94% revenue retention rate (although they don't report a net revenue retention to add in new purchases), which appears strong considering the customer cohort. Generally speaking, small-medium businesses will have a higher churn given the failure rates of those businesses. Given the company's revenue growth rates, PAYC has been able to drive enough growth in customer counts over time to more than make up for any churn.

Looking forward, PAYC has a strong product with a relatively easy-to-sell value proposition. However, in many cases, the company could be pitching to small businesses operating off of QuickBooks by Intuit (NYSE:INTU) or Microsoft Excel. In more difficult economic times, driving new signings with many companies could be tough. However, recent results have shown no signs of slowing down, and PAYC continues to fire on all cylinders.

Although the TAM is only estimated at 5% penetration, PAYC is likely to face increasing competition as they grow. The bigger tech companies will always tend towards putting a product out there to compete as an add-on to their existing product lines, and I'd not be surprised to see any of them elbowing in. PAYC will have to maintain either the price point (losing pricing power) or product differentiation sufficient to continue to drive market share growth and maintain customer loyalty over time. That being said, this is the most likely hurdle in the way of PAYC moving up-market. The largest companies will tend to demand the best possible product, and PAYC's lack of personalization doesn't offer the same value to a massive multinational corporation as it may for a 100-person office.

Looking at the company's most recent earnings results above, there's not much to find fault with. The company drove strong growth in revenues at 30% despite the macroeconomic climate, maintained a strong cash position with minimal debt, and based on the financial outlook below, management doesn't project that slowing down through the end of last year.

98% of the company's revenues are recurring, with a 41% EBITDA margin and lowering opex as a percentage of revenues over time. In the 9 months ended September 2022, PAYC opex (including G&A, R&D, S&M) as a percentage of revenues came in at 72.84% down from 76% the year prior. Revenue growth can easily cover up for unsatisfactory expense management for many companies, especially considering PAYC maintains 54 sales teams across the country. However, this percentage lowering over time is a good indicator of strong expense management.

Zooming out across the cloud landscape, and PAYC falls into the top-10 most expensive cloud companies based on EV/next 12 months revenue multiples. However, there's likely a reason. PAYC has among the lowest stock-based compensation/revenue figures across the entire cloud, at 7%. Additionally, the company's 84% gross margin, 26% operating margin, and 16% free cash flow margin are top tier. Add that to the operating metrics I discussed above and it's not hard to understand why the market is paying up for PAYC.

This scatterplot is another good way to visualize the company's valuation taking growth into account against its peers. PAYC is in the upper cohort of valuation while being about the midpoint for growth. However, based on the company's impeccable balance sheet and profitability, that's no surprise.

Looking at the company's valuation against earnings, the company is definitely not cheap. The earnings growth since going public has averaged around 44%, while the company is currently trading for a ~66X earnings multiple. That being said, there has been little valuation expansion overall in the past 4 years, as earnings continue to grow but price has oscillated back and forth without growing substantially.

Based on analyst estimates for earnings growth and maintaining a 66X earnings multiple, investors could see 28% annualized rates of return from an entry point today. However, it's important to look at the other side of the coin. If valuations compress to 33X while earnings still grow at the same rate, and you're looking at dead money for 3 years.

PAYC is definitely an impressive business and continues to deliver across the board. It isn't cheap, but the growth is fantastic. That being said, feel free to wait for a cheaper entry point. I'm rating it as a buy with an eye to long-term market share potential, strong financial stewardship, and recognizing the valuation risks.