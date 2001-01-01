It has been a rough ride for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shareholders. The stock has declined 45% over the past five years and is down nearly 25% in the last year, significantly underperforming the broader market. Shares declined last week after the company withdrew full-year EBITDA guidance citing weakness in its global paper segment and an uncertain demand outlook (high customer inventories) given the economic environment.
While the global paper segment, which represented ~30% of EBITDA (3 year average), is subject to greater volatility than the company's consumer packaging and corrugated packaging segments, I believe the market has overly discounted WestRock shares which now sell for just ~8x current year (depressed) free cash flow per share.
As I discuss below, I see modest upside even if the business continues to experience weak results and significant (+150%) upside should management achieve its 2025 targets.
Using the average free cash flow generated over the past seven years and the current share count, WestRock has produced average FCF/share of $4.50. At the current share price of $35, WestRock trades at less than 8x its historical FCF/share, a 25-40% discount to peers like International Paper (IP) and Packaging Corporation of America.
As shown below, at its 2022 investor day, WestRock management put forth a 2025 free cash flow per share target of $5.50+. Should the company achieve its $5.50/share in free cash flow objective, WestRock would be trading at just 6.4x FCF.
Ultimately, I think WestRock should trade somewhere between 11-15x FCF. Historically, WestRock has traded as high as 18x FCF (2018 and 2021). At the high end (15x) my multiple is reflective of WestRock's leading position in a relatively concentrated industry, stable demand profile, and expectations for GDP-ish growth. At the low end (11x), it contemplates volatility in input costs, supply and demand imbalances, and a low (7%) return on invested capital. Below I show a sensitivity table using a range of $4-6/share in FCF and 11-15x FCF:
Using the current share count, $4/share is the low end of WestRock's historical free cash flow generation while $6 would be achievement of management's 2025 investor day $5.50+ target. At the low end of my multiple and FCF/share ranges, WestRock would have a $44 estimated value and offers +23% upside. Should things work out according to management's plan ($6 in FCF/share) and investors reward the company with a 15x multiple, the stock could be worth $90/share (+156% upside).
While the near term outlook is murky, I believe it is reasonable to expect that WestRock will ultimately achieve higher levels of profitability. Should the company achieve management's targets, as shown above, I see significant upside in the shares. If for whatever reason results remain depressed, I believe that the stock has limited fundamental downside. As such, I see WestRock as an asymmetric investment opportunity.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
