Element Fleet Management: Defensive Force For A Portfolio

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
891 Followers

Summary

  • Element Fleet Management offers an end-to-end fleet management service that lowers the total cost of fleet operations for clients.
  • Clients' mission-critical fleet vehicles are constantly in use and regularly replaced, driving robust recurring service revenue for EFN.
  • These characteristics make EFN a solid defensive stock in this uncertain economic environment.
  • EFN's preferred shares are interesting opportunities, given the management wants to retire them at their next redemption dates.
Delivery truck fleet

deepblue4you

Situation Overview

Element Fleet Management (TSX:EFN:CA) is the largest pure-play fleet management company in the world with dominant market positions in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Australia & New Zealand. The value-add of a fleet management company is mainly twofold. First, for the clients who don't want

This article was written by

Double S Capital profile picture
Double S Capital
891 Followers
Event-driven, fundamentally oriented value investor. My favorite quote - if you want to be the smartest person in the room, go to an empty room - something like that.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EFN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.