Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Last week I wrote that high levels of bearish sentiment all last summer suggested either a move back to the highs of January 2020, or possibly even a new bull market (here).

However, the rapid drop in bearish sentiment last week in the ST-MSI opens up a third possibility - that we’ve been in a bear market rally since June in the form of an ABC, Elliot Wave flat, which will complete once we reach 4,300 on the S&P 500.

The current situation is a wonderful example of how one integrates Elliot wave fractal theory with the theory of contrary opinion to reach a market viewpoint. I wrote about this integration in my first book twenty years ago. Let me explain it here (there is also a 2 minute video explanation at the end).

The ST-MSI

The short-term master sentiment indicator (ST-MSI) is a composite indicator made from seven other sentiment indicators. The idea behind it, and its methodology, is explained in this earlier article (here). The chart below shows its history since 2016 and the rapid fall in bearish sentiment just over the last week.

ST-MSI and the SPY (Michael McDonald)

Since the extreme readings of last summer, which are indicated by four black arrows, the ST-MSDI is now rapidly approaching an area I call the neutral zone - an area where bullish and bearish sentiment are pretty much balanced.

The most probable scenario (written last week before the large drop in bearish sentiment) is that the market had started a move back to the highs of January 2020, which would be around 4800 on the S&P 500. I suggested this move back to the previous highs would be the B wave of a huge, two year, ABC bear market. The pattern was to be something called a flat; an Elliot Wave term for a two wave correction that effectively moves sideways.

This large ABC flat pattern of the bear market was diagrammed in the graph below. The first wave down - the A wave - was last year’s six month market decline from January to June. The counter rally, or bear market rally, would be a move from A to B. The second down wave of the bear market would be a decline back down across the range from B to C starting later this year.

The entire pattern of ABC would form a large, two year, bear market flat. We still think this scenario is most probable.

Market Scenario 1 - Move back to all-time highs (Michael McDonald)

Rapid Changes in Investor Sentiment and an Alternate Scenario

However, one should always become alert anytime you see a rapid change in investor sentiment with a small price change. It shows too many people suddenly become convinced that the trend is changing when prices haven’t changed much.

So, if the market continues to slowly rise over the next few weeks to its August peak of 4300 while investor sentiment continues to swing solidly to the bullish side, it opens up an alternate scenario. That scenario is diagrammed in the chart below.

Scenario 2 - Two wave bear market rally (Michael McDonald)

Most people think a bear market rally as a simple price advance during an overall bear market. They don't think of the rally in the form of two rallies. But if you have some belief in the Elliot Wave fractal theory, you should.

In the theory one always expects a correction to a price trend to be in two waves, not one. This fools a lot of people. They see one price move and think it's over, but it's really the first of two waves. There is the possibility that's what we're seeing now.

Bear Markets Usually Occur in Two Waves

An Elliot wave theorist always expects a bear market to occur in two downward waves. Separating the two waves is the bear market rally. The bear market rally itself should also occur as two waves up. In other words a bear market rally is usually not one rally but two. I've diagrammed this in the chart. I believe the drop in bearish sentiment makes it possible here.

The first move down of the bear market would be the large decline that went from January to the low in June, which is marked A. That means that since June we've been in a bear market rally in the form of an irregular flat. As stated this bear market rally should take the form of two upward waves.

The first is the large “A” to small “a”, which is the move off the June lows to the August highs of 4,300. Then the downward move from small “a” to small “b” would be the counter move of the bear market rally. Then the second upward move of the bear market rally is from small “b” to Large B.

This would complete the bear market rally and set the stage for the second leg down of the bear market, which is diagrammed in red.

Takeaway

We are at a critical moment as we approach 4,300 on the S&P 500. We think it is highly likely we'll punch through 4,300 to new highs and move back up to the all-time highs of last January. However, we must carefully watch investor sentiment as we approach 4,300. If investor sentiment gets relatively bullish as we reach 4,300, then there is a possibility of this second scenario occurring, and investors should probably raise some cash.