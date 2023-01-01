Arrow Financial: Reducing The Earnings Estimate And Downgrading To Hold

Feb. 05, 2023 10:31 PM ETArrow Financial Corporation (AROW)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • I'm reducing the average margin estimate for 2023 because of the disappointing performance in 4Q2022 and a later-than-expected turnaround in the margin’s trend.
  • Loan growth will likely return to the historical average.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Further, AROW is offering a modest dividend yield.
Glens Falls, New York, Exterior of brick building.

Photo Italia LLC

Earnings of Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) will likely remain flattish this year as the growth of operating expenses will counter the effect of the growth of the net interest margin and the loan balance. I'm expecting the company to report

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
2.97K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.