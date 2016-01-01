huettenhoelscher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) is a blue-chip cyclical company, but recent trading has highlighted weakening demand. A weak Japanese yen has been a tailwind for this exporter, but the recent sign of a strengthening currency highlights FX translation risk YoY. Despite relatively cheap valuations versus key peer Caterpillar (CAT), we rate the shares as neutral.

Quick primer

Founded in 1917 and based in Tokyo, Komatsu is a machinery manufacturer for construction, mining, utility, forestry, and industrials. Komatsu's core legacy geographic markets are Japan, North America, and Europe. However, over half of the annual sales are now generated in strategically important markets in emerging economies, with Latin America and Asia (ex-China) together making up over 30% of the total. Key domestic peers are Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCPK:HTCMF) and Tadano (6395), and global peers include Hyundai Doosan Infracore (042670 KS), Sany Heavy Equipment (OTCPK:SNYYF), XCMG Construction Machinery (000425 CH) and Caterpillar.

Key financials and consensus forecasts

Our objectives

With a weak Japanese yen acting as a tailwind as well as stronger than expected demand in North America and Asia, Komatsu raised FY3/2023 company guidance in October 2022. The shares have shown a recovery since that time but have noticeably underperformed market leader Caterpillar. We want to assess whether this is a buying opportunity for the shares.

Concern over macro and FX

Q1-3 FY3/2023 results were in line with expectations, and perhaps disappointing investors that there was no upward revision. Unfortunately, the positive translation impact of a weak Japanese yen is beginning to wane as the USDJPY rate drops back towards JPY130 - the company is assuming an average FY rate of JPY135.8 (it was JPY143.6 in Q3). Optically, Q1-3 sales growth of 23.5% YoY is positive, but under constant currencies, growth drops back down to approximately 10% YoY - the underlying trend is not that stellar.

Komatsu has estimated that the global market for construction, mining, and utility equipment will be flat or thereabouts for FY3/2023. This prediction is beginning to look too bullish, as despite flat growth for key products witnessed in Q1-2, there was a notable 6% decline in Q3 (page 16). Although mining equipment demand is relatively robust (page 22) and geographically South East Asia stands out as a growth region (page 21), the overall theme is a notable global slowdown.

The combination of a strengthening Japanese yen and slowing demand appears to be reflected in consensus forecasts (see Key financials table above), with flat to falling sales growth expected in FY3/2024 with flat margins YoY. This highlights Komatsu's relative inability to generate growth in a cyclical downturn, although it is conducting bolt-on M&A this time with the acquisition of Germany's GHH Group GmbH - a specialist in mining equipment for underground hard rock minerals. On a more positive note, Komatsu's industrial machinery segment has exposure to secular growth drivers such as semiconductors (for excimer lasers for lithography), and EV business (demand for presses to manufacture EV cars as well as batteries). However, this area makes up less than 10% of total sales and saw a 14% YoY decline in Q3 FY3/2023.

Weaker relative to Caterpillar

Komatsu is the challenger versus market leader Caterpillar with around twice as much market share. Although Komatsu equipment is often seen as the lower-priced alternative with high reliability, both companies are seen as market leaders.

On a relative basis, the shares in Caterpillar have the following attractions. Firstly, dividends have been consistently on the rise and have grown 7% CAGR (2016-2022), whilst Komatsu has seen dividends fall from a recent peak in FY3/2019. Secondly, Caterpillar generates stable levels of free cash flow, whilst Komatsu is more volatile and burnt cash in FY3/2018. Thirdly, arguably capital allocation is superior at Caterpillar with a 5-year average ROIC of 10.5% versus 8.2% at Komatsu, and ROE of 37.3% versus Komatsu's 10.4%. For an institutional investor, we would imagine that Caterpillar would be the top choice for investing in a blue-chip cyclical.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts Komatsu's shares are trading on PER FY3/2024 9.8x, on a free cash flow yield of 7.8% and a dividend yield of 4.2%. In comparison, Caterpillar is trading on PER FY12/2023 15.6x, a free cash flow yield of 5.2%, and a 2.0% dividend yield. From this, we see that Komatsu is not overvalued. However, we appreciate that arguably as the market leader with a stronger track record, Caterpillar deserves to trade at a premium to Komatsu.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a major weakening of the Japanese yen, providing a strong tailwind for reporting USD-denominated business.

Central banks across the world could begin to loosen monetary policy into the latter period of FY2023, allowing for more capex as financing becomes more accessible.

Downside risk comes from a strengthening yen, as the Bank of Japan commences to pull away from the ultra-easy monetary policy as current governor Kuroda steps down later this year. Export-driven businesses such as Komatsu could experience a major drop in earnings YoY as a result. Kuroda is expected to be a successor in February 2023 and formally leave office in April 2023.

Conclusion

Komatsu is a quality cyclical business, and it has made some inroads into gaining exposure to secular growth themes such as semiconductors. Bolt-on M&A activity is also positive to see. Overall, we see the company facing two major challenges into FY3/2024; a continued slowdown in demand for non-mining equipment and a major FX risk from a strengthening yen. Whilst valuations are not demanding, we believe the shares are fairly valued and have a neutral rating.

