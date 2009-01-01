Berry Global: Worth A Look For Dividend Growth And Appreciation

Feb. 05, 2023 11:20 PM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)ACI, ATR, AVY, CCK, CI, GEF, GEF.B, LOW, MU, OI, SLGN, SON
Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.51K Followers

Summary

  • Dividend growth often slows as companies age, so identifying potential future champions can pay off big.
  • BERY trades in an industry with a history of dividend growth, generates lots of cash, and is cheaply priced.
  • Trading at a significant discount to its peers, BERY could generate outsized returns over the next five years.

Bottling plant

Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend growth investors covet the safety of a long dividend growth streak and are familiar with the Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats, and the Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) lists. The most inclusive of all these are the CCC lists.

Slide from BERY investor presentation

Berry Global Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

BERY fastgraph

fastgraphs.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

BERY returns over 5 years

fastgraphs.com

This article was written by

Wyo Investments profile picture
Wyo Investments
2.51K Followers
I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW, CI, ACI, KR, MU, BERY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.