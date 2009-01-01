Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Dividend growth investors covet the safety of a long dividend growth streak and are familiar with the Dividend Kings, Dividend Aristocrats, and the Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) lists. The most inclusive of all these are the CCC lists.

The CCC list uses three categories: Champions, which have over 25 years of dividend growth, contenders with 11-24 years of increases, and Challengers, with 5-10 years of growth. Additionally, the list contains many small caps and OTC companies that are often excluded from the other lists.

One of the facts of dividend growth investing is that dividend growth tends to slow over time. While a few companies make the Champion's list and still manage to grow the dividend at better than 10% annually, the overwhelming number of companies slow the growth over time. Not every company can be a Lowe's (LOW) with its 10, 5, and 3-year dividend growth of nearly 20%.

The table below shows the percentage of companies in each category with growth rates above 10% for both the 10-year and 3-year periods. The trend clearly indicates a slowing in the dividend growth rate over time. Note that this data excludes Contenders not yet showing a 10-year growth rate.

Total # # above 10% growth 10-year # above 10% growth 3-year % of 10-yr above 10% % of 3-yr above 10% Champions 147 31 21 21% 14% Contenders 334 197 109 59% 33% Challengers 193 N/A 97 N/A 50% Click to enlarge

Of course, most companies will never make it to Champion status. However, if we can identify companies early in their dividend payout history, we have a greater chance of joining in on the fastest distribution growth.

Usually, I don't search for companies with very short dividend histories. The odds of them ever having a long growth streak are just too small. However, once in a while, a company comes across my radar that is intriguing in the possibility of one day being a Champion.

The last time this happened was in 2021 when three companies popped up. Cigna (CI), Albertsons (ACI), and Micron (MU). There are three things I want to see when considering making a speculative dividend growth investment:

In an industry that has companies with long dividend growth histories.

Steadily increasing profits and/or cash from operations.

A very favorable valuation.

A recently established dividend or significant change in dividend policy.

While researching UnitedHealth Group (UNH), I stumbled across Cigna and was confident enough that I made it my single largest initial purchase ever. Albertsons I came across researching Kroger (KR), and its valuation was so low that I took a moderate position, although I sold most of it when the price nearly doubled in short order. Micron was a bit of a bust; fortunately, I only bought a little due to the cyclical nature of its business. However, it could still become a long-term dividend growth company, with a 20% increase last year.

Recently, I came across another company that grabbed my attention while researching Silgan Holdings (SLGN). Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is another small-cap ($15B) company in the very dull business of providing packaging solutions. They operate in three divisions, ridged plastics, flexible plastics, and non-wovens.

Berry Global refers to itself as a global leader in their markets of plastic packaging solutions. However, this is relative, as the industry is highly fragmented, with many small players. There are plenty of opportunities for consolidation within the industry. This is shown in the slide below.

While the business is relatively uninteresting, the fact they recently started paying a dividend for the first time is exciting and worth a deeper look for dividend growth possibilities.

BERY is in an industry with long term dividend growers

There are currently four companies similar to BERY on the CCC lists. The closest to BERY in its product mix is AptarGroup (ATR), with Silgan (SLGN) also being a direct competitor in some areas. The other two, Sonoco Products (SON) and Avery Dennison (AVY), are indirect competitors, as they have different product mixes.

The table below shows how these companies stack up in size and dividend growth history.

Cap Yield Yrs of Div Growth 3-yr div growth rate 5-yr div growth rate Aptar Group $7.6B 1.30% 29 2.3 3.5 Silgan Holdings $6.0B 1.18% 19 13.3 12.2 Sonoco Products $6.0B 3.20% 40 4.1 4.5 Avery Dennison $15.3B 1.57% 12 9.0 10.7 Berry Global $8.0B 1.62% Click to enlarge

It's worth noting that of these companies, only Avery Dennison cut its dividend during the 2008-2009 recession. Avery cut twice, in both 2009 and 2010, taking until 2017 to reach its pre-recession dividend rate. For the most part, however, packaging companies show very low cyclicality in earnings, and the dividends are relatively safe from recessions.

BERY has steadily increasing profits

Since 2014, BERY has grown earnings at a rapid 24% annual rate, although it has slowed this past year considerably. The chart below shows the adjusted EPS and operating cashflows for BERY over the past ten years.

Five-year estimates range between six and ten percent annual earnings growth. This represents a significant slowdown over the past ten years in both the high and low ends. Additionally, 2023 is forecast to be a tough year, However, further consolidation in the highly fragmented market will likely occur. As BERY is one of the larger players, it will probably be able to make acquisitions that are accreditive to the bottom line. Of course, this is assuming they can manage their relatively high debt load.

BERY has a very favorable valuation

At a PE of around 8, BERY appears to be cheap and is trading well below its historical valuation. This is shown in the FAST Graphs below.

Additionally, BERY is significantly discounted below its peers. This is confirmed by comparing the PE of competitors in the table below.

PE S&P Rating LT Debt/Tot Capital Berry Global 8.6 BB+ 74% AptarGroup 31.5 N/A 34% Silgan Holdings 13.5 BB+ 67% Crown Holdings (CCK) 13.2 BB+ 75% Greif, Inc. (GEF) 11.5 N/A 51% O-I Glass (OI) 9.0 BB- 70% Click to enlarge

Like BERY, none of these companies are of investment-grade credit. BERY is undoubtedly on the high debt side, although in line with Crown Holdings, Silgan and O-I Glass.

When considering profitability, BERY is on the low side but broadly in line with its competitors. This is shown in the chart below. However, it generates lots of free cash; Significantly more cash than any of its competitors.

There is no reason for BERY to trade at such a discount to its peers. The potential for outsized gains exists if the company reverts to a PE similar to its peers over the next five years. The FAST Graphs tool below shows that if the company can achieve a PE of 12 over the next five years and grow at a 6% rate, the company will return 15% annually. These are conservative numbers, and the potential for much more significant gains exists.

Conclusion

With BERY initiating a dividend in the 4th quarter of 2022, the potential for solid dividend growth exists. The current sub-10 % payout ratio leaves plenty of room to grow the dividend through earnings and expanding the payout ratio. The current payout ratio is in line with Silgan Holdings and less than half that of Aptar Group. If the company adopts a dividend growth policy, the dividend could easily double within the next three years.

The potential also exists for solid capital appreciation. Just a reversion to an industry mean in valuation will lead to a substantial price increase. If the dividend growth story doesn't pan out, this gives a degree of safety for a dividend growth investor. There is an additional catalyst for price increases, and this is the buyback plan which currently equates to about 9% of the outstanding stock.

Finally, it is worth noting that the company went public via a private equity firm in 2012. Given the company's strong cash flow, low valuation, and relatively small size, it is a potential candidate to be taken private once again. However, the rather large debt load makes this less likely.

I currently see Berry Global Group as a speculative buy. I am looking at holding it for at least over the next three years and re-evaluating its dividend growth prospects along the way.

I would also like to note that Crown Holdings (CCK) also falls into the potential dividend growth company category. It started a dividend in 2021 and had a 10% increase last year. The company is also not of investment grade and does not have the low valuation of BERY.