Criteo: Beneficial Guidance, Undervalued Digital Marketing Player

Feb. 05, 2023 11:26 PM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
248 Followers

Summary

  • Criteo offers digital marketing services through data processing and segmentation by using artificial intelligence.
  • It is also worth noting that Criteo appears to be targeting a massive market opportunity, which was said to be close to $2 trillion in e-commerce sales.
  • I assumed that strengthening its operations accompanied by using first-line technologies for providing data and processing this information will likely drive the company’s revenue north.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Digital marketing player Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) reports massive clients and impressive revenue expectations. In my view, successful integration of IPONWEB, further growth momentum coming from organic growth, and more scaling partnerships will likely serve as drivers for revenue growth and

Source: Fact Sheet

Source: Fact Sheet

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Fact Sheet

Source: Fact Sheet

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Internal Estimates

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

Source: Investor Presentation From November, 2022

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
248 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.