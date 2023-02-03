New Chapter In The Meme Stock Mania

Feb. 05, 2023 11:10 PM ET
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.18K Followers

Summary

  • Breaking down the Russell 1,000 index into deciles based on which stocks have the highest levels of short interest shows that the top performers have also been those which have been most heavily bet against by investors.
  • Whereas the decile of stocks with the lowest levels of short interest has risen a mere 4.4%, the decile of most heavily shorted names is up a substantial 36.3%.
  • An equal-weight index of the 100 most highly shorted Russell 3000 stocks shows that the group has rallied almost 30% over the past month.

A businessman"s or trader"s hand is showing a growing virtual hologram stock on a smartphone, indicating an investment in trading. concept of investment management. strategy finance success wealth,

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Originally posted on February 3, 2023

We may be just a little more than a month into the new year, but there have already been a handful of Russell 1,000 stocks that have posted absolutely massive

Russell 1000 decile analysis - short interest as a percentage of float

Russell 1000 Decile Analysis: Short Interest As % Of Float

High short interest index - past five years

High Short Interest Index - Past Five Years (Author)

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.18K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.