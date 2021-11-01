Daniel Grizelj

Investment Thesis

The technologies InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) develops fill a gap in the cosmetic surgery market between laser procedures and plastic surgery. This has driven growing adoption of the company’s devices. I believe the company’s capital revenue will likely start to reach a steady-state within the next couple of years as adoption slows. Depending on market share and device lifespan assumptions, the picture could change quite a bit. Read on to see what I project in my base case, downside case, and upside case for InMode’s future.

The Unmet Need and the Product Portfolio

InMode Ltd. sells technology and machines across the globe for performing minimally invasive cosmetic procedures. It offers technologies for face contouring, body contouring and remodeling, women’s wellness, and hair removal. As can be seen below in the slide from the latest investor presentation, InMode seeks to innovate in a space between two traditional types of treatments. On one end, plastic surgery (including liposuction) can require long recovery and high expenses. Laser procedures on the other end of the spectrum are totally non-invasive but they can only treat a limited set of cases. This leaves a “treatment gap” in the middle, which has already proven to be ripe with opportunities for the company.

InMode covers this in-between space with a range of equipment, outlined in the table below. 84% of the company’s revenue comes from “minimally invasive” Surgical/RFAL and SARD devices (all references to InMode’s current financials come from the 3rd quarter financial results), though the company also offers traditional non-invasive laser devices.

In the nine months ended September 30th, 2022, InMode made $180,640,000 of revenue in the U.S. selling equipment, which was 25% more than what it made in the same period the year prior. Capital equipment revenue was by far the majority of the company’s revenue; consumables and service revenues were only 13% of total revenue. Over the course of the year from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022, the unit installed base in the U.S. increased from 5,150 to 7,260. From these numbers, it can be assumed that the price for these units is in the order of $100,000 each. Indeed, I found one EmbraceRF listed online for $89,999.

Competition and Market Share

InMode is quite innovative in minimally invasive body and face sculpting and remodeling. However, people still have options. If patients are not willing to go forward with full-on plastic surgery, they could go for a non-invasive fat reduction technology such as Coolsculpting™, Liposonix™, Emsculpt™, Vanquish™, or Zerona™. Likewise, they could opt for non-surgical skin tightening such as Pelleve™, Thermage™, Ulthera™.

From this competitive landscape, I can begin to build a picture of what InMode’s steady-state market share could look like. InMode estimates there are more than 100,000 surgically-trained physicians in the U.S and more than 200,000 globally. A broken stick model shows what market shares could look like with 10 major players.

On the high end of this ranking, the #1 player would have 29% market share while on the low end, the #10 player would have only 1% market share. If InMode is somewhere in the middle of the pack (i.e., 5th in the market), then that would give InMode about an 8.5% market share. If each physician that buys from InMode only buys one unit, that works out to be about 17,000 units installed worldwide, not far off from the current installed base of 15,480 units. This may be on the lower end of the range given that the company grew its installed base over 5,000 units from 10,350 units in just one year. However, using 17,000 units as a starting point, it would be helpful next to dig in further into what this could mean for revenues.

Base Case Valuation

To understand InMode’s future, it is necessary to estimate revenues from the two sources of revenue for the company: capital revenue and consumables and services revenue.

For capital revenue–that is, revenue from sales of new devices–my expectation is that InMode will reach its entitled market share sooner rather than later. At that point, most of its capital revenue will come from replacing old equipment rather than new adoption, so I needed to assume a device lifespan to analyze what the capital revenue could be. There is no direct data on equipment lifespan for InMode that I could find, but given that most of the attachments are consumables, the heart of the machine could be thought of as similar to a desktop computer, which typically lasts five to eight years. For this analysis, I assumed five years. Continuing to assume an installed unit base of 17,000, this results in about 3400 units being sold per year, amounting to ~$340M in capital revenue at $100k per unit.

Consumables and service revenues would become a higher percentage of InMode’s total revenue as capital revenue growth slows. One way to estimate this revenue is to look at 2022’s consumables and services revenue compared to 2021’s installed unit base. I figured that the $42,934,000 of consumables and services revenue in the nine months ending September 30th 2022 came primarily from the prior year’s installed unit base of 10,350 units. That works out to be a little over $5500 in revenue per installed unit per year. At a steady state of 17,000 units, that would result in about $94 million in consumables and service revenue, and a total revenue of $434M, which is a little bit less than the $454M that InMode is estimating for 2022.

Number of surgically trained physicians 200000 InMode Market Share (broken stick model) 8.5% Installed Unit Base 17000 Lifespan (years) 5 Replacement Units Sold 3400 Average Price per Unit $100,000 Capital Revenue $340,000,000.00 Unit Revenue from Consumables and Service per year $5,530.95 Consumables and Service Revenue $94,026,151.37 Total Revenue $434,026,151.37 % Capital Revenue 78% % Consumables and Service Revenue 22% Click to enlarge

Though this would be a steady-scenario, InMode should also benefit from a growing market. One piece of research estimates a CAGR for the minimally invasive surgery market more broadly as 4.7% from 2021-2030. After that, I assumed the market would continue to grow at the average historical ~3% GDP growth-rate into the future.

The company has become relatively consistent in turning revenue into earnings with net margins around 40%.

Year Revenue Net Income Net Margin 2018 $ 100,162.00 $ 22,371.00 22% 2019 $ 156,361.00 $ 61,145.00 39% 2020 $ 206,107.00 $ 75,025.00 36% 2021 $ 357,565.00 $ 165,074.00 46% 2022 (Nine Months) $ 320,700.00 $ 123,812.00 39% Click to enlarge

Taking all of this together, I was able to forecast earnings per share to produce a base case valuation. I discounted those projected earnings over 50 years with the average real stock market rate of return of 7%. The full details are presented in the table below.

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 2049 2050 2051 2052 2053 2054 2055 2056 2057 2058 2059 2060 2061 2062 2063 2064 2065 2066 2067 2068 2069 2070 2071 2072 Installed Unit Base 17000 17799 18636 19511 20428 21389 22394 23446 24150 24874 25620 26389 27181 27996 28836 29701 30592 31510 32455 33429 34432 35465 36529 37625 38753 39916 41113 42347 43617 44926 46273 47662 49092 50564 52081 53644 55253 56911 58618 60376 62188 64053 65975 67954 69993 72093 74255 76483 78777 81141 Replacement Units 3400 3560 3727 3902 4086 4278 4479 4689 4830 4975 5124 5278 5436 5599 5767 5940 6118 6302 6491 6686 6886 7093 7306 7525 7751 7983 8223 8469 8723 8985 9255 9532 9818 10113 10416 10729 11051 11382 11724 12075 12438 12811 13195 13591 13999 14419 14851 15297 15755 16228 Capital Revenue ($M) $ 340.00 $ 355.98 $ 372.71 $ 390.23 $ 408.57 $ 427.77 $ 447.88 $ 468.93 $ 483.00 $ 497.49 $ 512.41 $ 527.78 $ 543.62 $ 559.92 $ 576.72 $ 594.02 $ 611.84 $ 630.20 $ 649.11 $ 668.58 $ 688.64 $ 709.29 $ 730.57 $ 752.49 $ 775.07 $ 798.32 $ 822.27 $ 846.94 $ 872.34 $ 898.51 $ 925.47 $ 953.23 $ 981.83 ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## Consumables and Service Revenue ($M) $ 94.03 $ 98.45 $ 103.07 $ 107.92 $ 112.99 $ 118.30 $ 123.86 $ 129.68 $ 133.57 $ 137.58 $ 141.71 $ 145.96 $ 150.34 $ 154.85 $ 159.49 $ 164.28 $ 169.20 $ 174.28 $ 179.51 $ 184.89 $ 190.44 $ 196.15 $ 202.04 $ 208.10 $ 214.34 $ 220.77 $ 227.40 $ 234.22 $ 241.24 $ 248.48 $ 255.94 $ 263.61 $ 271.52 $ 279.67 $ 288.06 $ 296.70 $ 305.60 $ 314.77 $ 324.21 $ 333.94 $ 343.96 $ 354.28 $ 364.90 $ 375.85 $ 387.13 $ 398.74 $ 410.70 $ 423.02 $ 435.71 $ 448.79 Total Revenue $ 434.03 $ 454.43 $ 475.78 $ 498.15 $ 521.56 $ 546.07 $ 571.74 $ 598.61 $ 616.57 $ 635.06 $ 654.12 $ 673.74 $ 693.95 $ 714.77 $ 736.21 $ 758.30 $ 781.05 $ 804.48 $ 828.61 $ 853.47 $ 879.08 $ 905.45 $ 932.61 $ 960.59 $ 989.41 ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## Net Income (40% net margin) $ 173.61 $ 181.77 $ 190.31 $ 199.26 $ 208.62 $ 218.43 $ 228.69 $ 239.44 $ 246.63 $ 254.03 $ 261.65 $ 269.50 $ 277.58 $ 285.91 $ 294.49 $ 303.32 $ 312.42 $ 321.79 $ 331.45 $ 341.39 $ 351.63 $ 362.18 $ 373.04 $ 384.24 $ 395.76 $ 407.64 $ 419.87 $ 432.46 $ 445.44 $ 458.80 $ 472.56 $ 486.74 $ 501.34 $ 516.38 $ 531.87 $ 547.83 $ 564.26 $ 581.19 $ 598.63 $ 616.59 $ 635.08 $ 654.14 $ 673.76 $ 693.97 $ 714.79 $ 736.24 $ 758.32 $ 781.07 $ 804.51 $ 828.64 EPS (83.08M shares outstanding) $ 2.09 $ 2.19 $ 2.29 $ 2.40 $ 2.51 $ 2.63 $ 2.75 $ 2.88 $ 2.97 $ 3.06 $ 3.15 $ 3.24 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.65 $ 3.76 $ 3.87 $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ 4.23 $ 4.36 $ 4.49 $ 4.62 $ 4.76 $ 4.91 $ 5.05 $ 5.21 $ 5.36 $ 5.52 $ 5.69 $ 5.86 $ 6.03 $ 6.22 $ 6.40 $ 6.59 $ 6.79 $ 7.00 $ 7.21 $ 7.42 $ 7.64 $ 7.87 $ 8.11 $ 8.35 $ 8.60 $ 8.86 $ 9.13 $ 9.40 $ 9.68 $ 9.97 Discounted EPS (7% discount rate) $ 2.09 $ 2.04 $ 2.00 $ 1.96 $ 1.92 $ 1.87 $ 1.83 $ 1.79 $ 1.73 $ 1.66 $ 1.60 $ 1.54 $ 1.48 $ 1.43 $ 1.37 $ 1.32 $ 1.27 $ 1.23 $ 1.18 $ 1.14 $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 1.01 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 0.90 $ 0.87 $ 0.84 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.75 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.36 Click to enlarge

Summing up, the discounted EPS gives a valuation of $52.40. With a stock price of around $37 at the time of writing, that is a margin of safety of 30%, which is not bad, but there are some big assumptions in this model. I would either want more confidence in these projections or a larger margin of safety to be able to recommend a buy.

Downside and Upside Cases

On the downside, one of the assumptions I considered is the lifespan of the units. If instead of needing to be replaced every 5 years they only need to be replaced every 8 years, that changes capital revenue considerably from $340M to $212M–an almost 40% drop.

Number of surgically trained physicians 200000 InMode Market Share (broken stick model) 8.50% Installed Unit Base 17000 Lifespan (years) 8 Replacement Units Sold per Year 2125 Average Price per Unit $100,000 Capital Revenue $212,500,000.00 Unit Revenue from Consumables and Service per year $5,530.95 Consumables and Service Revenue $94,026,150.00 Total Revenue $306,526,150.00 % Capital Revenue 69% % Consumables and Service Revenue 31% Click to enlarge

Adjusting the projections from above gives a valuation of $37.01, much closer to the current stock price.

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 2049 2050 2051 2052 2053 2054 2055 2056 2057 2058 2059 2060 2061 2062 2063 2064 2065 2066 2067 2068 2069 2070 2071 2072 Installed Unit Base 17000 17799 18636 19511 20428 21389 22394 23446 24150 24874 25620 26389 27181 27996 28836 29701 30592 31510 32455 33429 34432 35465 36529 37625 38753 39916 41113 42347 43617 44926 46273 47662 49092 50564 52081 53644 55253 56911 58618 60376 62188 64053 65975 67954 69993 72093 74255 76483 78777 81141 Replacement Units 2125 2225 2329 2439 2554 2674 2799 2931 3019 3109 3203 3299 3398 3500 3605 3713 3824 3939 4057 4179 4304 4433 4566 4703 4844 4989 5139 5293 5452 5616 5784 5958 6136 6321 6510 6705 6907 7114 7327 7547 7773 8007 8247 8494 8749 9012 9282 9560 9847 10143 Capital Revenue ($M) $ 212.50 $ 222.49 $ 232.94 $ 243.89 $ 255.36 $ 267.36 $ 279.92 $ 293.08 $ 301.87 $ 310.93 $ 320.26 $ 329.86 $ 339.76 $ 349.95 $ 360.45 $ 371.26 $ 382.40 $ 393.87 $ 405.69 $ 417.86 $ 430.40 $ 443.31 $ 456.61 $ 470.31 $ 484.42 $ 498.95 $ 513.92 $ 529.33 $ 545.21 $ 561.57 $ 578.42 $ 595.77 $ 613.64 $ 632.05 $ 651.01 $ 670.55 $ 690.66 $ 711.38 $ 732.72 $ 754.70 $ 777.35 $ 800.67 $ 824.69 $ 849.43 $ 874.91 $ 901.16 $ 928.19 $ 956.04 $ 984.72 ######## Consumables and Service Revenue ($M) $ 94.03 $ 98.45 $ 103.07 $ 107.92 $ 112.99 $ 118.30 $ 123.86 $ 129.68 $ 133.57 $ 137.58 $ 141.71 $ 145.96 $ 150.34 $ 154.85 $ 159.49 $ 164.28 $ 169.20 $ 174.28 $ 179.51 $ 184.89 $ 190.44 $ 196.15 $ 202.04 $ 208.10 $ 214.34 $ 220.77 $ 227.40 $ 234.22 $ 241.24 $ 248.48 $ 255.94 $ 263.61 $ 271.52 $ 279.67 $ 288.06 $ 296.70 $ 305.60 $ 314.77 $ 324.21 $ 333.94 $ 343.96 $ 354.28 $ 364.90 $ 375.85 $ 387.13 $ 398.74 $ 410.70 $ 423.02 $ 435.71 $ 448.79 Total Revenue $ 306.53 $ 320.93 $ 336.02 $ 351.81 $ 368.34 $ 385.66 $ 403.78 $ 422.76 $ 435.44 $ 448.51 $ 461.96 $ 475.82 $ 490.10 $ 504.80 $ 519.94 $ 535.54 $ 551.61 $ 568.15 $ 585.20 $ 602.76 $ 620.84 $ 639.46 $ 658.65 $ 678.41 $ 698.76 $ 719.72 $ 741.31 $ 763.55 $ 786.46 $ 810.05 $ 834.35 $ 859.38 $ 885.17 $ 911.72 $ 939.07 $ 967.25 $ 996.26 ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## Net Income (40% net margin) $ 122.61 $ 128.37 $ 134.41 $ 140.72 $ 147.34 $ 154.26 $ 161.51 $ 169.10 $ 174.18 $ 179.40 $ 184.78 $ 190.33 $ 196.04 $ 201.92 $ 207.98 $ 214.22 $ 220.64 $ 227.26 $ 234.08 $ 241.10 $ 248.34 $ 255.79 $ 263.46 $ 271.36 $ 279.50 $ 287.89 $ 296.53 $ 305.42 $ 314.58 $ 324.02 $ 333.74 $ 343.75 $ 354.07 $ 364.69 $ 375.63 $ 386.90 $ 398.51 $ 410.46 $ 422.77 $ 435.46 $ 448.52 $ 461.98 $ 475.84 $ 490.11 $ 504.81 $ 519.96 $ 535.56 $ 551.62 $ 568.17 $ 585.22 EPS (83.08M shares outstanding) $ 1.48 $ 1.55 $ 1.62 $ 1.69 $ 1.77 $ 1.86 $ 1.94 $ 2.04 $ 2.10 $ 2.16 $ 2.22 $ 2.29 $ 2.36 $ 2.43 $ 2.50 $ 2.58 $ 2.66 $ 2.74 $ 2.82 $ 2.90 $ 2.99 $ 3.08 $ 3.17 $ 3.27 $ 3.36 $ 3.47 $ 3.57 $ 3.68 $ 3.79 $ 3.90 $ 4.02 $ 4.14 $ 4.26 $ 4.39 $ 4.52 $ 4.66 $ 4.80 $ 4.94 $ 5.09 $ 5.24 $ 5.40 $ 5.56 $ 5.73 $ 5.90 $ 6.08 $ 6.26 $ 6.45 $ 6.64 $ 6.84 $ 7.04 Discounted EPS (7% discount rate) $ 1.48 $ 1.44 $ 1.41 $ 1.38 $ 1.35 $ 1.32 $ 1.30 $ 1.27 $ 1.22 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 1.09 $ 1.05 $ 1.01 $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 0.90 $ 0.87 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $ 0.72 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 Click to enlarge

This is not the only downside consideration. Further competition, especially from new innovation, could eat at InMode’s market share potential. I also recognize that the estimate of unit revenue from consumables and services could be off, which has large implications as consumables and services become a larger percentage of total revenue.

On the upside, however, one of the big assumptions is the market share. For instance, just going up one place on the broken stick model changes the market share from 8.5% to 11%.

This increases the installed unit base from 17,000 to 22,000 and total revenue from $434M to $562M–a 30% increase.

Number of surgically trained physicians 200000 InMode Market Share (broken stick model) 11.00% Installed Unit Base 22000 Lifespan (years) 5 Replacement Units Sold per Year 4400 Average Price per Unit $100,000 Capital Revenue $440,000,000.00 Unit Revenue from Consumables and Service per year $5,530.95 Consumables and Service Revenue $121,680,900.00 Total Revenue $561,680,900.00 % Capital Revenue 78% % Consumables and Service Revenue 22% Click to enlarge

Adjusting the base case projections with this new assumption gives a valuation of $67.81.

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 2049 2050 2051 2052 2053 2054 2055 2056 2057 2058 2059 2060 2061 2062 2063 2064 2065 2066 2067 2068 2069 2070 2071 2072 Installed Unit Base 22000 23034 24117 25250 26437 27679 28980 30342 31253 32190 33156 34151 35175 36230 37317 38437 39590 40778 42001 43261 44559 45896 47272 48691 50151 51656 53206 54802 56446 58139 59883 61680 63530 65436 67399 69421 71504 73649 75858 78134 80478 82892 85379 87941 90579 93296 96095 98978 101947 105006 Replacement Units 4400 4607 4823 5050 5287 5536 5796 6068 6251 6438 6631 6830 7035 7246 7463 7687 7918 8156 8400 8652 8912 9179 9454 9738 10030 10331 10641 10960 11289 11628 11977 12336 12706 13087 13480 13884 14301 14730 15172 15627 16096 16578 17076 17588 18116 18659 19219 19796 20389 21001 Capital Revenue ($M) $ 440.00 $ 460.68 $ 482.33 $ 505.00 $ 528.74 $ 553.59 $ 579.61 $ 606.85 $ 625.05 $ 643.80 $ 663.12 $ 683.01 $ 703.50 $ 724.61 $ 746.35 $ 768.74 $ 791.80 $ 815.55 $ 840.02 $ 865.22 $ 891.18 $ 917.91 $ 945.45 $ 973.81 ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## Consumables and Service Revenue ($M) $ 121.68 $ 127.40 $ 133.39 $ 139.66 $ 146.22 $ 153.09 $ 160.29 $ 167.82 $ 172.86 $ 178.04 $ 183.38 $ 188.89 $ 194.55 $ 200.39 $ 206.40 $ 212.59 $ 218.97 $ 225.54 $ 232.31 $ 239.27 $ 246.45 $ 253.85 $ 261.46 $ 269.31 $ 277.38 $ 285.71 $ 294.28 $ 303.11 $ 312.20 $ 321.56 $ 331.21 $ 341.15 $ 351.38 $ 361.92 $ 372.78 $ 383.96 $ 395.48 $ 407.35 $ 419.57 $ 432.16 $ 445.12 $ 458.47 $ 472.23 $ 486.40 $ 500.99 $ 516.02 $ 531.50 $ 547.44 $ 563.87 $ 580.78 Total Revenue $ 561.68 $ 588.08 $ 615.72 $ 644.66 $ 674.96 $ 706.68 $ 739.89 $ 774.67 $ 797.91 $ 821.85 $ 846.50 $ 871.90 $ 898.05 $ 925.00 $ 952.75 $ 981.33 ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## ######## Net Income (40% net margin) $ 224.67 $ 235.23 $ 246.29 $ 257.86 $ 269.98 $ 282.67 $ 295.96 $ 309.87 $ 319.16 $ 328.74 $ 338.60 $ 348.76 $ 359.22 $ 370.00 $ 381.10 $ 392.53 $ 404.31 $ 416.44 $ 428.93 $ 441.80 $ 455.05 $ 468.70 $ 482.76 $ 497.25 $ 512.16 $ 527.53 $ 543.36 $ 559.66 $ 576.45 $ 593.74 $ 611.55 $ 629.90 $ 648.79 $ 668.26 $ 688.31 $ 708.96 $ 730.22 $ 752.13 $ 774.69 $ 797.94 $ 821.87 $ 846.53 $ 871.93 $ 898.08 $ 925.03 $ 952.78 $ 981.36 ######## ######## ######## EPS (83.08M shares outstanding) $ 2.70 $ 2.83 $ 2.96 $ 3.10 $ 3.25 $ 3.40 $ 3.56 $ 3.73 $ 3.84 $ 3.96 $ 4.08 $ 4.20 $ 4.32 $ 4.45 $ 4.59 $ 4.72 $ 4.87 $ 5.01 $ 5.16 $ 5.32 $ 5.48 $ 5.64 $ 5.81 $ 5.99 $ 6.16 $ 6.35 $ 6.54 $ 6.74 $ 6.94 $ 7.15 $ 7.36 $ 7.58 $ 7.81 $ 8.04 $ 8.28 $ 8.53 $ 8.79 $ 9.05 $ 9.32 $ 9.60 $ 9.89 $ 10.19 $ 10.50 $ 10.81 $ 11.13 $ 11.47 $ 11.81 $ 12.17 $ 12.53 $ 12.91 Discounted EPS (7% discount rate) $ 2.70 $ 2.65 $ 2.59 $ 2.53 $ 2.48 $ 2.43 $ 2.37 $ 2.32 $ 2.24 $ 2.15 $ 2.07 $ 1.99 $ 1.92 $ 1.85 $ 1.78 $ 1.71 $ 1.65 $ 1.59 $ 1.53 $ 1.47 $ 1.42 $ 1.36 $ 1.31 $ 1.26 $ 1.22 $ 1.17 $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.04 $ 1.00 $ 0.97 $ 0.93 $ 0.90 $ 0.86 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 0.74 $ 0.71 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.55 $ 0.53 $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 0.47 Click to enlarge

These projections put the company in a fairly good position and indicate that on the low side InMode is near fair value, but on the high side has a lot of potential. Showing these various cases, however, reveals how sensitive the projections are to key assumptions and bolsters my view that a larger margin of safety would be desirable.

Financials and Other Considerations

Several financial metrics help build a positive impression of the company. Insider holdings remain high at 16.75%. The company also has very little debt. The non-current debt is $12,754,000 while the shareholder equity is $508,303,000, which results in a very low long-term debt-to-equity ratio of only 0.025. Indeed, InMode could easily pay its total liabilities of $70,681,000 with its $77,048,000 in cash, putting it in a very strong financial position.

Additionally, InMode has opportunities to further innovate and to acquire business in adjacent spaces. As CEO Moshe Mizrahy stated: “In addition to our active pipeline of new technology, we're also exploring potential acquisition that could complement our presence in the wellness market.” These options could provide more growth to come on top of the steady-state cases I presented above.

Conclusion

InMode's product portfolio covers the gap between traditional plastic surgery and non-invasive laser procedures, which has proven to be a lucrative market opportunity. InMode has made significant growth in revenue and increased its unit installed base over the past few years. Eventually, though, it will totally fill its current niche and capital revenue will begin to rely on broader market growth and unit replacement rather than growth in device adoption. Based on some key assumptions, I detailed three different cases that should provide investors some confidence that InMode is at least near fair value. There is too much uncertainty in these projections and not enough margin of safety to be able to recommend a buy from my point of view. However, the downside appears to be much smaller than the upside, so I recommend a “Hold” rating. Investors who feel more optimistic about an upside case based on their own research may be interested in buying. Through market growth, innovation, and acquisitions, there are plenty of ways for this company to succeed.