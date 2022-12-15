chinaface/iStock via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) (TSX:TA:CA) and TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCPK:TRSWF) (TSX:RNW:CA) are stocks that we have covered many times before. The story so far had been that we preferred TAC over TRSWF simply on a valuation basis. While TAC owns a huge percentage (60.1%) of TRSWF, the deep value came from its non-TRSWF stake. We had highlighted this as follows the last time around.

TAC remains the free cash flow powerhouse and can continue to develop the projects in house. That free cash flow comes from the dividends distributed to TRSWF shareholders, of which TAC is of course the largest by far. While TAC could retain all of these projects being developed, a drop-down to TRSWF is a logical alternative. This allows TAC to then buy back its heavily discounted shares in the market. Despite the outperformance relative to TRSWF, the ex-TRSWF portion still trades at less than 5.5X EV to EBITDA.

Source: Renewable Growth Stories At Great Valuations

Today we take the story forward based on updates from both companies and their relative performance.

How Did The Stocks Fare

Since the call out in May, TAC has been a disappointment and pretty much tracked the returns of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities (XUT:CA). TRSWF has been an unmitigated disaster in comparison.

Data by YCharts

Those are total returns and include the big dividend yield from TRSWF and the returns go to show that every bull thesis can fall apart. Our positioning was spared from the bulk of this as we were almost exclusively in TAC alongside covered calls which reduced our losses to date to just 4%. Our TRSWF came about from an accidental DRIP plan reinvestment after we had sold all the shares two years back. Nonetheless, a Mea Culpa is due as neither stock with buy ratings did anything remotely positive.

Outlook For TRSWF

For TRSWF the story seems easy to dissect. You just need to see the chart above to where it parted company with TAC. That was on December 15, 2022 when TRSWF announced its 2023 outlook and the change in direction on growth plans. TAC would be carrying that baton, thanks to TRSWF being hamstrung with yet another weak year ahead.

TRSWF guided for adjusted EBITDA range of $495 million to $535 million, free cash flow range of $340 million to $380 million and CAFD (cash available for distribution) range of $230 million to $270 million. CAFD is about 6% lower than 2022, despite expectations of Kent Hills being operational in the back half of 2023. This drop is coming from far higher sustaining capital expenditures on 2 major assets. This made things bad for 2023, but the mortal wound to the growth thesis came from what was said further down.

The Company expects that it will allocate the majority of its cash available for distribution to dividends through 2023, which inherently limits the amount of capital it can allocate to growth opportunities The Company currently projects that it will be cash taxable in both Canada and Australia in 2024 given the current projects under construction. The impact of cash taxes could increase by approximately $55 million, commencing in 2024 as compared to 2021 The Company has contract expiries in the near- to medium-term that will see a reduction in cash flow, which includes the expected 30 per cent reduction in gross margin from the Sarnia cogeneration facility as a result of the prices under the recently awarded contract with the Ontario Independent Electric System Operator.

Source: TRSWF

So no more growth for sure and the payout ratio likely balloons past 100% in 2023 and beyond. Can they support the dividend payout at those levels is the question income investors are most curious about. TRSWF has a very low debt to EBITDA (<2.5X). Unlike the case of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) which was flirting with 7X levels and had zero flexibility for any distress, TRSWF can weather a high payout ratio for possibly 2-3 years. There is also the case here that the dividends are primarily going to TAC, which owns 60.1%. So the motivations here to cut or maintain are going to come from a corporate decision making, and not from the debt markets.

Outlook For TAC

While TRSWF has struggled and TAC has felt that (TRSWF results are consolidated into TAC), the non-TRSWF portion has been spectacular. For 2022, TAC should deliver close to $2.95 of adjusted funds from operations. Keep in mind that this is a $12.30 stock. This was due to the capture of very high power prices in 2022 on its unhedged book. For 2023, while TAC has locked in 75% of its power prices, it still expects to get about $2.20 in free cash flow per share. We think its assumptions are very conservative here.

TAC 2023 guidance

Alberta power prices, for example, hit a new high a few days back, well over $175/MWH. Electricity prices for variable regulated option, followed suit.

Alberta Utilities Commission

Interestingly, AECO gas prices have dropped sharply as well and this likely allows TAC to make more money by locking in low prices. You can see the drop from 1 month back.

AECO Pricing

Based on everything we see so far, TransAlta likely delivers $2.50-$2.75 per share in free cash flow. Investors have been very reluctant in giving any kind of credit to the firm and it trades at over a 20% free cash flow yield. The main reason here is that TAC continues to invest for growth and expectations for capex are at $800 million in both 2022 (awaiting confirmation from Q4-2022 results) and 2023. But further out, this should come in a lot, and allow TAC to start more aggressive buybacks or layer in dividend hikes.

Verdict

TAC will be the one focused on growth and TRSWF will likely be working hard to manage its payout ratios below 100%. The paradox here is that TRSWF was created to be a drop-down vehicle but at this point really cannot meet its objective. TAC's free cash flow profile has allowed it to step up to the plate when TRSWF got wounded. The big question is do we really need two companies here? Our thinking is a resounding "no". As to how the public market exit for TRSWF is accomplished remains to be seen, but that broken story is not helpful for anyone. TAC's valuation is even cheaper than TRSWF's, so issuing shares to buy TRSWF at a premium (which likely will be required for suffering shareholders), is unlikely. An external entity like Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) could certainly step in here. Brookfield has shown an interest in TRSWF assets in the past and currently holds a stake in TAC. We still like TAC here and are maintaining a "Buy" rating on it. For TRSWF, there is still value and the sum of the parts suggests that it is undervalued. It is still trading at 9.0X EV to EBITDA versus 13.5X for AQN and 16X for BEP. We are maintaining a Buy rating there, with the disclosure that we primarily hold TAC.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.