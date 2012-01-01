Week In Review: Structure Stages $161 Million U.S. IPO For AI/Structure-Based Drug Development

Summary

  • Structure Therapeutics raised $161 million in a successful US IPO to support development of its oral therapeutics portfolio aimed at chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases.
  • CS Pharmaceuticals entered a $336 million agreement for greater China rights to a PRS inhibitor, Bersiporocin, for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) from South Korea’s Daewoong.
  • Shanghai CARsgen Therapeutics and Roche formed a collaboration to test a combination of CARsgen’s Claudin18.2-targeting mAb and Roche’s atezolizumab, a PD-L1checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with gastric cancer.

Deals and Financings

Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) raised $161 million in a successful US IPO to support development of its oral therapeutics portfolio aimed at chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases (see story). The company, formerly known as ShouTi, uses

