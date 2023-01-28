CHUNYIP WONG

Introduction

Over the past two years, we have discussed several of what I like to call major macro themes. This includes agriculture, housing, supply chain re-shoring, and energy. When it comes to energy, the focus has increasingly shifted to natural gas and liquid natural gas ("LNG") as a result of the invasion of Ukraine in February and the implosion of natural gas volumes to Europe that followed shortly after.

In this article, I want to address the decline in natural gas and LNG prices. Europe has gotten a much-needed break as warm weather has reduced natural gas demand on top of pre-winter gas savings. Moreover, China's demand was slow, which caused a situation of too much natural gas/LNG supply.

Now, demand is coming back. The next winter is unlikely to be this mild, while Europe will need a lot of natural gas to refill its storage levels next year. Moreover, Asian buyers are returning to the market to benefit from lower prices, competing with European demand. Adding to that, the US export capacity is rising, which should reduce help natural gas prices even more.

In this article, I will discuss all of this and more and give you two attractive investment picks that can be applied in many ways in a wide variety of portfolios.

So, bear with me!

The Bull Case Isn't Dead. It's Taking A Break

Natural gas & LNG prices are poised to bounce back

In September, natural gas was trading above $9 per MMBtu. Now, that number has dropped to $2.40, which is below the longer-term median.

TradingView (Henry Hub Natural Gas)

Dutch TTF futures, which are a good benchmark for European natural gas, are trading at EUR 58 per MWh. While this is still well-above pre-crisis levels of EUR 25, it's way down from the high EUR 100 numbers we witnessed last year.

TradingView (Dutch TTF Natural Gas)

These steep downturns are caused by a number of factors.

What Drove Down Natural Gas Prices

As I wrote last month, European natural gas benefits from a few tailwinds.

The first one is warm weather. As the chart below shows, the first winter months were extremely warm in Northwest Europe, which lowered heating demand to far below its long-term average.

John Kemp (Raw Data: U.S. Climate Assessment Database)

Reason number two is demand destruction. This one is more severe and unlikely to be temporary.

Using Europe's energy and industrial giant Germany as an example, demand was already much lower than usual going into the winter months. Chemical production in Germany is roughly 10% below its average.

Bloomberg

The situation is so bad that we're seeing an accelerating supply chain re-shoring trend in North America. Most readers will know that we discussed re-shoring to North America a lot in 2022, as it's one of my biggest macro themes.

Unfortunately, Germany is a prime example of these developments. Major chemical and industrial companies are investing abroad instead of in their own countries. After all, Europe isn't the major market it once was. Moreover, thanks to globalization, it is much more attractive to move production overseas.

Let me show you a number of quotes from major German companies that are now looking to move away from Europe. As reported by Bloomberg:

“We are no longer competitive in Germany,” Lanxess Chief Executive Officer Matthias Zachert said at a recent conference organized by Die Welt newspaper. The Cologne-based chemical maker plans to maintain its production sites in North Rhine-Westphalia, “but our investments to grow further will go to more competitive locations like the US.”

Moreover:

Industry group Aluminium Deutschland said a recent survey of metal producers showed that two-thirds confirmed a slight improvement in energy prices in recent months, while 86% of the companies described the prospect of long-term gas and electricity supplies in Germany as “not good.”

This is a huge problem, and I do not have the feeling that politicians in Europe (not just Germany) are aware of what strict environmental regulations and terrible energy policies do to its many energy-intensive industries. We also shouldn't forget that these industries are key in many supply chains. Chemical companies are the backbone of a wide variety of supply chains. They will all feel tempted to also move supply chains once their suppliers focus on overseas nations.

Why I Believe In A Natural Gas Rebound

As much as I enjoy the mild winter and the fact that energy prices have come down substantially, I do not believe for a second that we're out of the woods.

First of all, Europe's natural gas situation has not been solved. After the invasion of Ukraine, gas flows from Russia started to drop rapidly. At this point, gas flows are more or less at zero. The chart below hasn't been updated since October, but nothing has changed since then.

S&P Global

An alternative to Russian gas is natural gas from the United States. However, as the United States cannot ship natural gas through pipelines, it depends on ships and facilities that turn natural gas into liquid natural gas.

The current winter is only partially dependent on LNG imports, as Europe still benefited from Russian gas flows for roughly six months in 2022. However, that is about to change.

Last month, the TotalEnergies (TTE) CEO was interviewed by the Belgian newspaper L'Echo. This is interesting because Total is a European energy major and a major LNG player. Essentially, he agrees with a few points I have raised in the past few months.

2023 natural gas supply in Europe will not benefit from Russian flows (unless a geopolitical miracle happens).

Europe hasn't solved the problems it has when it comes to turning large loads of LNG into natural gas.

Europe will need 25% of the world's current LNG supply.

LNG supply is heavily constrained until 2026.

Author (Translation Of L'Echos Interview With Total Energies CEO)

To give you a few numbers, the current LNG world market is 400 million tons per year. Replacing Europe's imports of Russian gas would require 100 million tons.

Current estimates are that the global LNG industry won't be in balance until at least 2025/2026. I think 2026 is more likely than 2025.

If we assume that it is highly unlikely that the next winter will be this warm again, we are dealing with a rather solid risk/reward, in my opinion.

But wait, there's more. One of the things I did not include in the quote above is competition. In 2022, Europe did not compete with major players for LNG. China was locked down, which reduced natural gas demand. It had a 0.7% drop in natural gas demand, which was the first decline in more than 40 years.

Meanwhile, poorer emerging nations were not able to compete with Europe's deep pockets. In other words, while Europe paid a hefty price, it did get enough LNG.

Now, that might change. If China's LNG imports recover to 2021 levels, it could capture over 85% of the expected increase in global LNG supply. That is huge, as it means that more LNG production won't ease a heavily constrained market (especially for Europe).

Europe could be faced with a 30 billion cubic meters natural gas shortage during the summer months of 2023.

As reported by Oilprice.com:

China continues to invest massively in gas infrastructure, with LNG import capacity expected to jump by 20% to 135 mmtpa by the end of 2023, Gavin Thompson, Vice Chairman Energy – Asia Pacific at Wood Mackenzie, said last month. This would potentially allow “a resurgent Chinese economy to pull LNG supply away from Europe next winter. With this level of investment, China is now the global LNG wildcard.”

I also believe that natural gas prices are down because of slower economic growth expectations.

The chart below shows Henry Hub natural gas and the ISM manufacturing Index. While both indicators do not move in lockstep, slower economic growth expectations tend to have devastating impacts on energy consumption. This hurts natural gas.

TradingView (Henry Hub, ISM Index)

While I believe that the economy is not out of the woods yet, the risk/reward has become attractive.

The Risk/Reward

So, to summarize this first part, natural gas is down because of three reasons.

Warm weather in Europe and other places.

Subdued Chinese demand.

Imploding growth expectations in major economic nations like the US.

I believe that warm weather won't be repeated. At least not as warm as 2022/2023. I also do not believe that Chinese energy demand will remain subdued. Moreover, a lot of economic weakness in the US has been priced in.

Hence, I see a good risk/reward for natural gas, especially as we go into the summer when nations will have to rebuild storage.

Moreover, the US will be able to boost LNG exports again. The Freeport LNG terminal is coming online again after outages last year. This terminal exported 15% of US LNG last year, which is a big deal. The return of this capacity will reduce the available natural gas supply in the US, which will be a tailwind for price.

Energy Information Agency

With that said, let's dive into the investment picks! I decided to give you two picks I haven't given you in other LNG/natural gas articles. I am giving you one stock with more stock price potential and one stock that can be used as an income play.

1. Antero Resources ( NYSE: AR

An efficient upstream gas producer with LNG exposure.

FINVIZ

Antero Resources is a Colorado-based independent oil and natural gas producer. The company is the 5th-largest US natural gas producer and the 2nd-largest natural gas liquids producer. As of December 31, 2021, the company had roughly 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

The company has more than 20 years of premium core drilling inventory, which is a lot. Moreover, the company has more than ten years' worth of production with breakeven prices below $2.00 per Mcf, which is roughly $2.07 MMBtu.

Antero Resources is not the first natural gas producer I'm discussing on Seeking Alpha. However, it is the first one with prime access to LNG terminals.

75% of Antero's natural gas is delivered to LNG fairways, which means that most of its natural gas is likely to end up in Europe and Asia.

Antero Resources

The company is expected to produce 180 thousand barrels of liquids per day. 37% of this will be exported. Moreover, the company's locations and pipelines allow it to benefit from a positive price differential to Henry Hub.

Even better, this benefit is expected to increase as more LNG export capacity is coming online. According to the company:

As additional LNG trains and terminals are completed, we expect that the pricing hubs where we sell the majority of our gas will see larger and larger positive basis premiums in NYMEX. With the expected increase in LNG exports, both on an absolute and relative percentage of overall U. S. supply, we believe these premium hubs will see price increase more dramatically than NYMEX as they link directly to international prices.

Moreover (also concerning subdued natural gas supply growth):

Looking ahead, we continue to believe that the labor and equipment tightness, along with infrastructure constraints, will make natural gas growth challenging. Historically, low coal storage leading to the inability for switching and a wide global arbitrage spread that suggests LNG exports will remain at above maximum utilization this winter supports our positive outlook for natural gas prices going forward.

When it comes to benefiting from higher prices, it needs to be said that the company has a healthy balance sheet and just minor hedges.

In 2019, the company had $3.8 billion in total debt. That number has dropped to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022. Not a single company in its peer group has reduced more debt than AR. Moreover, the company has a low leverage ratio of just 0.4x EBITDA (as of September 2022).

This allowed the company to hedge just 4% of 2023E production. While it means that declining prices like we're currently witnessing will have a bigger impact, the same will apply when natural gas prices rise again.

Antero Resources

With that said, the company is trading at 3.8x 2023E EBITDA estimates of $2.5 billion. This is based on its $9.7 billion enterprise value, consisting of its $8.2 billion market cap, $1.2 billion in 2023E net debt, and $260 million in minority interest.

While it is hard to say how much natural gas price weakness has been incorporated in these numbers, I can say that analysts haven't been sitting on their hands. 2023 EPS estimates have come down from $10 in October to 4$ in January.

Based on everything, I believe that AR has room to run to $50 in the two years ahead if my natural gas/LNG thesis turns out to be correct.

However, bear in mind that AR is very volatile. It is a highly speculative investment I'm looking to enter in the weeks ahead. It is not something for conservative investors.

That's where pick two comes in.

An attractive high-yield dividend stock with a major LNG infrastructure footprint.

FINVIZ

Enbridge is different from Antero. Whereas Antero is an upstream stock, the Canadian Enbridge company is a midstream player.

I have not covered Enbridge in the past. However, this has changed now, as I have fallen in love with the value ENB brings to the table for long-term dividend investors.

With a market cap of $82.2 billion in New York, this Calgary, Ontario-based player has a major network of pipelines.

The company has a massive footprint connecting all major energy hubs in Canada and the United States. It has close to 18,000 miles of liquids pipeline, 76,500 miles of natural gas pipeline, huge storage facilities, and diversified assets in renewable sources like wind and solar.

Enbridge

The biggest part of its cash is generated in pipelines for liquids and gas transmission with incentive tolling and take-or-pay contracts. Moreover, 95% of the company's customers have investment-grade balance sheets, this beats most peers. ENB itself has a BBB+ balance sheet, which is one step below the A-range.

Enbridge

Growth opportunities are both external and internal. Organic (internal) growth is expected to be $6 billion per year, this includes LNG export connections and system modernization, positively impacting total capacity.

Enbridge

Speaking of LNG, the company is a huge LNG player, which is the reason why I included the stock in this article.

Enbridge

As one of America's leading pipeline operators, ENB knows it can win big in the LNG space. The company expects North American LNG shipments to triple to more than 30 Bcf by 2040. Even domestic use will explode as natural gas is a great alternative to coal.

So, how big is ENB's footprint? It's huge, as ENB could end up having an export share of 30%.

We serve four plants in the Gulf Coast soon to be five and we make up 20% of US LNG exports through our pipes. We've also secured [precedent] ("PH") agreements with two more LNG facilities that are pending FID. That's Rio Grande and Texas LNG and there could be more after that. If those do go ahead, we could see our LNG export market share rise to 30% or above.

The company is also working to improve upstream operations in the Haynesville Basin, allowing producers (like Antero) to access LNG facilities in the South. By doing so, ENB is addressing one of the biggest bottlenecks in the North American gas industry.

Moreover, Enbridge owns 30% of the Woodfibre LNG project, which will be a 2.1 million tons-per-year LNG export facility with 250 thousand cubic meters of floating storage near Squamish in British Columbia.

According to Enbridge, the project is underpinned by two long-term offtake agreements with BP Gas Marketing Limited for 15 years representing 70% of the capacity, with additional commitments in development for up to 90%.

Enbridge

The project is expected to be online in 2027.

With that said, building and maintaining pipelines, storage, and related facilities is expensive. In 2014, the company spent close to 30% of its revenue on capital expenditures. That number has fallen consistently, as investments have started to pay off.

Data by YCharts

The graph below expands on this as it shows capital expenditures, operating cash flow, and free cash flow. Before 2016, the company was not generating free cash flow, as capital expenditures were just too high. That has changed. The company is now generating strong free cash flow. This year, free cash flow is expected to be C$8.3 billion. The "C" stands for Canadian.

In other words, the company has an implied free cash flow yield of 7.5% based on its C$110.1 billion market cap.

This supports the company's 6.5% dividend yield. Officially, Enbridge has a 126% payout ratio. This indicates that the dividend needs to be cut. However, the company generates more free cash flow than net income. This means that the dividend is still safe.

Data by YCharts

Over the past five years, the dividend has been hiked by 7.4% per year. Needless to say, the dividend is prone to currency fluctuations. A strong Canadian dollar indicates a higher dividend. A weakening currency might temporarily reduce the dividend. The graph above displays the difference caused by the CAD/USD currency pair.

Future dividend growth is supported by 5% to 7% annual discounted cash flow growth through 2024.

The company is trading at 12.4x forward EBITDA. That valuation is fair. The current stock price is $40.60. The average target is $43.9.

Data by YCharts

So, based on everything said so far, I believe that ENB is a stellar investment for the following reasons:

It has a mature business model with increasing free cash flow.

The company has steady growth, supported by organic growth and new opportunities in LNG.

The company has a healthy balance sheet and a portfolio of top-tier customers.

The dividend yield is high.

The dividend is safe with more room to grow in the years ahead.

The valuation is fair.

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed my view on natural gas and LNG. I believe that both natural gas and LNG offer a lot of investment opportunities. Natural gas has dropped due to weather and macroeconomic reasons, allowing investors to invest in undervalued upstream companies like Antero Resources.

Moreover, the related long-term bull case in LNG remains alive. 2023 will likely see a bidding war between Europe and Asia when it comes to scarce LNG supplies from the Middle East and North America. Hence, I presented Enbridge, a company with significant LNG exposure and growth opportunities that comes with a great yield and characteristics that make it a terrific high-yield dividend investment.

The LNG bull case also benefits Antero, as it has access to export facilities and pricing benefits.

I rate both stocks a buy.

Needless to say, I'll continue to cover the story, as 2023 is poised to be a fascinating year for energy investors.

