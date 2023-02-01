U.S. November Oil Production Shows Small Drop

Summary

  • U.S. November production decreased by 35 kb/d to 12,375 kb/d.
  • Since the beginning of April 2021 through to the week ending July 29, 2022, the US added horizontal oil rigs at a rate of close to 3.82 rigs/wk, orange OLS line, and peaked at 551 rigs in the week ending July 29.
  • Conventional oil output in the Onshore L48 dropped by 233 kb/d in December to 1,731 kb/d and is more in line with estimates prior to July 2022.

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

A Guest Post by Ovi

All of the Crude plus Condensate (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼs January Petroleum Supply monthly PSM which provides updated information up to November

US Crude plus Condensate Production

Oil Production Ranked by State

State Oil Production Charts

Oil Production - New Mexico

Oil Production - North Dakota

Oil Production - Alaska

Oil production - Colorado

Oil production - Oklahoma

Oil production - California

Oil production - Wyoming

Oil production - Utah

Oil production - Louisiana

Oil production - Gulf of Mexico

US Oil Production - US Big Two: Texas, New Mexico

The Rest: On-Shore Lower 48 W/O Big Two

US, Texas and Permian Weekly Hz Oil Rig Count

Frac Spreads

DPR Total Production

DPR Monthly Production Increments

DPR Permian Production

First Month Production from New Permian Wells

Average Daily Permian New Well Production

Eagle Ford Production

Bakken Production

North Dakota Oil Production

Niobrara Production

DUCs and Drilled Wells

Completed and Drilled Wells in Permian

US Tight Oil Production

Permian Tight Oil Production

Bakken Tight Oil Production

Eagle Ford LTO Oil Production

Niobrara LTO Oil Production

Onshore L48 Conventional

This article was written by

Ron Patterson is a retired Computer Engineer. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia working for Saudi ARAMCO. He has followed the peak oil story since 2000. Ron started blogging on peak oil in 2013. His web site, PeakOilBarrel.com is one of the most followed blogs on the subject. Ron's interest are geology, biology, paleontology, and ecology. His hobbies are blogging and kayak sailing. Ron is now retired and turned over the administration of the site to Dennis Coyne. Ron is still an active participant on the site and guests now provide timely posts.

Comments

