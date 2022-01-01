Sundry Photography

Earnings season continues this week. Reports broaden out to other sectors after the tech triumvirate reported mixed Q4 results Thursday last week. Some big Industrials sector names have results hitting the tape.

One embattled car rental firm is expected to report lower sequential earnings despite some industry tailwinds. Should you put the pedal to the metal on shares of Hertz? Let's run through the fundamentals, earnings situation, and chart.

Earnings On Tap

Wall Street Horizon

According to CFRA Research, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations across the globe.

The Florida-based $6.1 billion market cap Road & Rail industry company within the Industrials sector trades at a low 9.9 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The firm has some growth potential as it looks to capitalize in the EV space, but shares were recently viewed in a cautious light by analysts at Susquehanna. Back in October, Hertz reported a solid 12% jump in sales YoY with free cash flow of more than $500 million. Later in the month, Avis Budget reported that it inked record-setting earnings in its quarterly release. So, there are some tailwinds in the rental car space, particularly as work travel improves amid very high prices for rideshares.

On valuation, Seeking Alpha reports that HTZ's forward operating P/E ratio is just 4.9, well below the sector median of 17.9. Since the stock only recently came to market, there isn't a robust history to compare the valuation to itself. What I also like about the valuation, though, is that its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is just 8.5 - a 25% discount to the sector median as well.

Meanwhile, the firm has a price-to-sales ratio under 1 while its price-to-cash flow Is dirt cheap at just 2.1. CFRA notes that Hertz's operating margin is very high in the last year compared to its peer average with a robust relative return on capital percentage. I like the valuation picture, but is the trend in favor of the bulls, too? Be sure to read to the end to see the technical situation.

Hertz: Earnings Outlook & Key Profitability Ratios

CFRA Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2022 earnings date of Tuesday, February 7 BMO with a conference call immediately after the numbers cross the wires. You can listen live here. There are no other volatility catalysts on the calendar, though.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming earnings report, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a consensus EPS forecast of $0.46 which would be a 49% drop from $0.91 of per-share profits earned in the same quarter a year ago. Since the October report, there has been one upward and a single downward EPS revision. With a string of seven consecutive earnings beats, Hertz probably tops estimates again, but recent stock reaction trends are mixed.

As it stands, the options market has priced in an 8.9% earnings-related stock price swing when assessing the at-the-money straddle using options expiring soonest after Tuesday's Q4 report. Importantly around earnings, there is a high 15% short interest on HTZ, likely pressuring IV higher. Given some big earnings moves lately, a high-single-digit implied move seems about right to perhaps modestly cheap in terms of premium pricing in my view.

HTZ: A Big Earnings Move Priced In, Strong EPS Beat Rate History

ORATS

The Technical Take

While the free cash flow and earnings picture are not bad, I see the trend as being in control by the bears for now. Notice in the chart below that shares are mired in a downtrend that has been ongoing for more than a year. While HTZ moved above its falling 200-day moving average, there's resistance from the trendline and horizontal resistance around $20.

If the stock can climb above that level, it would improve the prospects for the bulls. What's encouraging though is that RSI is holding at high levels. If we get a volume spike on a price breakout into the low to mid-$20s, I would be more sanguine. It is a sell for now technically.

HTZ: An Ongoing Downtrend, Shares At Resistance

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Putting it all together, the valuation is decent on Hertz but technicals do not support a long play. With a year-on-year earnings drop expected this week, I'm merely a hold on the stock for now. I hope to revisit it later this year to see how the profit and chart situations look.