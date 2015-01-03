Vuzix Corporation: Go Big Or Go Home

Feb. 06, 2023 1:57 AM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)
Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
39 Followers

Summary

  • Vuzix Ultralite opens door for Vuzix to offer OEM services for consumer AR Glasses.
  • Unsustainable sales and marketing costs, declining product sales and gross margin, and ballooned inventory cast concern.
  • Exit from Intel and increased competition cloud Vuzix’s future.
  • Acquisition of Atomistic can drive Vuzix to develop revolutionary products or simply run out of cash sooner.

Cityscape focused in glasses lenses on the wooden over the abstract photo blurred of cityscape background, business success concept

Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) ("Vuzix"), founded in 1997, is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality or AR Glasses. In terms of Smart Glasses and AR Glasses, Vuzix is focused on the enterprise, industrial, commercial, security, first

This article was written by

Honghao Sun, CFA profile picture
Honghao Sun, CFA
39 Followers
As a seasoned investor with a decade of experience and coveted designations of CPA, CA, and CFA, I bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table. My investment strategy is guided by a well-defined portfolio approach that balances a mix of GICs/Bonds, Index Funds, and select Individual Stocks. I am passionate about sharing my insights and financial analysis on a bi-weekly basis, keeping you up-to-date on the companies in my portfolio and those that I closely follow. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting out, I'm excited to share my expertise and help you reach your financial goals.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VUZI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.