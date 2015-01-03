Tzido/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) ("Vuzix"), founded in 1997, is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality or AR Glasses. In terms of Smart Glasses and AR Glasses, Vuzix is focused on the enterprise, industrial, commercial, security, first responder, medical markets, and defense markets. In addition, Vuzix provides custom solutions and engineering services to third parties, including OEMs. Notably, Vuzix recently launched Vuzix Ultralite, which acts as a reference design for third parties to develop consumer AR Glasses.

Vuzix has been in the virtual reality eyewear business since the beginning. As mLED, chip, lithium battery technologies develop among other supporting technologies, Vuzix is getting closer than ever to develop Smart and AR Glasses that are practical, problem-solving, affordable, and fashionable.

Vuzix is one of the very few Smart and AR Glasses manufacturers in the United States. If successful, Vuzix can play a major role pushing the United States back to the center of high-tech manufacturing for the world.

However, Vuzix faces significant challenges ahead that determine its fate.

Financial Analysis

At the scale that Vuzix is operating, the main revenue component from sale of products has fairly low gross margin overall. Not to mention, the gross margin has not been improving quarter over quarter in the past five quarters. As Vuzix realizes more economies of scale from increased production, one should expect the cost of production to decrease significantly and improved gross margin. At its current pace, the business model is not working.

2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Sales of Products Revenue 2,537,539 2,898,892 2,503,051 3,127,011 3,018,774 Cost of Products Sold 2,034,123 2,522,674 1,863,697 2,800,930 2,370,053 Gross Profit 503,416 376,218 639,354 326,081 648,721 Gross Margin 19.84% 12.98% 25.54% 10.43% 21.49% Click to enlarge

In addition, if one is to look at the Sales and Marketing costs incurred, it is whopping several times of gross profits typically, especially the trend is painting a worsening picture that it takes more dollars than before to sell a unit of product.

2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Sales and Marketing Cost 1,980,748 1,850,595 2,023,435 1,813,297 1,653,013 Times over Gross Profit 3.93 4.92 3.16 5.56 2.55 Click to enlarge

For a company with a market capitalization of about $320 million or over 25 times of sales, one should expect sales to grow at hyper speed. However, sales have been declining in recent quarters compared to 2021. This is concerning and may signal that Vuzix’s current products are facing competition and are not gaining sufficient traction.

In some way, one may argue that Vuzix is better off not producing or selling any products and focuses on profitable OEM services and research and development.

Since inception to date as of September 30, 2022, Vuzix has accumulated about $233 million deficits meaning that roughly $233 million of capital has been spent since 1997. Interesting, out of the $233 million of capital spent, about $70 million was spent in 2021 and the nine months in 2022. One can see an acceleration of capital consumption in recent years.

Vuzix is currently in a fairly healthy financial position with a flux of cash and small amount of liabilities. In the nine months ending September 30, 2022, Vuzix used about $30 million of cash between operations and investments. With $90 million cash on hand as of September 30, 2022, Vuzix may likely need to raise additional funds in 2024 or as early as late 2023.

Inventory

For a fast-evolving Smart Glasses industry, one should expect that products are manufactured to orders and manufacturers shall have minimal inventory on hand, especially given that Vuzix is focused more on enterprise Smart and AR glasses rather than consumer electronics. It is surprising to see that Vuzix has about $12 million in inventory as of September 30, 2022. It is about one full year worth of sales of products for Vuzix. From below inventory summary, one can also find that Vuzix has been building up inventory significantly since 2021 Q1. The inventory balance almost doubled since then. I am quite curious on the rationale behind the mass production of products that are slow moving at the moment, especially given that Vuzix management claimed that their production is fast turn and scalable in their fact sheet. Is it because a customer canceled orders after products have been manufactured or management has been fairly confident on its current products’ sales velocity?

In addition, from the notes to the financial statements, one can find that Vuzix has recorded a massive $1.15 million Reserve for Obsolescence as of September 30, 2022.

2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 Inventory 12,229,472 11,792,089 12,559,066 12,151,982 9,880,337 7,884,363 6,958,519 Click to enlarge

Concentration of Customers

For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2022, one single customer made up 21% and 20% of total product revenue for Vuzix respectively. It is a bit concerning if that single customer is not to order as many products as before or outright switched to another supplier.

Re-Statement of Financial Statements

It is worth noting that Vuzix understated net loss by about $5 million in 2021 and has later re-stated the financial statements.

Intel Exit from Vuzix

It was a fairly major news at that time when Intel announced a $25 million investment in Vuzix in 2015 that represented about 30% ownership of Vuzix. However, between 2018 and 2021, Intel sold off its investments in Vuzix and currently has 0% ownership in Vuzix. One may wonder why Intel sold off its stake in Vuzix.

Atomistic Acquisition

As mLED starts to play a significant role in the development of next generation Smart and AR Glasses, Vuzix announced a Joint Manufacturing and Supply Agreement with China based Jade Bird Display for MicroLED-Based Display Engine and Waveguide Products in January 2021. However, there have been no further updates on this collaboration. One may wonder what happened to this supposedly good partnership at that time. Then, Vuzix announced that it has entered into several agreements with France based Atomistic to obtain its key mLED technology and design of a custom backplane. For a total of $30 million in cash with equity issuance commitments by achieving performance milestones, Vuzix will eventually acquire Atomistic. Vuzix has made about $5.5 million cash payments to date as of September 30, 2022. In addition to the cash needed for current operations and investments, the cash commitment for Atomistic may propel Vuzix to seek additional funding sooner. It appears that Vuzix is racing to acquire the mLED technology from Atomistic to lead the Smart and AR Glasses industry.

Increased Competition

In addition to the upcoming Apple Glass, Google Glass, the existing Microsoft HoloLens, Oculus Quest 2 by Meta, there are several other new competitors in this space such as China based Nreal. One may question how Vuzix can outpace the almost infinite amount of capital by the likes of Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and China based Nreal to invest in the Smart and AR Glasses technology.

However, such increased competition also can result in increased interest for Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta to consider Vuzix as an acquisition target.

Conclusion

Vuzix’s current products such as Vuzix Blade are not gaining traction in the market. With the acquisition of Atomistic, Vuzix is competing fiercely in the Smart and AR Glasses industry. Vuzix may be able to pull off the next generation of Vuzix Blade that gains popularity among enterprises and uses Vuzix Ultralite to dominate the consumer Smart and AR Glasses market. Although Vuzix appears to be in a healthy financial situation, Vuzix is likely to require additional funding sooner to remain in the game. 2023-2024 is quite a turning point for Vuzix on whether it can go big or go home. As time progresses, I will provide updates on Vuzix.