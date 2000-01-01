Early February 2023 Chart Storm (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 06, 2023 2:23 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJT, DXY, HYG, IEF, LEI, LQD, RSP, EWMC, EWSC
Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
206 Followers

Summary

  • Equities made a bottom in October 2022, which has held up so far, and it seems the stock market is at the cusp of a breakout into an uptrend.
  • Corporate bonds, VIX, and transports are all supportive of a broad-based foundation for a possible uptrend.
  • Leading economic data is forecasting a slowdown.
  • Don’t fight the Fed remains in force. If the Fed is almost done increasing interest rates, then don’t fight the market.

Darth Vader and Stormtrooper at Edinburgh Fringe

StephenBridger/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In this article, let us review economic data, the bond market, commodities, U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), stock market charts, market sentiment, and other charts to determine if we are at the cusp of a new bull

Services PMI

Services PMI (ISM)

Manufacturing PMI

Manufacturing PMI (ISM)

Unemployment rates

Unemployment Rate (BLS)

Mortgage delinquencies

Mortgage Delinquency Rate (St Louis Federal Reserve )

CC delinquency rates

Credit Card Delinquency Rate (St Louis Federal Reserve )

Business loan delinquencies

Business Loan Delinquency Rate (St Louis Federal Reserve )

Disposable income

Real Disposable Personal Income (St Louis Federal Reserve )

10 year chart

10 year Treasury Bond (Author )

2 year chart

2 year Treasury Bond (Author )

10 y 3 m inversion

10 year minus 3 month Treasuries (St Louis Federal Reserve )

10 y 2 y inversion

10 year minus 2 year Treasury Inversion (St Louis Federal Reserve )

M2

M2 Money Supply (St Louis Federal Reserve )

HYG

High Yield Corporate Bond (Author )

LQD Chart

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (Author )

High yields index

High Yield Corporate Index (Author )

IEF/LQD

Ratio Treasuries to Corporate Bonds (Author )

Commodities

Commodities (Author )

Crude oil

Crude Oil Chart (Author )

Dollar Index

U.S. Dollar Index (Author )

S&P500 chart

S&P 500 Chart (Author )

DJT Chart

Dow Transportation Average Chart (Author )

MDY Chart

Mid Cap Chart (Author )

IWM

Small Cap Chart (Author )

NDX

NASDAQ Chart (Author )

SMH Chart

SMH Chart (Author )

RSP Chart

Equal Weighted S&P 500 Chart (Author )

EWMC Chart

Equal Weighted Mid Cap Chart (Author )

EWSC Chart

Equal Weighted Small Cap Chart (Author )

Net new hi

Net New Highs- NYSE & NASDAQ (Author )

Eq Wt Discretionary to Staples

Equal Weighted Discretionary to Staples Chart (Author )

Breadth Thrust

Breadth Thrust Chart (Author )

SPX HYG

S&P 500 and High Yield Chart (Author )

SPX 200 & 50 sma

S&P 500 and 200 & 50 moving average (Author )

SPX DJT

S&P 500 Dow Transports (Author )

Corporate Bond Index SPX

Corporate Bond Index S&P 500 Chart (Author )

SPX VIX

S&P 500 VIX Chart (Author )

VIX

VIX Term Structure (VIX Central )

Sentiment

AAII Sentiment (AAII)

Positioning

NAAIM - Positioning (NAAIM )

Large cap valuation

Large-cap Valuation (Yardeni Research )

Mid cap valuation

Mid-cap Valuation (Yardeni Research )

Small cap valuation

Small-cap Valuation (Yardeni Research )

This article was written by

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
206 Followers
20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I welcome feedback. This article was written to share information and not investment advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.