National Fuel Gas: Looking Forward To A Better Balance Sheet And Capital Returns

Summary

  • All segments saw higher EBITDA from the prior year period with total EBITDA up 18%, but the E&P segment led the way with EBITDA.
  • Management has provided a constructive outlook for 2023, with a focus on deleveraging the balance sheet and growing the business.
  • Based on consensus estimates and current forward valuation, I believe NFG has a 25% upside potential, although gas price fluctuations could impact the stock's performance.

Description

Using guidance, consensus estimates, and the current forward valuation, I think National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) has 25% upside. However, given how gas prices have been volatile lately, the up/downside of the stock could swing wildly. As such, portfolio risk management is important

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

