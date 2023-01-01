imaginima

Description

Using guidance, consensus estimates, and the current forward valuation, I think National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) has 25% upside. However, given how gas prices have been volatile lately, the up/downside of the stock could swing wildly. As such, portfolio risk management is important here.

1Q23 Review

For 1Q23, Compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 for adj EPS and $333 million for EBITDA, NFG reported $1.84 and $351 million, respectively . Lower gas price realizations drove the slight miss on EBITDA relative, which was partially offset by higher production and lower cash costs. Both the 985 MMcfe/d of output in 1Q23 and the $224 million in CAPEX was higher than expected. Importantly, NFG reduced its FY23 EPS guidance to $5.35 to $5.75, a drop of roughly 17% from the previous mid-range of $6.40 to $6.90, primarily as a result of reduced gas price expectations. Still, management has not changed its FY23 production and capex outlook from the previous year's guidance. NFG, in my opinion, is much more defensive than upstream players while still providing a good exposure to gas price.

My view on earnings

While management has lowered their guidance due to falling natural gas prices, the overall performance of NFG this quarter is solid, and the company maintains a positive outlook for 2023. Despite the less optimistic near-term price outlook, I still have a positive long-term outlook on NFG. This is largely due to the fact that NFG has a relatively low cost structure and I expect it to continue generating a lot of cash flow in the future. In addition, management has provided guidance for FY23 production in the mid-single digit range, which is adaptable and could be better than guided if gas prices become more favorable. Management has also reaffirmed its commitment to delevering the balance sheet and improving capital management in pursuit of a mid-BBB credit rating.

As for the ongoing worries of spinning off the higher quality utility business, I appreciate how management has stated that it sees NFG's long-term business as a mix of regulated and non-regulated. The utility will remain as a significant part of their operations, even if its proportion changes from year to year. In my opinion, NFG's consolidated asset base and strengthening financial position will continue to be an advantage.

Upstream segment

When analyzing performance in 1Q23, it was clear that NFG upstream was the primary factor. The total EBITDA was up 18% from the prior-year period, with the E&P segment leading the way with an EBITDA increase of 29% due to increased production (11% in the Appalachians) and prices. The FM100 expansion and modernization project drove the 13% increase in Pipeline & Storage EBITDA, while the 6% increase in Gathering EBITDA was driven by higher revenues due to increased volumes, which was partially offset by higher O&M cost. Finally, the Utility's Customer margin increased thanks to the increased usage brought on by the colder weather and the benefits of their infrastructure modernization tracker in New York.

Capital allocation

I expect management to increase its emphasis on capital returns even as it works to expand the company and reduce debt. On M&A, management is still keen on bolt-on opportunities despite the fact that the asking valuation is high and the number of opportunities may be limited. My thoughts are that I think it's best for NFG to strengthen its financial position first, before investing in M&A or returning capital to shareholders.

Guidance

Lower natural gas prices were the primary factor in NFG lowering its FY23 EPS guidance from $6.45 to $6.85 to $5.35 to $5.75, while the other assumptions remained largely unchanged. The new guidance assumes a NYMEX natural gas price of $3.25/MMBtu through the rest of 2023, down from the previous projection of $4.33/MMBtu. The guided range for net output remains at 370-390Bcfe. Regarding completions, it's important to note that management may delay them if future pricing looks more attractive.

Valuation

Using management updated FY23 EPS guidance and underlying assumptions, we can roughly back into the implied FY23 revenue growth and margin. As for FY24/25, simply using consensus estimates and the current forward EBITDA, we are looking at a decent return of 25% upside from the current share price. Of course, the fluctuation of gas prices could easily swing the up/downside of the stock.

Own estimates

Summary

In conclusion, I think the vertical integration that characterizes NFG's business model is both unique and advantageous in that it provides the company with a steady stream of regulated cash flow, among other benefits. In addition, I think NFG has a promising long-term outlook because of its low cost structure, adaptable production outlook, and commitment to reducing its debt load.