Westport Fuel Systems Is Worth A Look

Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Westport management's guidance of $1 billion by mid-decade is intriguing.
  • Insider buying in the open market is a good thing.
  • Lower natural gas pricing could spur China to step up to the plate.
  • A reverse stock split could be beneficial.
  • In my opinion, a management pay cut should be implemented.

Liqiud H2 Hydrogen renewable energy in vessel - LH2 hydrogen gas for clean sea transportation on container ship with composite cryotank for cryogenic gases

audioundwerbung

It has been nearly four years since I wrote up an article on (NASDAQ:WPRT), and for good measure. There simply hasn't been anything positive enough to bring up to energize interest in this alternative fuel microcap name. Just failure, despair, and

This article was written by

Mark Krieger profile picture
Mark Krieger
1.74K Followers
I am a value/activist investor dedicated to the following ideals: (1) Focus on high relative strength, (2) Buy low, sell high aka "buy the dip, sell the rip" (3) Short high, cover low, (4) Go against the crowd, (5) It's all about the rules and discipline- hold them dear (6) Analyze the balance sheet-seek low debt,high cash and hidden value scenarios (7) Cut your losses short, let your gains run, (7) Don’t get emotional, (8) Follow the insiders- buy if they are buying, sell if they are selling (9) Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.(10) Don't argue with the market unless you detect an inefficiency present-it is smarter than you are. In summary, some of these ideas might be construed as rather trite and overused, but consistent use of them pays off in the long run. Mr. Krieger specializes in the food sector and is the originator of the "Basic Food Fund" index and the "Dirt Cheap Value Portfolio".Why the food sector? "everybody has to eat'! He graduated from the University of Southern California with a BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Corporate Finance. Mark resides in Cowan Heights, California with his wife, son and pug and is interested in mountain biking, gardening and reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WPRT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.