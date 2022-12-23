audioundwerbung

It has been nearly four years since I wrote up an article on (NASDAQ:WPRT), and for good measure. There simply hasn't been anything positive enough to bring up to energize interest in this alternative fuel microcap name. Just failure, despair, and a slew of excuses longer than a CVS Pharmacy receipt. Constant hate selling has been the dominant force. Now there are slight clues that the tide could finally be turning into a more positive direction.

Excuses galore: During the company's third quarter conference call, management had many excuses for another lackluster quarter. Headwinds were: (1) loss of Russian business, (2) supply chain constraints, (3) the negative impact of the foreign currency exchange rate, (4) high natural gas prices, (5) runaway inflation, and (6) operating expenses rose 18% from $18.80 million to $22.20 million.

There were a few glimmers of hope mentioned: Gross profit margin actually increased 14.30% from 14% to 16% and sales would have risen 10% to $82 million vs $74.30 million, if it wasn't for the currency exchange loss suffered. In addition, the company reported encouraging news regarding its Scania hydrogen partnership:

"We are thrilled with the recent results of our demonstration program with Scania. Our solution not only allows OEMs to preserve their existing manufacturing infrastructure and associated substantial capital investments, but it also demonstrates that an engine using HPDI with hydrogen can achieve significantly better performance and efficiency than with diesel fuel. These results are a step forward in demonstrating our H 2 HPDI™ fuel system is a cost-competitive pathway to reduce CO 2 emissions from heavy-duty transportation applications that require robust and reliable solutions".

Fourth quarter results on deck: the company is set to release its fourth quarter results in mid-March. Analyst expectations are bleak. Sales are anticipated to fall 10% from $83 million to $75 million. Earnings are slated to take a 9-cent negative reversal from being in the black by 3 cents to a loss of 6 cents. This very low bar could be a blessing in disguise, as it creates an easier opportunity to come in better than expectations, thus rewarding the share price.

The stock price has recently been strong, very strong. In the past five weeks alone, it has rallied 65% from a 52 week low of 75 cents to $1.24. This strength could have been aided by heavy insider buying. The CEO purchased 65,000 shares in the open market on 12/23/22 while outside director Brenda Eprile went to the well two times, buying 20,000 shares on 12/23/22 and the same qty on 12/29/22.

These insider purchases should absolutely add confidence, as insiders buy for only one reason-to make money. They have more intimate knowledge of the company than anyone else, so why not follow the smart money? Coincidently WPRT's largest single shareholder with a 10.60% stake (Kevin Douglas) has been disappointingly silent. It would be so nice if he decided to take a more active role in the company, but that could be asking for too much. He's been dead quiet for the past decade - not even a peep.

WPRT has recently been presenting at investment conferences: this action could be further aiding the share's recent strength. Events conducted in the past six weeks were: (Capital Markets Day) and the Cowen podcast.

The six analysts who provide research coverage show a mixed bag of optimism with just an average target price of $3.18. The most pessimistic sell side analyst projects a $1.50 one year target price, while WPRT's most bullish cheerleader (Oppenheimer) holds a $5 target in place. Certainly, numbers not to get too excited about, although the shares have shown great strength in the past. In the eight-month period between June 2020 and February 2021, the stock price experienced nearly a 1000% increase from $1.24 to $12.00. The good news for longs? History does have a tendency to repeat itself. If it happened before, it could happen again.

The balance sheet is sound: Thanks to the company's successful secondary offering back in June of 2021 which raised over $100 million of cash on the sale of 20 million shares, the enterprise has the liquidity to wait things out. With a cash balance of $86 million and just $18 million of long-term debt, cash burn is not a real threat at this juncture. Valuation metrics are sound too, such as a current ratio of 2.33, a price to sales ratio of .63 and a price to book computation of .92. These all point to a most undervalued situation.

Comparison with industry peers: If you compare both Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) and Hyliion (HYLN) you will understand how undervalued WPRT really is. Hyliion Holdings has a market cap three times higher than WPRT yet has virtually no sales. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a market cap 600% greater than WPRT yet their revenues are a mere 33% higher. Either both these companies are way overvalued, WPRT is undervalued or a combination of both.

HPDI 2.0 components: WPRT already provides HPDI 2.0 components to Volvo Europe, but the real "co de grau" is WPRT's contract with the Chinese truck engine manufacturer Weichai Power Company Ltd. This contract is the real deal. Its terms dictate a minimum 25,000 units will be delivered by December 31, 2024. The launch date has been delayed due to certification snafus, the rising cost of natural gas, and supply chain issues. Once these kinks are worked out and the launch occurs, it will be a definite game changer.

Potential risks are apparent. In my opinion, high reward equals high risk and WPRT is certainly not void of its share of potential perils. This mine-field includes the following: (1) the cost of natural gas becoming too high in comparison to diesel fuel (2) electric semi-truck engines evolving to a more viable, economically beneficial alternative, (3) unfavorable currency exchange rates, (4) manufacturing slowdowns due to supply chain constraints, and (5) cash burn concerns and ability to service debt.

Bottom line

Although the stock rising above $1.00 mitigates the risk of a NASDAQ delisting, a one for ten reverse stock split should strongly be contemplated. This would reduce the shares outstanding from 170 million to 17 million and increase the share price from $1.24 to $12.40. Although this would have absolutely no impact on the company's market cap, it would take the company out of junk status and enable it to attain more respect. Investors/institutions are known to be disdained by penny share status. A higher price would allow some institutions to begin buying again, immediately creating more demand.

In addition, management should focus on cutting costs to the bone in an effort to get lean and mean. Their first act of this conquest should be for all management personnel to take a temporary 10% pay cut. As I discussed earlier, WPRT's G&A costs rose nearly $4 million despite a reduction in sales. This is simply unacceptable. Management needs to be more accountable, more transparent and more shareholder friendly. This isn't asking for too much. It should be the norm, not the exception.

In terms of the stock, I say go with the trend and catch the momentum train. Don't be afraid to buy more (average up) as the share price increases. It is worth paying more to get the trend in your favor. If the company is able to start shipping to China, a significant rise in the share price is probable. After all, management has guided a revenue milestone of $1 billion by mid-decade.