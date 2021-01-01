TuSimple Nearing End Of The Road With Economic Espionage Allegations?

Feb. 06, 2023 3:00 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.44K Followers

Summary

  • TuSimple’s two co-founders and another top executive could be investigated for illegal dealings with a related company in China, according to a media report.
  • The company needs to cut its ties with the Chinese firm, Hydron Inc., and sell its own China operations to salvage its frayed relationship with the U.S. national security regulator.
  • The bottom line is that cash is unlikely to be an issue for TuSimple anytime soon.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

Alex Wong

Once an investor darling, autonomous trucking company TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has driven into a new development lane with the latest report that the U.S. national security regulator is pursuing criminal charges against the company's three top

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.44K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.