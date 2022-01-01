The Times, They Are A-Changing

Feb. 06, 2023 2:25 AM ET
Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.37K Followers

Summary

  • We are in a different time than in 2022, which was a disaster for both the bond and stock markets.
  • This was driven by the Fed in their bid to get inflation back to 2.00%. Their methodology has pushed borrowing costs higher, pushing corporate revenues and profits lower, and causing massive fluctuations in the real estate market, mortgages, and has impacted people and businesses in a very negative manner.
  • The bond and stock markets, as always, are forward-looking and are beginning to believe that the Fed will slow down, which is why, in my view, the markets are taking a positive turn.

Investors working on desk office and using a calculator to calculate balance, projit, currency and cost. Accounting and Financial concept.

Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

Come writers and critics

Who prophesize with your pen

And keep your eyes wide

The chance won’t come again

And don’t speak too soon

For the wheel’s still in spin

And there’s no tellin’ who that

This article was written by

Mark J. Grant profile picture
Mark J. Grant
6.37K Followers
Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 48-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”, is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, “Out of the Box,” is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled “Out of the Box and onto Wall Street.” While Mark’s institutional clients include some of the largest money managers in the world, he also works with high-net worth individual investors. His unique investment strategy is especially useful for people who need yield and monthly cash flows. He employs carefully chosen closed-end funds and exchange traded funds and notes to produce monthly income for his clients, currently he is able to provide yields are 10%+, however current performance is no guarantee of future results. For additional information, email Mark at Markjgrant@Bloomberg.net.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.