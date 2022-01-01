Charnchai/iStock via Getty Images

Come writers and critics



Who prophesize with your pen



And keep your eyes wide



The chance won’t come again



And don’t speak too soon



For the wheel’s still in spin



And there’s no tellin’ who that it’s namin’



For the loser now will be later to win



For the times they are a-changin’



- Bob Dylan

For those of us that are investors, I can now stipulate that we are in a different time than in 2022, which was a disaster for both the bond and stock markets. The New York Times has remarked that last year was in the worst year for the markets in approximately 50 years. I believe they are correct. The good news, in my opinion, is that we are leaving that behind as we embark on 2023. Nothing to say except “Good riddance.”

Index Last 12 Months Year-to-Date DJIA -3.32% +2.35% S&P 500 -8.09% +7.73% NASDAQ -14.83% +14.72% Click to enlarge

*Data According to Bloomberg

Index Last 12 Months Year-to-Date Treasuries -7.91% +3.26% IG Corps -8.19% +4.08% HY Corps -3.81% +4.95% Click to enlarge

*Data According to Bloomberg



Virtually all of this has been driven by the Fed in their mad rush to get inflation back to 2.00%. It is a worthwhile goal, no doubt, but their methodology has pushed borrowing costs higher, thereby pushing corporate revenues and profits lower, and causing massive fluctuations in the real estate market, mortgages on anything, and has impacted people and businesses in a very negative manner. I have suggested to the Fed that they stop at 4.50% to 5.00% and just let things cool down. I hope they follow my suggestion.

The bond and stock markets, as always, are forward-looking and are beginning to believe that the Fed will slow down, which is why, in my view, the markets are taking a positive turn. I expect this to continue in the months ahead, which is why I suggest carefully investing some of the money that you have been hoarding as I believe now is a good moment to put some cash back into the markets. I would concentrate either on appreciation plays that you believe will beat our level of inflation or on dividend plays that currently exceed our level of inflation.

I also think that last Friday’s jobs report reinforces my view as the overall economy is beginning to rise, once again, which is also a positive for the markets. Further, the odds of some sort of recession are dwindling now, in my opinion, and this is another positive sign which is causing my more optimistic viewpoint for both the bond and stock markets. I also remark that floating rate bonds, or funds, now seem quite attractive to me, as they can appreciate and also provide some downside protection if things go awry once again.

“The times, they are a-changing,” and I suggest that you change your investments with them so you can win, once again, in the “Great Game.”

