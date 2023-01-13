martinrlee

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported FY 2023 Q1 results after the market close on Thursday, February 2nd, slightly missing expectations on earnings and revenues. The shares closed at $109.15 on Thursday and $104.30 on Friday, a drop of 4.4%. The Friday close is 5.2% below the 12-month high closing price of $109.99 on February 1st. With this recent decline, SBUX has returned a total of 10.8% over the past 12 months.

12-Month price history and basic statistics for SBUX (Seeking Alpha)

Overall, the Q1 results were encouraging, with comparable store sales up by 10% in the U.S. and 5% globally. Starbucks opened 459 new stores in Q1, bringing the global total to 36,170. China has the 2nd-largest number of Starbucks locations, with the U.S. having the most. The lower-than-expected earnings and revenues for Q1 were largely due to the surge in COVID in China in Q1, along with drag from foreign exchange rates. Management emphasized a focus on returning capital to shareholders with dividends and buybacks.

Labor relations continue to be a challenge for Starbucks (also see here, here, and here), with management opposing unionization efforts.

The EPS miss for Q1 was very small ($0.02 on expected EPS of $0.77) and revenue was up by 8.2% YoY. The consensus EPS estimate for Q2 is $0.65 per share, slightly higher than for Q2 in 2022 and 2021. ETrade reports that the consensus estimate for 2023 EPS is $3.40 per share, as compared to $2.96 for 2022. The longer-term consensus outlook is even more encouraging, with expected EPS growth of 17.5% per year over the next 3 to 5 years.

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for SBUX. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

I last wrote about SBUX on December 30, 2022, at which time I reiterated a buy rating, even though I had some concerns about the high valuation, COVID in China, and labor issues. The Wall Street consensus rating on SBUX was a buy, although the 12-month consensus price target was only 1% to 2% above the share price at that time. The market-implied outlook, a probabilistic forecast that represents the consensus view from the options market, was slightly bullish to the middle of 2023 and into the start of 2024, with expected volatility of about 33% (annualized). In the 1+ month period since this post, SBUX has returned 3.7%, about half the return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

Previous post on SBUX and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market's consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probable price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this outstanding monograph published by the CFA Institute.

With the Q1 results behind us, I have calculated updated market-implied outlooks for SBUX and I have compared these with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for SBUX

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for SBUX by aggregating the views of 34 analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the last 90 days. The consensus rating continues to be a buy and the consensus 12-month price target is 6.36% above the current share price, for an expected total return of 8.4%. For context, the trailing annualized return for SBUX over the past 3 years is 8.49% per year, although the longer-term returns are considerably higher. The annualized total returns over the past 5-, 10-, and 15-year periods are 15.1%, 15.1%, and 18.1% per year, respectively.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for SBUX (Seeking Alpha)

As of December 30th, the consensus 12-month price target was $110.86. The increase in the price target since the end of 2022 is the cause of the higher expected returns over the next year.

Market-Implied Outlook for SBUX

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for SBUX for the 4.3-month period from now until June 16, 2023 and for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024, using the prices of call and put options expiring on these dates. I pulled the options quotes at about 2:00 PM Eastern on Friday to give the market some time to work through the implications of the Q1 numbers. I selected these specific expiration dates to provide a view to the middle of 2023 and through the entire year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 4.3-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Geoff Considine)

The market-implied outlook for SBUX to June 16th is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 27.2% (annualized), somewhat lower than the 33.4% expected volatility I calculated for this same expiration date in my December post. For comparison, ETrade calculates 28% implied volatility for the options expiring on June 16th.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 4.3-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

This view shows that the probabilities for positive returns are consistently higher than the probabilities of same-sized negative returns, across a wide range of possible outcomes (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over most of the chart above). This is a somewhat bullish market-implied outlook to the middle of the year.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. The expectation of a negative bias reinforces the bullish interpretation of this outlook.

The market-implied outlook for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024 is very similar to the shorter-term view, with a consistent tilt in probabilities that favors positive returns. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 27.9% (annualized). This is a bullish market-implied outlook for 2023 as a whole.

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

The market-implied outlook to the middle of 2023 and into January of 2024 tell a consistent story, with a bullish tilt in probabilities and expected volatility of 27% to 28%. The bullish tilt in these market-implied outlooks is more pronounced than it was just a month ago.

Summary

Starbucks performed remarkably well in 2022, delivering solid positive returns for investors in challenging conditions. The company's heavy exposure to China has hurt performance in recent months, along with the negative effects of the strong U.S. dollar. While there are questions as to the completeness of data on COVID from China, the prevailing view is that the recent surge is subsiding. This is good news for Starbucks. The company's wrangling with employee efforts at unionization are not helping the firm's public image and certainly consume resources, but there is nothing to indicate that this will hurt results in the near term. The Wall Street consensus rating on SBUX is a buy, as it has been for all of the past 3 years. The consensus 12-month price target corresponds to an expected total return of 8.4% over the next year. This is not much expected return, given the level of volatility. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected total return that is at least ½ the expected volatility (27%-28%). SBUX falls short on this measure, consistent with the valuation being somewhat high. The market-implied outlooks to the middle of 2023 and into January of 2024 are moderately bullish, more than at the end of 2022. The available data from China, as well as cautious optimism as to the health of the U.S. economy in 2023, suggest an outlook for SBUX that is better than even a month or so ago. I am maintaining my buy rating on SBUX.