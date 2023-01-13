Starbucks Likely To Rebound Following Weaker Q1 Results

Feb. 06, 2023 8:00 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.72K Followers

Summary

  • Starbucks missed expectations on earnings and revenues for Q1.
  • COVID in China and exchange rates were the primary causes of the weak Q1.
  • The current COVID wave in China is subsiding.
  • The Wall Street consensus rating on SBUX is a buy, albeit suggesting that the shares have priced in a lot of upside.
  • The market-implied outlook (calculated from options prices) is increasingly bullish and expected volatility is lower.

Starbucks Coffee Shop Branding Logo With No People

martinrlee

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported FY 2023 Q1 results after the market close on Thursday, February 2nd, slightly missing expectations on earnings and revenues. The shares closed at $109.15 on Thursday and $104.30 on Friday, a drop of 4.4%. The

price chart

12-Month price history and basic statistics for SBUX (Seeking Alpha)

earnings history

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for SBUX. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

previous post

Previous post on SBUX and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

consensus

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for SBUX (Seeking Alpha)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 4.3-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Geoff Considine)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 4.3-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for SBUX for the 11.4-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Geoff Considine)

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.72K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.