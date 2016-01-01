OlegAlbinsky/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) is an actively managed fund pursuing market-beating returns focusing on a small basket of top-quality U.S. equities, with only 25 stocks in the current version of the portfolio, and also with a goal to minimize portfolio turnover.

CWS uses a proprietary selection model developed by Edward J. Elfenbein designed to find "fundamentally sound" companies that "have shown consistent financial results and high earnings quality;" those that represent "a unique opportunity for growth" might also be considered, with the caveat that only a small portion of the portfolio can be replaced every year.

CWS is a unique name in the ETF universe owing to its performance-linked expense ratio. In short, the fee is fluctuating, going up when returns are robust or down when they are disappointing. For more context on the mechanics, I recommend reading the prospectus.

At the moment, the total annual operating expenses after the fee waiver/expense reimbursement stand at 65 bps, down from 85 bps in December, the highest possible, a level that had been unchanged since August 2022 due to CWS' strong performance in H2 2022. It is of note that during most of 2021 and the first half of 2022, fees were at just 65 bps as they are today (the minimum) because the fund was incapable of beating the S&P 500 index; I will provide more context on its performance shortly.

Unfortunately, despite the relatively appealing strategy, I would not assign a Buy rating to this investment vehicle owing to the reasons discussed below.

What is inside the portfolio?

As of February 1, CWS had 25 equities in its portfolio representing only seven sectors out of eleven in the Global Industry Classification Standard. Specifically, it ignored energy, real estate, communication, and utilities. Besides, it sees little value in the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, with both having single-digit weights.

The table below compares its mix to the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV).

Created by the author using data from the funds

Among the notable differences are that CWS significantly lowered exposure to tech, cutting its weight by more than 10% compared to IVV. At the same time, the allocation to industrials that occupy the top spot (28.8%, seven stocks in total) in this basket was boosted by a massive 20.4%.

This is partly because the largest holding at this point is Trex Company (TREX), with a weight of about 4.8%. A manufacturer of outdoor living products mostly from "a blend of 95% reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film," TREX was a perfect example of the pandemic play capitalizing on the booming DIY renovation market amid omnipresent lockdowns, as well as a strong rebound in construction during the reopening phase bolstered by ultra-low interest rates and the ebullient real estate market. I discussed TREX in greater depth in the September 2020 article, when I called it "a superb investment with some caveats," touching upon its growth story and (back then) debt-free balance sheet.

The essential issue with TREX at the moment is that despite a solid deal of froth removed last year amid a quickly cooling housing market, it still has a valuation problem, and though top-notch quality partly justifies premium multiples, being in my view the most likely reason why CWS is long the stock, growth is apparently lagging.

Data by YCharts

CWS' weighted-average market cap is at about $52 billion, as only around 29% of its net assets are allocated to small- and mid-caps, which welcomes the hypothesis that value stories might be underrepresented in the current iteration of the portfolio. Unfortunately, this appeared to be true as comparatively underpriced stocks (or those with a B- Quant Valuation grade or better) are absent while overvalued companies like the above-mentioned TREX account for more than 83%.

Uncoincidentally, CWS has a weighted-average earnings yield of just 4.6%, as per my calculations, and a Price/Sales of 4.5x. What surprised me a bit is that the growth stories are also underrepresented, a fact which could be illustrated vividly with a 8% WA forward revenue and 9.4% EPS growth rates, again as per my calculations; for a better context, just two companies are forecast to deliver more than 20% forward EPS growth, namely The Middleby Corporation (MIDD), a mid-cap foodservice and food processing equipment manufacturer, and Fair Isaac (FICO), a large-cap application software company, together accounting for 8.4%.

Proceeding to the quality factor, this is a major bright spot as there is almost nothing to criticize. 87.7% of the holdings have a B- Profitability grade and higher, which means their margins and returns on capital are much stronger than their respective sector medians. A nice example here is A+ rated Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), a life sciences tools & services company with an about 3.8% weight. Only two stocks are C (+/-) rated, namely Stepan (SCL) and Middleby.

Performance analysis

At this juncture, CWS has an exemplary Momentum grade of A+ secured by its stellar returns in H2 2022 and a robust start to 2023.

Seeking Alpha

However, outside of 2022 and 2023 to date, its performance looks substantially bleaker. More specifically, CWS did outperform IVV during 37 months out of the 76 full months it has in the books (October 2016 - January 2023). The problem here is that the compound annual growth rate it delivered is lower by about 13 bps, while the standard deviation is higher, as the table below illustrates.

Portfolio CWS IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $20,896 $21,055 CAGR 12.34% 12.47% Stdev 16.97% 16.85% Best Year 30.97% 31.25% Worst Year -10.42% -18.16% Max. Drawdown -22.96% -23.93% Sharpe Ratio 0.7 0.71 Sortino Ratio 1.1 1.07 Market Correlation 0.92 1 Click to enlarge

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Please note that such a measly difference is mostly a consequence of a few upbeat months in 2022 and a bullish start to 2023 as I said above, but if we remove them from the analysis, instead focusing on the October 2016 - July 2022 period, for example, the results would be as follows.

Portfolio CWS IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $18,896 $21,161 CAGR 11.53% 13.71% Stdev 16.22% 16.13% Best Year 30.97% 31.25% Worst Year -13.22% -12.58% Max. Drawdown -21.14% -20.00% Sharpe Ratio 0.69 0.82 Sortino Ratio 1.06 1.25 Market Correlation 0.91 1 Click to enlarge

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

Here, CWS has an about 2.2% lower CAGR, while its volatility is higher again.

Another table compares monthly and annual returns, with periods when CWS beat IVV highlighted in green.

Created using data from Portfolio Visualizer

As it can be seen, the fund had consistently underperformed IVV every year since its inception, with annual returns in 2017-2021 on average being about 2.2% lower than those clocked by the S&P 500 ETF.

Final thoughts

In summary, CWS' high-conviction, low-turnover equity strategy might look appealing on paper, yet the reality is more of a disappointment.

I believe its recent outperformance should not be regarded as a single premise for a bullish thesis. Its past performance is unconvincing and the expense ratio, even when adjusted down due to softer returns, is anyway significantly above the median for all other rated ETFs.

Obviously, the factor blend its portfolio has at the moment, with almost no value stocks though with solid exposure to quality, is ideal for a deflationary environment welcoming rate cuts sooner rather than later, while it is simultaneously merely awful for a scenario when interest rates do not creep lower as quickly as some optimistic investors might be expecting, inevitably causing value-agnostic strategies to bleed. This is a risk not to ignore.

Overall, I believe the optimal rating for CWS is Hold.