XPeng Pushes Profit Target Back: What To Know

Feb. 06, 2023 4:09 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)
Summary

  • XPeng has pushed back its target to reach operating profitability until 2025 after previously looking to break even in 2023 or 2024.
  • XPeng is prioritizing the development of its NGP system, seeing a massive market opportunity for autonomous driving systems.
  • With a lofty delivery target for 2023 and increased R&D spending in the cards, XPeng may still struggle to reach that operating profit target.

Xpeng electric car store

Robert Way

Chinese EV manufacturer XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) recently shifted back its profit target by another year, now targeting an operating break-even in 2025 as the OEM focuses on building out its Navigation Guided Pilot over the next 24 months. XPeng

This article was written by

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.32K Followers
Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

