Investors have been particularly bullish on gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) since the end of 2022. Among the many reasons are record central bank purchases and a grizzly bear known as "stagflation" staring the US economy in the face, both of which I agree tend well for the yellow metal. Stagflation is defined as high inflation coupled with economic stagnation. In the 1970s, the global economy endured the most recent historical example of stagflation. The United Kingdom was hit particularly hard, as it dealt with the repercussions of finally having a free floating currency that had decades prior lost world reserve status.

In 2009, Helicopter Ben Bernanke went big game hunting. He loaded the Modern Monetary Theory, or MMT, bazooka and took down the aforementioned grizzly threat of stagflation. Quantitative easing, or QE, saved the US, and perhaps global, economy in ways Fed Governors of the prior century simply didn't have the tools to achieve. Critics of MMT, however, liken said tools to addictive drugs that only make problems worse by prolonging due pain and inevitable change. As 2023 gets underway, the Fed's ongoing stance of quantitative tightening, or QT, is bringing chickens that have been frolicking risk free for almost 15 years home to roost.

The implementation of QE was unprecedented in scope and met with varying levels of both expectation and understanding. I, for one, underestimated MMT and expected the effects to be shorter lived. Mr. Market proved me wrong, and the humility I gained from that experience is worth exponentially more than my degree.

I have a degree in economics from a fairly well reputed university, which merely required passing introductory courses in a variety of broad subjects. Diving into financial markets as an investor, or analyst or journalist to a lesser extent, is a real education. There are technicalities that apply to economics, finance, stocks, bonds and commodities. Price matters most in finance, and prices move in patterns. Trading or investing using leverage without technical proficiency is simply gambling, regardless of one's fundamental acumen. To be clear, investing conservatively does not require technical proficiency and probably increases life expectancy.

When it comes to fundamentals, the stars are aligned for gold to outperform as it did during the stagflation of the 1970s. It is historically under owned by investors, and both human history as well as today's central banks dictate that there is no better form of money.

Historically, an average of 10% of societal wealth has been held in gold, whereas today it is around 1%. If the historical norm is to be resumed, or even mildly approached from current levels, gold will appreciate substantially versus the vast majority of other assets.

In a recent article, I called for investors to have dry powder ready to add gold and mining shares on an impeding pullback. That pullback indeed began in force February 3, with gold down over $50 per ounce and GDX down almost 5% to within pennies of 2023 lows. While prices, particularly of miners, are now much more attractive I'm still waiting to add shares.

Excerpt from my article published 1/18/23:

The impending shakeout in the precious metals sector will see the faint of heart run for the hills, never to return. Their "momentum play" in a sector new to them, but in fact older and wiser than any investor or trader, will have "broken" on a single down day that wipes out weeks of gains.

Again, the fundamental reasons to own gold are substantial, yet the technical picture remains ominous. In many cases, commodities, stocks and currencies "gap" up or down, meaning they jump from one price to another without trading at typical increments in between. The vast majority of these gaps are filled. Daily or weekly gaps, like the one in GLD that I will get to shortly, occur less frequently than those intraday but still fill with very few exceptions. Filling a gap allows verification of the legitimacy of a move. Once a gap is filled, or a level is retested, movement going forward is much more meaningful. The primary exception is that down gaps often occur as a stock heads for bankruptcy or otherwise delisting, which doesn't apply to commodities like gold. Gap fills are, in my opinion, the most reliable technical tool to employ for investors, such as myself, without supreme technical proficiency. To be clear, some gaps don't fill in healthy uptrends such as the one I believe gold remains in long term. Still, unlike late 2022, I am avoiding leverage in the sector because speculation has driven prices up too far too fast in the short term.

In 2009-11, markets questioned the efficacy of QE, as did yours truly. Gold made all-time highs time and time again during that period, before fading hard after the S&P 500 (SPY) returned to peak levels in early 2013. The picture going forward will likely be different to how things played out following the Great Recession, primarily due to the Fed's current stance of quantitative tightening and a fractured global economy. Still, gold starts 2023, more so technically but also fundamentally, in a position similar to the one it was in late February of 2009.

GLD late 2008 through early 2009 (Yahoo Finance)

GLD recent performance (Yahoo Finance)

It is interesting and worth noting that the gold futures chart does not have the same unfilled gap as GLD. The gains that caused the ETF to gap up from $158.66 11/9/22 to $162.01 on 11/10/22 occurred in the futures market, hours before the New York trading session began that day. This leaves plenty of room for debate as to whether or not the aforementioned gap really matters. I would argue that GLD, not the gold futures price, drives sentiment as it is the investment vehicle used by the greatest number of speculators. Therefore, I am convinced, though by no means certain, that the GLD chart matters most when it comes to predicting future price movements of gold itself.

Despite pulling back sharply to $173.42 in trading February 3, GLD remains almost 10% above where it needs to trade in order to fill the November gap. On the bright side for my fellow gold bugs, a fresh gap was created below $177.90 February 3. First things first, however, and based on my analysis that means more downside in the immediate term before all-time highs later this year.