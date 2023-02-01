Bear Market Rally Or Next Leg In Secular Bull?

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • The market won’t bottom until we are in the depths of a recession - wrong!
  • Recent market action on the upside has brought the "boo birds" out in force.
  • Good news... bring it on! Sentiment continues to stink.
  • Forget "hard landing" or "soft landing," "touch and go" may be closest description (if we land at all), and as usual, the market is way ahead of the crowd on this.

Stock market background, trade finances NYSE NASDAQ.

TheaDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Market's bottom before the fact

Speaking of facts, here is a fun fact for those of you worried about the notion from the Fed of "higher, longer": Average fed funds rate between 1971 and 2023

This article was written by

Bill Kort profile picture
Bill Kort
1.88K Followers
Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.