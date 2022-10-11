I've been biding my time to write this article with the intention of giving Seeking Alpha readers a bit of respite from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) articles. Since the company's awful Q4 results, Seeking Alpha and other sites have been buzzing with Intel articles. I wrote this article a couple of months ago arguing that Intel's dividend looked in danger using Free Cash Flow based dividend coverage. With the latest results in our rearview mirror, it is time to see if the red-alert still applies. Let us get into the details.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share ("EPS"). I prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how Intel's dividend coverage looks after its most recent quarterly (Q4) result.
Sometimes, a single quarter's numbers may be exaggerated on either side. So, let us run the same numbers above based on a 12-month period (January 2022 to December 2022).
To summarize the cash flow situation, although things improved marginally in Q4, the larger concerns are still intact. It is hard to see Intel affording its current dividend payout unless things turn around drastically for the business.
A recent Seeking Alpha article makes the case for buying Intel lower between $15 to $20. While I agree I wouldn't recommend buying at $30, I don't see a fall all the way to $15 yet. But $20 looks like a plausible play if the right strategy is used. And that strategy is to sell cash secured $20 puts as explained below. This ensures that you don't eternally wait for a magical entry point that may never arrive while ensuring you don't go all in buying shares at $30 right now.
In simple words, the put seller collects $65 immediately to buy 100 shares of Intel at $20 if the stock reaches $20 or below by January 19th, 2024.
Return: The premium collected ($65) for setting aside $2,000 represents a 3.25% return for a year. At this time, the market assigns an 81% probability that Intel remains above $20 by expiration.
Outcome #1: If Intel stays above $20 by the expiration date, the option seller just retains the premium mentioned above. The option seller will not be obligated to buy the shares.
Outcome #2: If Intel goes below $20 by the expiration date, the option seller will be forced to buy 100 shares at $20, irrespective of where the stock trades at that time. Keeping the premium netted in mind, the average cost, in this case, will be $19.35 ($20 minus $0.65).
Outcome #3: As an option seller, one can "buy to close" anytime instead of waiting till the expiration date. That may be appealing to those who have the time and patience to play short-dated options many times over. But we typically let the option expire before choosing another chain (or another stock).
Outcome #4: Let's say the stock price plummets below $20 before the expiration. In this scenario, the premium you got paid when selling the put will be lower than the price you'd need to pay to "Buy to close" in outcome #3. Let's say you don't want to get assigned yet but at the same would like to remain in the game to acquire Intel lower. Then "rolling" your cash secured put is an option.
I covered some of three points below in an article last year and those points largely apply here too.
Intel's risks as a fundamental story is well known at this point. The company's cyclical nature notwithstanding, the current woes are exaggerated by the ebb resulting from post-COVID fall in demand. As a result, Intel's earnings estimates over the next five years (-25%/yr) are some of the worst in the overall market, not just the semiconductor sector. The yield has often been cited as a reason to own Intel but that looks very much in danger as shown above.
Despite these troubles and the recent awful earnings, Intel is up 13% YTD and it is hard to justify this. But that doesn't mean you just wait for it to go to a price point you may never see. Selling puts offers a nice solution to stay in the game while not going all in immediately. But please know there are various option chains (expiration dates, strike prices, premium combination). Please pick one that seem to best fit your goals.
