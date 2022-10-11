Intel: A Dividend Cut Looms

Feb. 06, 2023 4:59 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.29K Followers

Summary

  • Q4's free cash flow improved a little but the dividend still seems in danger.
  • Consider selling cash-secured puts at a strike price you like.
  • I explain why $20 is an interesting entry point.

Intel Headquarters

JasonDoiy

I've been biding my time to write this article with the intention of giving Seeking Alpha readers a bit of respite from Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) articles. Since the company's awful Q4 results, Seeking Alpha and other sites have been buzzing

Intc Options Chain

Intc Options Chain (Think or Swim)

Intc Chart

Intc Chart (Google Finance)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
5.29K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.