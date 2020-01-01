Jaguar Mining: Patience Required

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.72K Followers

Summary

  • Jaguar Mining released its Q4 and FY2022 production results last month, reporting quarterly production of ~21,100 ounces of gold, an 8% decline over the year-ago period.
  • On a full-year basis, the company missed output guidance by a mile for a second consecutive year, producing just ~81,000 ounces vs. guidance of 90,000 ounces at the mid-point.
  • Fortunately, 2023 is expected to be a better year if it manages to hit its targets, but this is due to being up against easy comps after two tough years.
  • At a market cap of ~$150 million, Jaguar is becoming very reasonably valued, but I continue to see much more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Jumbo Drill Posing at Underground Mine.

Juan Jose Napuri

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Jaguar Mining (OTCQX:JAGGF), noting that while Jaguar may have been an alluring name for investors after suffering a 70%+ share price decline, it continued to be an inferior way to

Jaguar Mining Operations

Jaguar Mining Operations (Company Presentation)

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Production by Mine

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jaguar Mining - Annual Production & Costs

Jaguar Mining - Annual Production & Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jaguar Mining - Annual AISC Margins & Forward Estimates

Jaguar Mining - Annual AISC Margins & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Gold Futures Price

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.72K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.