Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust: Consolidation In Progress

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • The CEF trust holds gold and silver bullion in a 65/35 ratio.
  • Precious metal prices benefited from a reduction in the Fed's pace of interest rate hikes, with gold rallying over $300/oz in recent months.
  • However, gold investors have gotten complacent and overly optimistic, forgetting that the Fed plans to keep interest rates 'higher for longer'.
  • In a 'higher for longer' scenario, the U.S. dollar could rebound, pressuring gold prices.

Gold bars,silver,copper,platinum,1000 grams pure metal,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of commodity ,3d rendering

Oselote

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF) provides exposure to gold and silver bullion in a 65/35 ratio. It has a unique feature allowing unitholders redeem their holdings in physical bullion.

While gold investors were overly pessimistic in

CEF has unique physical redemption feature

Figure 1 - CEF has unique physical redemption feature (sprott.com)

CEF trust holdings

Figure 2 - CEF trust holdings (sprott.com)

CEF historical returns

Figure 3 - CEF historical returns (morningstar.com)

Financial conditions have loosened to early 2022 levels

Figure 4 - Financial conditions have loosened to early 2022 levels (Chicago Fed)

30Yr mortgage rates have declined by more than 1%

Figure 5 - 30Yr mortgage rates have declined by over 1% (St. Louis Fed)

U.S. auto sales, seasonally adjusted

Figure 6 - U.S. auto sales, seasonally adjusted (tradingeconomics.com)

Headline CPI inflation declined 0.1% MoM in December

Figure 7 - Headline CPI inflation declined 0.1% MoM in December (BLS)

Investors expecting a rapid reduction in interest rates

Figure 8 - Investors expecting a rapid reduction in interest rates (Author created with data from CME)

Decline in U.S. dollar was the main driver of gold rally

Figure 9 - Decline in U.S. dollar was the main driver in gold rally (macrotrends.net)

Real rates suggest gold prices should be much lower

Figure 10 - Real rates suggest gold prices should be much lower (longtermtrends.net)

Gold prices fell by $50 on February 3

Figure 11 - Gold prices declined by $50 on February 3 (marketwatch.com)

Technicals suggest gold correction has begun

Figure 12 - Technicals suggest gold correction has begun (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

U.S. dollar index has been this oversold 4 other times in the past decade

Figure 13 - U.S. dollar index has been this oversold only 4 other times in the past decade (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.18K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.