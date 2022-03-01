Chemtrade Logistics: A 6% Yield With A Sub-50% Payout Ratio

Feb. 06, 2023 11:30 AM ETChemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF), CHE.UN:CA
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • Chemtrade Logistics is a Canadian producer of specialty chemical elements.
  • This sector can be quite volatile and cyclical. Chemtrade is currently benefiting from a strong 2022 and 2023.
  • The free cash flow will be reinvested in projects with IRRs exceeding 20%.
  • Even assuming a 10% lower EBITDA in 2023, the payout ratio of the 6% yield is just around 42%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

sodium hydroxide in glass, chemical in the laboratory and industry

Kittisak Kaewchalun /iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Chemtrade Logistics (TSX:CHE.UN:CA) (OTC:CGIFF) provides industrial chemicals to North American customers. The company is active in two divisions: electrochemicals and sulphur and water solutions. Until 2021, the sulphur and water divisions were separate (as

Business Divisions

Chemtrade Investor Relations

Key Products and Uses

Chemtrade Investor Relations

Chart
Data by YCharts

Income Statement

Chemtrade Investor Relations

Breakdown of Finance Income

Chemtrade Investor Relations

DCF Calculation

Chemtrade Investor Relations

2022 Guidance

Chemtrade Investor Relations

New Plant in Arizona

Chemtrade Investor Relations

2023 Guidance

Chemtrade Investor Relations

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.28K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.