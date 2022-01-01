Bim

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally.

In the past 12 months, LYB's stock has slightly outperformed the broader market, despite the sharp stock price decline mid-2022.

In today's article, we are going to take a look at LYB's stock from several angles to determine if it could be an attractive buy at the current price levels. First, we will briefly examine the business from a profitability and efficiency perspective, while reflecting also on the latest earnings figures. At the end, we will also discuss how the firm is returning value to its shareholders.

Return on equity

ROE is an important measure of financial performance and it is often used to gauge the corporation's profitability and its efficiency of generating profits. In general, we like this measure staying stable over time. LYB's ROE has declined substantially over the past 5 years.

Despite the decline, LYB's ROE still remains attractive in the commodity chemicals industry.

Before sounding too alarming about the declining ROE, we also have to understand what factors have been exactly driving this trend. For this reason, we will be decomposition the ROE to three parts, namely the net profit margin, the asset turnover and the equity multiplier.

Net profit margin

Net profit margin measures how much net income or profit is generated as a percentage of revenue. This measure has seen a sharp increase after the pandemic, but it started to decline again after its peak in 2021.

To understand this development, we will look at the firm's latest earnings report.

In the fourth quarter, LYB's sales and earnings have been substantially hurt. The decline of the financial performance can be largely explained by the challenging macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressures and elevated energy and raw material prices, and also indirectly the poor consumer sentiment.

Earnings summary (LYB)

The firm has acknowledged these headwinds in their latest press release, stating the following:

Over the full year, petrochemical markets were pressured by high and volatile energy and feedstock costs as well as softer global demand. The company's Olefins & Polyolefins businesses encountered headwinds from reduced demand in Europe and Asia as well as global capacity additions. Lower consumer demand for durable goods compressed margins for several products in the Intermediates & Derivatives segment. Oxyfuels and refining margins benefited from increased global mobility and favorable markets.

As a result, sales have declined and margins have contracted.

Going forward, however, we are not expecting this decline to continue. There are several reasons to support our hypothesis.

1.) The macroeconomic environment is likely to keep improving in 2023. Energy and raw material prices have already started normalising in the second half of 2022. We expect this development to continue. The improving consumer sentiment is also likely to continue in the coming quarter, though its pace may slow somewhat. These together may lead to improved sales and expanding margins. In Q4, we have already seen some promising results driven by these developments

Lower product prices were partially offset by moderating energy and feedstock costs. Margins for products from LyondellBasell's oxyfuels and refining businesses remained well above typical fourth quarter levels.

2.) The firm's new strategic direction/initiatives also appear attractive:

In 2022, the company launched a comprehensive review of our strategy. Initial strategic actions included the decision to exit the refining business and the sale of the Australian polypropylene business. The Circular & Low Carbon Solutions business unit was created to accelerate progress in capturing value from serving the rapidly growing customer demand for recycled and renewable solutions. Organizational and cultural initiatives are being implemented to increase focus on agility, accountability and value generation. In October, the company introduced a value enhancement program that is expected to generate $750 million in recurring annual EBITDA by the end of 2025. Progress on this program is on track.

Keep in mind, however, that risks related to both of these points exist. The rapidly changing geopolitical situation, especially the developments in the Eastern European region, can have substantial impact on both energy and raw material prices in the near term. Further, while the firm's progress with regards to its strategic initiatives is on track as of now, they have to keep executing effectively and efficiently to deliver the promised value generation.

Asset turnover

The asset turnover ratio (or sometimes called asset utilization) measures the value of a company's sales or revenues relative to the value of its assets. It indicates how effectively the company is using its assets to generate sales.

While the margins have been hurt in the past quarters, LYB's asset turnover has reached pre-pandemic levels.

It has primarily been fueled by increasing sales. Also important to understand that despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the sales increase has not been a result of aggressive accounting practices, which is a promising sign. The increase in accounts receivable compared to the increase in sales can be used to gauge the potential aggressiveness of the accounting practices.

Equity multiplier

The last part of the three step decomposition of the ROE is the equity multiplier, which is simply the ratio of assets to shareholder equity. A higher ratio indicates more leverage, meaning that the firm is using a larger amount of debt to finance its assets. This ratio has been gradually declining since 2021, approaching also pre-pandemic levels.

We would like to see this development continue, and we also would like to see an improvement of the liquidity ratios, which have been gradually decreasing over the past years.

While these liquidity ratios are comparable to ratios of LYB's peers/competitors, we normally like to see them above 1, to make sure that the firm has enough financial flexibility, especially during times of downturns.

Returns to shareholders

Before we conclude our writing, we would like point out two important sources of shareholder returns. The dividends and the share buybacks.

Dividends

Many have been considering investing in LYB's stock due to its high dividend yield. The firm currently pays a $1.19 quarterly dividend, which is equivalent to an annual yield of almost 5%, which definitely makes the stock an interesting candidate for many dividend investors.

Further, the firm has also been a reliable dividend payer in the last decade. LYB has been paying dividends in each of the past 11 years, while it has managed to increase the payments in the last 9 years.

Also important to mention the safety and sustainability of the dividend. LYB's financial measures, which are indicative of the sustainability and the safety of the dividend compare favourably to the materials sector median. The only metrics, which is slightly worse is the dividend coverage ratio. But as this ratio is far above 1, it still indicates that the firm can easily cover its dividend payments.

Share buybacks

In the past decade, LYB has managed to reduce its numbers of shares outstanding by more than 40%, which is a significant figure.

In general, we like firms that are committed to returning value to shareholders through share buybacks, as in some jurisdictions it can be a more tax efficient way of getting "paid".