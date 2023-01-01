Olga Tsareva/iStock via Getty Images

Returns in recent years from cannabis companies have been poor. The industry now increasingly poses divergent business models to its investors as both US and Canadian cannabis companies try to diversify beyond just the growth and sales of the plant. I used to have exposure to the space but sold these years ago on the back of intense volatility and an undefined roadmap for the federal legalization of cannabis sales in the US. However, the industry is not standing still with legal US cannabis sales set to reach more than $34 billion by 2025. In such a vast and expansive market, there are sure to be some winners even as the current backdrop has been consistently defined by capital loss and fledgling bankruptcies wrapped around an uncertain future. The core bullish argument remains that prying cannabis from the hands of the black market and wrapping it around a sustainable and competitive legal framework will open a generational opportunity for MSOs to build lasting retail brands.

Tallahassee, Florida-based Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) is building just that with its expanding network of cannabis retail dispensaries. My long-term view is that as the industry matures, only the top-tier MSOs will remain to form the sales infrastructure for an industry that remains in a legal grey area even after a number of statewide legalization. Indeed, cannabis like alcohol is an enjoyable consumable and some companies within its legal framework will have to consistently make money and eventually drive positive shareholder value.

Trulieve presents a strong investment option against a sea of cannabis companies and forms one of the core US multi-state operators along with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF).

Data by YCharts

Whilst the company is down by 67.68% over the last 12 months, it continues to offer growth, albeit with some risks and uncertainty for cannabis investors. Will it drive positive returns in 2023?

Financial Momentum Against The Sea Of Change

The statewide legalization of medical and retail cannabis sales has often been described as a sea of change. This is a change that has come with very few winners so far. Revenue momentum and profitability as built around gross margins and operating cash flow generation will drive shareholder value creation and Trulieve is seemingly pushing towards this state. The company last reported earnings for its fiscal 2022 third quarter and saw revenue come in at $300.79 million, an increase of 34.2% over the year-ago quarter but still a small miss of $6.5 million on consensus estimates. I like the trajectory of revenue here with revenue for the full fiscal year 2022 set to come in at around $1.25 billion.

Data by YCharts

Hence, the company's price to forward sales sits just under 1x against a market capitalization of $1.22 billion. A sub 1x P/S multiple is traditionally reserved for companies either experiencing revenue figures that have flatlined or are in decline.

Data by YCharts

The opportunity here is that the current rock-bottom retrospective P/S ratio reverses higher in 2023 on the back of continued sales growth. Assuming an upward reversal to half of its 5-year average of 6.76x, the company would see its stock price move north of $20. Bears would of course highlight the unlikelihood of this happening in 2023 against recession fears, high inflation, and elevated Fed fund rates.

The Highway For 2023

Trulieve's third quarter GAAP gross margin at 56% is among the highest in the industry and drove adjusted EBITDA of $99 million. However, operating cash flow was negative at $22 million in the third quarter, a marginal improvement from a burn of $23 million in the prior second quarter. Management anticipates fourth quarter operating cash flows being positive and also guided for the figure for the full fiscal year 2023 to be positive during their earnings call.

With 180 dispensaries open at the end of November 2022 and 4 million square feet of cultivation and processing space, Trulieve is a cannabis juggernaut and stands to be one of the main winners if federal legalization ever happens. The company ended the third quarter with $114 million in cash, a balance sheet strength that provides enough runway against an expected shift to positive cash flows during the fourth quarter.

Fundamentally, whether Trulieve provides alpha in 2023 will be built on market sentiment. This will be the core factor to drive the P/S multiple higher. Whilst forecasting what these future animal spirits will be is impossible, shareholders should focus on owning the best companies in the best market. If you want to invest in cannabis, the US is where you want to be and among the US MSOs Trulieve forms one of the higher-quality plays. Whilst I have no exposure to the industry and will continue to avoid it until there is more certainty around federal legalization, Trulieve now forms one of the top stocks for future consideration.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.