Trulieve: The Highway For Eventual Legalization

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.03K Followers

Summary

  • Trulieve is trading at less than 1x revenue guided for its fiscal 2022.
  • This is against year-over-year growth of 34% for its last reported quarter.
  • A strong balance sheet and a move to positive operating cash flows in 2023 set the backdrop for shareholder value creation.

Colorful positive exotic marijuana hemp plant with big vibrant leaves background banner.

Olga Tsareva/iStock via Getty Images

Returns in recent years from cannabis companies have been poor. The industry now increasingly poses divergent business models to its investors as both US and Canadian cannabis companies try to diversify beyond just the growth

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
7.03K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, deSPACs, and income investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.