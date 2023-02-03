naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

You have surely heard about ChatGPT and how AI or artificial intelligence will revolutionize the way business is carried out and bring productivity gains over what human beings can perform.

Now, Artificial Intelligence Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) as its name implies is an AI-powered fund that utilizes IBM’s Watson suite of analytics tools to replace human analysts who are normally responsible to allocate assets to the underlying fund. At the other end of the spectrum, there is Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) which still utilizes classical teams of researchers to invest in AI stocks.

While these two ETFs do not necessarily hold the same stocks or propose the same degree of sector exposure, they enable investors to gain exposure to AI, in different ways. In this respect, after you have heard about the prowess of AI, you would have expected AIEQ to have outperformed, but, a comparison of performances over different periods of time as per the table below indicates that it is far from being the case.

Comparison with peers (www.seekingalpha.com)

This begs the question of whether AI is really as good as is stated, and the aim of this thesis is precisely to assess whether human beings making use of conventional research, Quant, and trading experience are not better. In other words, my aim is to determine why AI-heavy AIQ is outperforming AI-powered AIEQ and whether this can continue in 2023.

First, I perform a more detailed comparison of the sector exposure to make sure that there is no misunderstanding as all this talk about AI-heavy and AI-powered can be confusing.

Sector Exposure: AIEQ Vs AIQ

As pictured below, AIQ is heavily-weighted and has 62% exposure to information technology and this is the reason I refer to it as AI-heavy. This compares to only 22% for the AI-powered AIEQ, whose algorithms have chosen less tech, in favor of healthcare which constitutes a substantial part of total assets at about 18.6%, in front of Industrials at 15%.

Comparing Sector Holdings (www.seekingalpha.com)

At this stage, some will argue that due to the significant sector-level difference, these two ETFs simply cannot be compared.

For this purpose, looking at the investment objective, AIEQ seeks long-term capital appreciation versus (or by comparing with) the broader U.S. equity market. Going into details, its fund managers apply AI to build predictive models to identify a list of about 30 to 200 companies with the greatest potential for appreciation over a period of one year. This list is extracted from a list of 6,000 U.S. companies which can come from any sector of the economy, including IT. Consequently, since AIEQ focuses primarily on including the most promising stock out of a total of 6,000 based on some specific criteria as I will elaborate upon later, its sector allocation is secondary. Thus, it makes sense to compare these two ETFs.

As for AIQ, the intent is primarily to hold innovative IT stocks as the ETF tracks the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index (before fees and expenses).

The Holdings, Concentration Risks, and IT Strength

Then it is not surprising to see names like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) as part of AIQ's holdings as shown in the right-hand side column of the table below. There is also Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which designs its own AI chips and has one of the largest collections of data concerning electric vehicles which can be exploited to extract valuable information using analytics tools.

Comparing the holdings (www.seekingalpha.com)

As for AIEQ, its list of top holdings also includes Elon Musk’s company as pictured above on the left-hand side, but apart from that, everything else is different with names like Novavax (NVAX), UnitedHealth (UNH), etc. In this case, the ETF’s ability to use AI deep learning models enables it to scan the market more widely and thoroughly for stocks based on four criteria, namely financials, news, information management, as well as macroeconomic factors.

Thus, by applying AI itself instead of merely holding relevant stocks to automate its search criteria, AIEQ includes 151 holdings compared to only 85 for its peer, as of the beginning of February (above table). Thus, one would be tempted to think that with its relatively lower number of holdings, AIQ suffers from higher concentration risks than its peer.

However, this is not the case, and, on the contrary, it is the AI-powered ETF that has been more volatile as evidenced by its six and nine months performances of -5% and -5.75% respectively as per the introductory table. Thinking aloud, this period which was volatile for equities coincided with the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 75 basis points on three successive occasions, or at a pace not seen since the 1980s.

One of the reasons why the GlobalX ETF has resisted volatility better is its higher exposure to IT stocks, which constitute 62% of its portfolio. To this end, I recently pointed out in a recent thesis, is that tech should continue to benefit from the secular trend of digital transformation, in contrast with other sectors like consumer discretionary, industrials, finance, and real estate which are more impacted by the cyclicality of the economy. The reasoning behind the thesis was based on two surveys, the first by Gartner, the analyst firm, which forecasts IT spending to grow by 2.4% in 2023, and the second by Forrester whose researchers came with a figure of 5.4%. Noteworthy, both forecasts are lower than for 2022, but these still signify growth, especially as there are more frequent talks of a recession which may affect the more cyclical sectors of the economy.

Valuations and Risks

This could be the reason why despite the probability of a protracted economic slowdown having augmented in 2023, AIQ has outperformed both the S&P 500 and the AI-powered Equity ETF as shown by its year-to-date performance chart.

Data by YCharts

As a result of being favored by investors, AIQ has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49x, compared to only 14.4x for AIEQ according to Morningstar. Adopting some caution, these high valuations could be put into question as we advance into 2023 and IT spending decreases.

Hence, it will be hard for IT stocks to deliver the same level of topline growth as in 2022, which could imply that it will even be harder to deliver the same level of earnings growth to justify the high P/E valuations. This should especially be the case if the Federal Reserve pivots to a more hawkish stance in the event of core inflation re-accelerating after upbeat service sector employment numbers. Consequently, expect some volatility, especially during tech's earnings seasons, but, with growth forecasted in tech while other sectors face the cyclicality of the economy, it is likely that AI-heavy AIQ will continue outperforming. Thus, after its 13.7% one-year downside, I have a target of $26.3 (23.88 x 1.1) for AIQ based on its current share prices of $23.88 and a 10% appreciation.

Pursuing further, with its lower valuations and a year-to-date performance of 14.46%, which has beaten the broader market by over 6%, AI-powered AIEQ could make up for some of the lost ground, in case the value strategy again comes to the fore as in mid-2022 after it was evident that the U.S. central bank would have to be hawkish. In these circumstances, after its one-year downside of 10%, it could deliver gains of $35.88 (32.6 x 1.1) after applying a 10% gain to its current stock value of $32.6.

Concluding with the Human Vs AI Rationale

Still, I am somewhat skeptical about AIEQ, especially because of its expense ratio of 0.75% whereas AIQ charges fees equivalent to only 0.68%. This does not make for a large difference, but, it is surprising that the AI-powered ETF has such a high expense ratio given the automation and analytics capabilities of technology. This signifies that ETFMG (AIEQ's issuers) should actually charge less than the more manual man-hours dedicated to analyzing stocks in a high-wage inflation environment as is being done by GlobalX. As a matter of fact, ETFMG claims that their AI is “equal to a team of 1,000 research analysts, traders, and quants working around the clock”.

Therefore, with its team of researchers dedicated to identifying major companies that are committed "to advancing their existing AI offerings and developing new ones", AIQ represents a better choice for investors wanting to profit from increasing interest in advanced technology, while paying fewer fees and even getting dividends. This is the reason why I am bullish on the GlobalX ETF, but, clinging to my cautionary stance, do expect a lot of volatility.

Finally, by covering the sector exposure and going through the holdings, this thesis has shown that human-managed and AI-heavy AIQ is a better choice to obtain exposure to innovative IT for current market conditions. This said ETFMG's AI-powered AIEQ remains a challenger and deserves to be included in your watchlist.