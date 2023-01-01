Leslie's: Still Confident On The Company's Ability To Grow And Scale

Feb. 06, 2023 7:29 AM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
99 Followers

Summary

  • Although margin performance was lower than expected, I believe FY23 guidance is conservative.
  • I have some concerns on consumers buying smaller buckets of chemicals and growing preference to repair vs replace.
  • I believe LESL efforts in expanding pool base, driving sales in Pro, conducting value-accretive deals, driving migration tendencies, and gaining market share will support revenue growth and sustain higher margins.

Modern house with swimming pool

wsfurlan

Recommendation

In spite of the highly competitive business environment, I continue to have faith in Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) because of the potentials for share growth in the near and longer-term. In addition, I believe that LESL has a number

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Author's own calculation

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
99 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.